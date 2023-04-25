U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

First Financial Corporation Indiana
·13 min read
First Financial Corporation Indiana
First Financial Corporation Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Net income was $16.0 million compared to the $20.9 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;

  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.33 compared to $1.67 for the same period of 2022;

  • Return on average assets was 1.32% compared to 1.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2022;

  • Credit loss provision was $1.8 million compared to negative provision of $6.6 million for the first quarter 2022; and

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.4 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2022.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2023 were $3.07 billion versus $2.78 billion for the comparable period in 2022, an increase of $292 million or 10.5%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $53 million or 1.76% from $3.02 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023, were $3.08 billion compared to $2.80 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $275 million or 9.82%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $12.6 million or 0.41% from $3.07 billion as of December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth and expansion of our net interest margin, contributing to our eighth consecutive quarter of net interest income growth. Our pre-tax, pre-provision net income was at near record levels and expenses were well controlled,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With the turbulent environment that arose in the financial services industry towards the end of the quarter, our balance sheet remains strong, our liquidity is stable, and our capital levels remain strong.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $4.25 billion versus $4.43 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.17 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $4.40 billion as of March 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits decreased $203.5 million, or 4.66% from $4.37 billion.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at March 31, 2023, was $505.5 million compared to $525.4 million on March 31, 2022. The decrease resulted in part from the return of $18.0 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of 413,311 shares of the Corporation’s common stock, as well as a $0.54 semi-annual dividend and a $0.20 special dividend paid in the first quarter of 2023. The possible repurchase of an additional 830,220 shares remain under the current authorization. The decrease in equity is also reflective of higher interest rates which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI decreased $55 million in comparison to March 31, 2022, but increased $14 million in comparison to December 31, 2022.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $41.89 at March 31, 2023, compared to $42.25 at March 31, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned return of capital to our shareholders. On a linked quarter basis, the March 31, 2023 book value per share is a 6.21% increase over the December 31, 2022 book value per share of $39.44.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.63% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.65% at March 31, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $44.3 million, compared to $37.8 million reported for the same period of 2022, an increase of $6.5 million or 17.25%. Notwithstanding increased funding costs and two fewer days in the quarter, on a linked quarter basis net interest income increased $677 thousand or 1.55% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.96% compared to the 3.16% reported at March 31, 2022, an increase of 80 basis points or 25.32%. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 15 basis points from 3.81% as of December 31, 2022. Loan yield increased 29 basis points quarter over quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 21 basis points.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, were $12.1 million versus $8.4 million as of March 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.39% as of March 31, 2023, versus 0.30% as of March 31, 2022.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million, compared to negative provision of $6.6 million for the first quarter 2022, which took into account revised assumptions resulting in reserve releases following pandemic period increases.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2023 net charge-offs were $2.0 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2023, was $39.6 million compared to $40.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.29% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 1.44% as of March 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 1 basis point from 1.30% as of December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $9.4 million and $13.7 million, respectively. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included the aforementioned legal settlement of $4.0 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $32.3 million compared to $31.3 million in 2022, reflecting strong expense control. This increase is inclusive of an 83.88% increase in FDIC assessments from $428 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 to $787 thousand for the same period in 2023. Salaries increased $118 thousand or 0.91% to $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus the same period in 2022 and includes a $15 minimum hourly wage adopted in September 2022 as well as a 4.2% merit increase for 2023.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.73% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, versus 59.54% for the same period in 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $3.6 million versus $5.8 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 18.42% compared to 21.79% for 2022. Pretax income for the first quarter 2022 was significantly higher than pretax income for first quarter 2023. Since our permanent differences remained similar, income was the driving factor for the decrease in effective tax rate.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 71 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

$

4,866,821

 

 

$

4,989,281

 

 

$

5,081,794

 

Deposits

 

$

4,165,398

 

 

$

4,368,871

 

 

$

4,395,190

 

Loans, including net deferred loan costs

 

$

3,080,044

 

 

$

3,067,438

 

 

$

2,804,650

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

$

39,620

 

 

$

39,779

 

 

$

40,516

 

Total Equity

 

$

505,499

 

 

$

475,284

 

 

$

525,444

 

Tangible Common Equity(a)

 

$

412,118

 

 

$

381,585

 

 

$

431,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

4,851,484

 

 

$

4,930,611

 

 

$

5,149,642

 

Earning Assets

 

$

4,613,126

 

 

$

4,690,594

 

 

$

4,927,680

 

Investments

 

$

1,407,944

 

 

$

1,393,753

 

 

$

1,468,471

 

Loans

 

$

3,068,716

 

 

$

3,015,903

 

 

$

2,777,168

 

Total Deposits

 

$

4,252,161

 

 

$

4,383,505

 

 

$

4,427,806

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

$

3,407,590

 

 

$

3,509,416

 

 

$

3,525,766

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

$

96,160

 

 

$

84,210

 

 

$

106,005

 

Total Equity

 

$

487,834

 

 

$

438,767

 

 

$

565,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

$

44,335

 

 

$

43,658

 

 

$

37,811

 

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)

 

$

45,654

 

 

$

44,724

 

 

$

38,908

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

$

1,800

 

 

$

2,725

 

 

$

(6,550

)

Non-interest Income

 

$

9,375

 

 

$

10,568

 

 

$

13,738

 

Non-interest Expense

 

$

32,321

 

 

$

32,501

 

 

$

31,344

 

Net Income

 

$

15,980

 

 

$

16,521

 

 

$

20,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.67

 

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

 

$

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

 

Book Value Per Common Share

 

$

41.89

 

 

$

39.44

 

 

$

42.25

 

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)

 

$

34.16

 

 

$

28.67

 

