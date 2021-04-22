U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

First findings with Apple's new AirTag location devices

Matthew Panzarino
·5 min read

I’ve been playing around with Apple’s new AirTag location devices for a few hours now and they seem to work pretty much as advertised. The setup flow is simple and clean, taking clear inspiration from the one Apple developed for AirPods. The precision finding feature enabled by the U1 chip works as a solid example of utility-driven augmented reality, popping up a virtual arrow and other visual identifiers on the screen to make finding a tag quicker.

The basic way that AirTags work, if you’re not familiar, is that they use Bluetooth beaconing technology to announce their presence to any nearby devices running iOS 14.5 and above. These quiet pings are encrypted and invisible (usually) to any passer by, especially if they are with their owners. This means that no one ever knows what device actually ‘located’ your AirTag, not even Apple.

With you, by the way, means in relative proximity to a device signed in to the iCloud account that the AirTags are registered to. Bluetooth range is typically in the ~40 foot range depending on local conditions and signal bounce.

In my very limited testing so far, AirTag location range fits in with that basic Bluetooth expectation. Which means that it can be foiled by a lot of obstructions or walls or an unflattering signal bounce. It often took 30 seconds or more to get an initial location from an AirTag in another room, for instance. Once the location was received, however, the instructions to locate the device seemed to update quickly and were extremely accurate down to a few inches.

The AirTags run for a year on a standard CR2032 battery that's user replaceable. They offer some water resistance including submersion for some time. There are a host of accessories that seem nicely designed like leather straps for bags, luggage tags and key rings. Also, to answer a question I got a lot yesterday: no, this functionality is inexplicably not built into the new Apple TV remote.

So far so good. More testing to come.

Here’s everything Apple announced at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Some protections

As with anything to do with location, security and privacy are a top of mind situation for AirTags, and Apple has some protections in place.

You cannot share AirTags — they are meant to be owned by one person. The only special privileges offered by people in your iCloud Family Sharing Group is that they can silence the ‘unknown AirTag nearby’ alerts indefinitely. This makes AirTags useful for things like shared sets of keys or maybe even a family pet. This means that AirTags will not show up on your family Find My section like other iOS devices might. There is now a discrete section within the app just for 'Items' including those with Find My functionality built in.

The other privacy features include a ‘warning’ that will trigger after some time that a tag is in your proximity and NOT in the proximity of its owner (aka, traveling with you perhaps in a bag or car). Your choices are then to make the tag play a sound to locate it — look at its information including serial number and to disable it by removing its battery.

Any AirTag that has been away from its owner for a while — this time is variable and Apple will tweak it over time as it observes how AirTags work — will start playing a sound whenever it is moved. This will alert people to its presence.

You can, of course, also place an AirTag into Lost Mode, offering a choice to share personal information with anyone who locates it as it plays an alert sound. Anyone with any smart device with NFC, Android included, can tap the device to see a webpage with information that you choose to share. Or just a serial number if you do not choose to do so.

This scenario addresses what happens if you don’t have an iOS device to alert you to a foreign AirTag in your presence, as it will eventually play a sound even if it is not in lost mode and the owner has no control over that.

It’s clear that Apple has thought through many of the edge cases, but some could still crop up as it rolls out, we’ll have to see.

Apple has some distinct market advantages here:

  • Nearly a billion devices out in the world that can help to locate an AirTag.

  • A built-in U1 wideband chip that communicates with a similar U1 chip in iPhones to enable super precise (down to inches) location.

  • A bunch of privacy features that don’t appear on competing tags.

Important to note that Apple has announced the development of a specification for chipset makers that lets third-party devices with Ultra Wideband radios access the U1 chip onboard iPhones ‘later this Spring’. This should approximate the Precision Finding feature’s utility in accessories that don’t have the advantage of having a U1 built in like the AirTags do. And, of course, Apple has opened up the entire Find My mesh network to third party devices from Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof that want to offer a similar basic finding function as offered by AirTags. Tile has announced plans to offer a UWB version of its tracker as well, even as it testified in Congress yesterday that Apple’s advantages made its entry into this market unfair.

