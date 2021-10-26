U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.28
    +27.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,832.69
    +91.54 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,373.43
    +146.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.48
    +1.84 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -19.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.55 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0100 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2430
    +0.5440 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,024.37
    -1,212.96 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.88
    -16.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.50
    +47.68 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Financial Corporation Indiana
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the period ending September 30, 2021:

For the quarter:

  • Net income was $16.1 million compared to $14.0 million for the same period of 2020;

  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.24 compared to $1.02 for the same period of 2020; and

  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 1.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2021:

  • Net income was $45.6 million compared to $38.1 million for the same period of 2020;

  • Diluted net income per common share of $3.42 compared to $2.78 for the same period of 2020; and

  • Return on average assets was 1.28% compared to 1.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Asset quality continues to be good which has allowed us to release additional credit loss reserves which were established during the pandemic. We continue to focus on our customers and assisting them as needed as they navigate the many challenges of the ongoing pandemic.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.52 billion versus $2.77 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021 were $2.48 billion compared to $2.75 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans as of September 30, 2021 were $40.9 million compared to $169.6 million for the same period of 2020.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $4.04 billion versus $3.59 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $449 million or 12.49%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.03 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $3.60 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $424 million or 11.77%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $40 million from $3.99 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $46.22 at September 30, 2021, compared to $44.27 at September 30, 2020 an increase of 4.41%.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at September 30, 2021, was $594.9 million compared to $607.1 million on September 30, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 176,293 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.79% at September 30, 2021, compared to 12.07% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $36.0 million, compared to $36.5 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to the 3.99% reported at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2021, were $19.5 million versus $23.7 million as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.79% as of September 30, 2021, versus 0.86% as of September 30, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $(1.50) million compared to the $4.43 million provision for the third quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs/Recoveries
In the third quarter of 2021 net charge-offs were $270 thousand compared to $750 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses
In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2021, was $43.0 million compared to $27.0 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.73% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.98% as of September 30, 2020. The allowance as of September 30, 2021 was calculated using CECL. The allowance as of September 30, 2020 was calculated using the incurred loss method.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $11.1 million and $11.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $28.5 million compared to $27.1 million in 2020.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.01% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, versus 54.97% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $11.4 million versus $8.6 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 20.07% compared to 18.47% for 2020.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 80 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

Assets

$

4,801,093

$

4,753,308

$

4,389,996

$

4,801,093

$

4,389,996

Deposits

$

4,028,636

$

3,988,751

$

3,604,353

$

4,028,636

$

3,604,353

Loans, including net deferred loan costs

$

2,479,910

$

2,568,713

$

2,753,493

$

2,479,910

$

2,753,493

Allowance for Credit Losses

$

42,962

$

44,732

$

26,960

$

42,962

$

26,960

Total Equity

$

594,935

$

588,163

$

607,095

$

594,935

$

607,095

Tangible Common Equity (a)

$

508,618

$

501,459

$

519,098

$

508,618

$

519,098

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total Assets

$

4,818,880

$

4,751,068

$

4,379,798

$

4,723,566

$

4,239,866

Earning Assets

$

4,615,235

$

4,552,581

$

3,776,803

$

4,523,975

$

3,707,653

Investments

$

1,325,651

$

1,244,551

$

1,008,303

$

1,234,547

$

995,457

Loans

$

2,515,639

$

2,619,887

$

2,768,003

$

2,591,939

$

2,710,953

Total Deposits

$

4,041,441

$

3,981,243

$

3,592,633

$

3,946,463

$

3,463,263

Interest-Bearing Deposits

$

3,223,948

$

3,173,782

$

2,887,575

$

3,152,340

$

2,828,521

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

106,936

$

101,594

$

108,236

$

106,326

$

112,290

Total Equity

$

599,011

$

600,599

$

603,067

$

600,093

$

588,095

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Net Interest Income

$

36,028

$

35,628

$

36,531

$

106,569

$

108,776

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)

$

37,134

$

36,719

$

37,612

$

109,812

$

111,983

Provision for Credit Losses

$

(1,500

)

$

(2,196

)

$

4,425

$

(3,244

)

$

10,080

Non-interest Income

$

11,092

$

10,931

$

11,739

$

31,317

$

29,610

Non-interest Expense

$

28,459

$

27,996

$

27,130

$

84,094

$

81,567

Net Income

$

16,098

$

16,614

$

14,000

$

45,589

$

38,105

PER SHARE DATA

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share

$

1.24

$

1.24

$

1.02

$

3.42

$

2.78

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

$

0.53

$

$

0.53

$

0.52

Book Value Per Common Share

$

46.22

$

45.08

$

44.27

$

46.22

$

44.27

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)

$

39.38

$

38.31

$

37.56

$

39.51

$

37.85

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

13,019

13,414

13,715

13,320

13,723

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.