 

$

34.71

 

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

 

 

12,058

 

 

 

12,037

 

 

 

12,538

 

_______________________________
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.


Key Ratios

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

Return on average assets

 

1.32

%

 

1.34

%

 

1.63

%

Return on average common shareholder's equity

 

13.10

%

 

15.06

%

 

14.81

%

Efficiency ratio

 

58.73

%

 

58.78

%

 

59.54

%

Average equity to average assets

 

10.06

%

 

8.90

%

 

10.97

%

Net interest margin(a)

 

3.96

%

 

3.81

%

 

3.16

%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

 

0.26

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.18

%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases

 

1.29

%

 

1.30

%

 

1.44

%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans

 

328.06

%

 

414.36

%

 

481.24

%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases

 

0.39

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.30

%

Tier 1 leverage

 

11.30

%

 

10.78

%

 

9.94

%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1

 

14.27

%

 

13.58

%

 

14.46

%

________________________________
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


Asset Quality

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days

 

$

18,934

 

 

$

28,875

 

 

$

13,698

 

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more

 

$

1,157

 

 

$

1,119

 

 

$

707

 

Nonaccrual loans and leases

 

$

10,920

 

 

$

8,481

 

 

$

7,712

 

Other real estate owned

 

$

336

 

 

$

337

 

 

$

236

 

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned

 

$

12,413

 

 

$

9,937

 

 

$

13,197

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

15,327

 

 

$

12,923

 

 

$

16,728

 

Gross charge-offs

 

$

4,376

 

 

$

4,388

 

 

$

3,254

 

Recoveries

 

$

2,417

 

 

$

1,947

 

 

$

2,015

 

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

2,441

 

 

$

1,239

 


Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

($in thousands, except EPS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

$

19,589

 

 

$

26,755

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

(6,550

)

Provision for unfunded commitments

 

 

 

 

 

(500

)

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income

 

$

21,389

 

 

$

19,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

82,621

 

 

$

222,517

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

12,931

 

 

 

9,374

 

Securities available-for-sale

 

 

1,340,781

 

 

 

1,330,481

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

 

1,798,240

 

 

 

1,798,260

 

Residential

 

 

675,978

 

 

 

673,464

 

Consumer

 

 

598,299

 

 

 

588,539

 

 

 

 

3,072,517

 

 

 

3,060,263

 

(Less) plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net deferred loan costs

 

 

7,527

 

 

 

7,175

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(39,620

)

 

 

(39,779

)

 

 

 

3,040,424

 

 

 

3,027,659

 

Restricted stock

 

 

15,384

 

 

 

15,378

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

20,402

 

 

 

21,288

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

68,158

 

 

 

66,147

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

116,117

 

 

 

115,704

 

Goodwill

 

 

86,985

 

 

 

86,985

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

6,714

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

336

 

 

 

337

 

Other assets

 

 

76,286

 

 

 

86,697

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

4,866,821

 

 

$

4,989,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

 

$

830,233

 

 

$

857,920

 

Interest-bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits

 

 

58,476

 

 

 

50,608

 

Other interest-bearing deposits

 

 

3,276,689

 

 

 

3,460,343

 

 

 

 

4,165,398

 

 

 

4,368,871

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

108,584

 

 

 

70,875

 

FHLB advances

 

 

34,585

 

 

 

9,589

 

Other liabilities

 

 

52,755

 

 

 

64,653

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

4,361,322

 

 

 

4,513,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized shares-40,000,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued shares-16,137,220 in 2023 and 16,114,992 in 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding shares-12,065,888 in 2023 and 12,051,964 in 2022

 

 

2,012

 

 

 

2,012

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

143,408

 

 

 

143,185

 

Retained earnings

 

 

630,809

 

 

 

614,829

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

(125,589

)

 

 

(139,974

)

Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,071,332 in 2023 and 4,063,028 in 2022

 

 

(145,141

)

 

 

(144,759

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

505,499

 

 

 

475,293

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

4,866,821

 

 

$

4,989,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including related fees

 

$

44,595

 

 

$

32,357

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

6,236

 

 

 

4,583

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

2,598

 

 

 

2,348

 

Other

 

 

1,271

 

 

 

365

 

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

 

 

54,700

 

 

 

39,653

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

9,527

 

 

 

1,676

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

808

 

 

 

82

 

Other borrowings

 

 

30

 

 

 

84

 

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

10,365

 

 

 

1,842

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

44,335

 

 

 

37,811

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

(6,550

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

 

42,535

 

 

 

44,361

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and financial services

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

1,372

 

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

 

 

6,818

 

 

 

6,654

 

Other service charges and fees

 

 

204

 

 

 

106

 

Securities gains (losses), net

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Interchange income

 

 

47

 

 

 

118

 

Loan servicing fees

 

 

285

 

 

 

359

 

Gain on sales of mortgage loans

 

 

180

 

 

 

662

 

Other

 

 

524

 

 

 

4,462

 

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

9,375

 

 

 

13,738

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

17,158

 

 

 

17,342

 

Occupancy expense

 

 

2,599

 

 

 

2,522

 

Equipment expense

 

 

3,299

 

 

 

2,907

 

FDIC Expense

 

 

787

 

 

 

428

 

Other

 

 

8,478

 

 

 

8,145

 

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

32,321

 

 

 

31,344

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

19,589

 

 

 

26,755

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,609

 

 

 

5,831

 

NET INCOME

 

 

15,980

 

 

 

20,924

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes

 

 

14,238

 

 

 

(68,914

)

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes

 

 

147

 

 

 

315

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

30,365

 

 

$

(47,675

)

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

1.67

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

 

12,058

 

 

 

12,538

 