It will be interesting to see these play out once AirTags are out getting lost in the wild. I have had them for under 12 hours so I’ve not been able to test edge cases, general utility in public spaces or anything like that.

The devices go on sale on April 23rd.

    First introduced in 2006, the MacBook’s MagSafe charger “died” a decade later when Apple replaced the magnetic connector with USB-C in 2016. MagSafe was a brilliant piece of technology that MacBook buyers quickly came to appreciate — and a rare Apple innovation that competitors didn’t rush to copy. The MagSafe charger’s primary purpose is to recharge the battery and provide the power the laptop needs to deliver all those sophisticated features. But trip on that MagSafe cable once, and you’ll discover the best thing about it. The built-in magnets are just strong enough to keep the connector in place, but they won’t pull the entire notebook off the desk if someone trips on that wire. After nearly four years, Apple added MagSafe functionality back, but this time to the iPhone. By placing magnets on the back of the iPhone 12, Apple enabled a whole new range of accessories. Soon after that, reports came out saying that the MagSafe will make a triumphant return to the MacBook Air and Pro this year, thanks to a significant design makeover that will also bring changes to the types of ports available on Apple’s laptops. But those MacBook updates are likely several months away. As it turns out, however, Apple just brought MagSafe charging back to the Mac at yesterday's big Spring Loaded event — and everyone nearly missed it. The iMac all-in-one desktop computer that Apple introduced during Tuesday’s virtual press conference delivered an unexpected feature: the power adaptor on the back attaches magnetically. That’s typically not a feature you’d need from a desktop charger, which is the kind of accessory you plug in once and then forget it. You’ll rarely need to unplug the charger, and the risk of tripping and pulling the entire iMac with it isn’t the same as what happens with MacBooks. Yet Apple still added a magnetic charger to the iMac. Interestingly, Apple never labeled the new connector as a MagSafe charger. “To complete the simplified design, iMac comes with a new power connector that attaches magnetically and a beautifully woven 2-meter-long color-matched cable,” Apple explained in the iMac’s press release. Apple uses similar language on the iMac’s product page when describing the new feature: A power connector that easily attaches via magnets. With a color-matched woven cable. There’s no mention of the magnetic charger on the specs page, although Apple notes that the new all-in-one features “100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.” Here’s what the magnetic power cord looks like when it's plugged into the iMac: Here’s a look at the inside of the charging port: We’re clearly looking at a different design than the MacBook’s MagSafe charger. And the new iMac does come with a different power adapter as well. It's a 143W power brick that adds in a bonus feature, a built-in Ethernet port to satisfy wired internet connectivity needs. It’s unclear why Apple isn’t going with MagSafe branding for the new iMac. After all, it fits with its previous use of magnets on Macs. Then again, maybe Apple doesn’t want to tip its hand and ruin the MagSafe surprise for the 2021 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro redesign. Whatever the reason, the new iMac shows us that Apple hasn’t given up on powering Macs with magnetic chargers, and that’s enough to give us hope that MagSafe will return on laptops soon enough.