Key Ratios

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.40

%

1.28

%

1.28

%

1.20

%

Return on average common shareholder's equity

10.75

%

11.06

%

9.29

%

10.10

%

8.62

%

Efficiency ratio

59.01

%

58.75

%

54.97

%

59.59

%

57.61

%

Average equity to average assets

12.43

%

12.64

%

13.77

%

12.70

%

13.87

%

Net interest margin (a)

3.22

%

3.23

%

3.99

%

3.24

%

4.03

%

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.04

%

(0.02

)

%

0.11

%

0.04

%

0.15

%

Credit loss reserve to loans and leases

1.73

%

1.74

%

0.98

%

1.73

%

0.98

%

Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans

220.39

%

223.46

%

113.89

%

220.39

%

113.89

%

Nonperforming loans to loans and leases

0.79

%

0.78

%

0.86

%

0.79

%

0.86

%

Tier 1 leverage

10.77

%

10.72

%

11.81

%

10.77

%

11.81

%

Risk-based capital - Tier 1

16.63

%

17.15

%

15.70

%

16.63

%

15.70

%

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days

$

10,765

$

9,430

$

13,490

$

10,765

$

13,490

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$

1,355

$

1,202

$

2,948

$

1,355

$

2,948

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

13,650

$

14,356

$

16,628

$

13,650

$

16,628

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

4,489

$

4,460

$

4,097

$

4,489

$

4,097

Other real estate owned

$

884

$

989

$

3,465

$

884

$

3,465

Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned

$

20,378

$

21,007

$

27,138

$

20,378

$

27,138

Total nonperforming assets

$

23,622

$

24,272

$

30,174

$

23,622

$

30,174

Gross charge-offs

$

1,614

$

1,151

$

1,998

$

5,103

$

6,442

Recoveries

$

1,344

$

1,303

$

1,248

$

4,257

$

3,379

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

270

$

(152

)

$

750

$

846

$

3,063


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

758,120

$

657,470

Federal funds sold

6,183

301

Securities available-for-sale

1,270,820

1,020,744

Loans:

Commercial

1,457,984

1,521,711

Residential

535,855

604,652

Consumer

482,115

479,750

2,475,954

2,606,113

(Less) plus:

Net deferred loan costs

3,956

4,181

Allowance for credit losses

(42,962

)

(47,052

)

2,436,948

2,563,242

Restricted stock

14,837

14,812

Accrued interest receivable

15,963

16,957

Premises and equipment, net

63,187

62,063

Bank-owned life insurance

106,895

95,849

Goodwill

78,592

78,592

Other intangible assets

7,725

8,972

Other real estate owned

884

1,012

Other assets

40,939

37,530

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,801,093

$

4,557,544

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

$

814,902

$

732,694

Interest-bearing:

Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits

68,920

107,764

Other interest-bearing deposits

3,144,814

2,915,487

4,028,636

3,755,945

Short-term borrowings

101,051

116,061

FHLB advances

5,902

5,859

Other liabilities

70,569

82,687

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,206,158

3,960,552

Shareholders’ equity

Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;

Authorized shares-40,000,000

Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020

Outstanding shares-12,871,936 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020

2,009

2,007

Additional paid-in capital

141,456

140,820

Retained earnings

559,693

521,103

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(1,102

)

9,764

Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,224,377 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020

(107,121

)

(76,702

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

594,935

596,992

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

4,801,093

$

4,557,544


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Loans, including related fees

$

31,937

$

34,077

$

95,760

$

102,335

Securities:

Taxable

3,627

3,005

10,061

10,658

Tax-exempt

2,234

1,994

6,471

5,940

Other

347

463

1,080

1,265

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

38,145

39,539

113,372

120,198

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Deposits

1,959

2,689

6,335

10,238

Short-term borrowings

99

107

291

475

Other borrowings

59

212

177

709

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,117

3,008

6,803

11,422

NET INTEREST INCOME

36,028

36,531

106,569

108,776

Provision for credit losses

(1,500

)

4,425

(3,244

)

10,080

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR LOAN LOSSES

37,528

32,106

109,813

98,696

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Trust and financial services

1,156

1,210

3,774

4,032

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

2,697

2,516

7,267

7,616

Other service charges and fees

4,466

4,269

13,747

11,468

Securities gains (losses), net

5

5

111

230

Gain on sales of mortgage loans

1,425

2,910

4,268

4,813

Other

1,343

829

2,150

1,451

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

11,092

11,739

31,317

29,610

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

Salaries and employee benefits

15,770

15,474

47,478

45,769

Occupancy expense

2,151

2,003

6,302

6,094

Equipment expense

2,177

2,739

7,195

7,873

FDIC Expense

313

135

898

(46

)

Other

8,048

6,779

22,221

21,877

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

28,459

27,130

84,094

81,567

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

20,161

16,715

57,036

46,739

Provision for income taxes

4,063

2,715

11,447

8,634

NET INCOME

16,098

14,000

45,589

38,105

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes

(2,985

)

2,223

(12,281

)

18,451

Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes

471

383

1,415

1,171

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

13,584

$

16,606

$

34,723

$

57,727

PER SHARE DATA

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

$

1.24

$

1.02

$

3.42

$

2.78

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

13,019

13,715

13,320

13,723


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Lockheed Revenue Misses, Raytheon Earnings Beat; Defense Stocks GD, Northrop Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin's third quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and Raytheon Technologies earnings beat. Defense stocks Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. You can skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Billionaire investor and hedge fund […]

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.