    Apple has confirmed that we're just a few days away now from the arrival of a huge mobile software upgrade in the form of iOS 14.5, which has been hotly anticipated for months now and which stands to potentially dramatically reshape the business of companies like Facebook. That is to say, companies that are heavily reliant on tracking users, a practice this new software upgrade should sharply curtail. According to Apple, all app developers must start following Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework starting Monday, April 26. That framework, remember, requires developers to get explicit permission from users if those developers want to track those users and their activity across apps. This would seem to put the iOS 14.5 release date on Monday, or (if the ATT framework needs to be firmly in place first) on Tuesday at the latest, as far as when we'd see the software upgrade released. In an update to app developers Apple published this week, the iPhone maker spelled it out clearly that these changes are finally happening on Monday. "When submitting your app for review, any other form of tracking -- for example, by name or email address -- must be declared in the product page’s App Store Privacy Information section and be performed only if permission is granted through AppTrackingTransparency. You'll also need to include a purpose string in the system prompt to explain why you'd like to track the user, per App Store Review Guideline 5.1.2(i). "These requirements apply to all apps starting April 26, 2021." Facebook, not surprisingly, has pushed back hard on this and launched a splashy marketing campaign to try in vain to rally users to its side in light of these coming changes from Apple. That campaign included Facebook taking out full-page ads against Apple inside several major newspapers, like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. The social network used those ads to lament Apple’s “forced software update” that the social network said will leave “your favorite cooking sites or sports blogs” with no way to make as much money from personalized ads as they ostensibly could before. Apple CEO Tim Cook, of course, has been firm in his insistence that the fault lies with Facebook, not Apple. “All we’re doing, Kara,” Cook told The New York Times' Kara Swisher while being interviewed for her podcast Sway, “is giving the user the choice whether to be tracked or not. And I think it’s hard to argue against that. I’ve been shocked that there’s been pushback on this to this degree.” Even now, with only a few days left to go before the arrival of iOS 14.5, Facebook's marketing machine has still been working overtime on this issue. Shortly after Apple's "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday ended, for example, I saw a feel-good post from Facebook itself in my Facebook news feed, talking up how personalized ads have apparently helped ABQ Ax, an ax-throwing bar in Albuquerque, find more than 3,000 customers. Owner "Angela R.," according to Facebook, "even found customers to sign up for league night. With the help of personalized ads, Angela and her axes have left a mark on Albuquerque. Good ideas, like ABQ Ax, deserves to be found."

    It goes without saying that some of the most useful things you've ever bought didn't necessarily cost a lot of money. And now, we're about to add a bunch of new entries to that list. We've rounded up 10 different gadgets and gizmos that are all super useful and yet shockingly affordable. These popular products are already priced so low that they don't need extra savings to make them appealing — though many of them actually do have added discounts right now at Amazon. And when you finally get your hands on them, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them! Most people who hunt for deals on Amazon probably have their hearts set on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Sure, it's great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you're not going to wow anyone with them. There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be total game-changers for you, but you'll never come across them if you don't know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome $30 galaxy star projector that just went mega-viral on TikTok and is selling like crazy? Kids love it so much, and so do adults even if they won't admit it. Or how about this awesome 22-in-1 screwdriver set that costs just $22.99 on Amazon right now — or under $20 thanks to an extra discount you can get if you're a Prime member? And that's just the tip of the iceberg! Check out our roundup below to see 10 different devices you'll wish you had all along. Some are novel gadgets that you've probably never heard of and others are key essentials that cost way less than popular rivals. In either case, you should definitely take advantage of these excellent Amazon finds. Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set 2-year-warranty of screwdriver: We use solid materials and solid engineering so our products will last long time— for years, not those cheap made tools; High Hardness Performance Screwdriver Bits:22 magnetic screwdriver bits(weakness magnetic to protect your electronics) made from alloy S2 steel, HRC 58-62, anti-rust treatment and hardness heated treatment finished. Ergonomic Elegance Screwdriver: Full metal screwdriver with anti-slip area & smoothly swivel top provides best feeling in your hand. Eicaus Star Galaxy Projector Star Projector + Ocean Wave Projector: Eicaus night light projector can not only emits an array of twilight stars to project a starry scene, but also transforms your room into a tranquil & relaxing underwater oasis. Turning your place into a magical experience. Dimmable & 10 Colors Options: Choose your mood with red, blue, green, white or multicolor shows and pick your desired brightness. The colorful light casts on ceilings or walls and will create the romantic, relaxation, or cozy ambiance you need. Built-in Music Speaker: Works with smartphones via Bluetooth or just insert TF card, you can enjoy the music to relax, or play sleep sound to help your baby/kids stay asleep peacefully. With unique sound-activated mode, the lights flicker and change patterns with the beat of the music, resulting in a starry sky projection. LETSCOM 15W Ultra-Slim Fast Wireless Charging Pad This is one of the fastest and most popular wireless chargers on Amazon's entire site, and yet it's also one of the cheapest. High Charging Speed: High-speed output charging(Using a QC2.0/3.0 or PD adapter; Recommend iPhone 11 Pro /11 Pro Max PD adapter, Samsung Note 10/10+ PD adapter) 15W compatible with LG V50/V40/V35/V30/G8/G7; 10W compatible with Samsung Note 10+/Note 10/Note 9/Note 8/S20+/S20/S10+/S10/S10E/S9+/S9/S8+/S8; 7.5W compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro /11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8+/8 with latest iOS system and 5W compatible with Google Pixel 3/3XL/4/4XL or other Qi-enabled devices. Ultra-thin: This wireless charging pad is just 0.3inch super slim, makes it easier to put it in pockets, a high-speed wireless power charging pad can be carried on anywhere. Type-c cables (included) allows our qi wireless charger to work at a faster rate. Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit INCREDIBLE ADHESIVE - When fully cured, Bondic is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and nontoxic. Dries clear and can be sanded or painted after it hardens to customize any project QUICK REPAIRS AND EASY TO OPERATE: The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button and when the liquid is exposed to the UV light it cures in seconds to form a permanent bond FlipBelt You're going to be spending a lot of time exercising outside this summer since only a crazy person would go to the gym these days. This belt with tons of hidden pockets to hold all your stuff is definitely a must-have. Multi-access pocket openings throughout belt No buckles to cause uncomfortable chafing No-Bounce, Even Design Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones These Bluetooth earbuds have thousands of 5-star reviews, and yet they're less than $20 on Amazon. THE MOST ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0: Mpow Flame adopts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a more stable connection and stronger signal transmission. It supports various Bluetooth-enabled devices and you can stay connected to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time. IMMERSIVE SOUND WITH POWERFUL BASS: With 11mm dynamic drivers, built-in cVc 6.0 noise canceling microphones and chip of SBC & AAC audio, Mpow Flame provides the fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound and crystal-clear voice calls at any volume. The vocals won't blend together with instruments. Choose the suitable ear tips (XS/S/M/L) to get a better sealing and listening experience for intensified workouts. AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go? Don't spend $5 a cup at Starbucks. Popular with coffee enthusiasts worldwide, the patented AeroPress is a new kind of coffee press that uses a rapid, total immersion brewing process to make smooth, delicious, full-flavored coffee without bitterness and with low acidity. Good-bye French Press! The rapid brewing AeroPress avoids the bitterness and high acidity created by the long steep time required by the French press. Plus, the AeroPress paper Microfilter eliminates grit and means clean up takes seconds. Makes 1 to 3 cups of American coffee per pressing in about a minute, and unlike a French press, it can also brew espresso style coffee for use in lattes, cappuccinos, and other espresso-based drinks. BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush Don't sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won't fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead. Handy power scrubber for cleaning without all the work Fully submersible design; Durable scraper edge Rubber over molded handle ensures a secure, comfortable grip 4 AA batteries and 2 heavy duty scrub pads included HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space-Saving Clothes Hangers No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $20. Magic Cascading Hangers for space saving Ideal for apartments, dorms, small houses Can be hung vertically or horizontally to maximize home space Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Tired of taking selfies that never look as good as the ones you see on Instagram? This tiny accessory is a trick of the trade that tons of influencers use. Look Flawless in Your Selfies: This little light is all about making your selfies best! The light gives soft illumination without harsh light. It’s like having a professional studio photographer whenever you feel the sudden urge to selfie. Step Up Your Selfie Game: Photos are all about lighting! Using the flash that comes with cell phones is a big no-no. This is why you need this selfie ring light! Just clip it on your phone and you are on your way.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private Equity Firm AIP Buys Debt on Gupta’s Aluminum Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- American Industrial Partners has bought most of the senior debt of two of Sanjeev Gupta’s European aluminum assets, putting it in position to take them over, people familiar with the matter said.The New York-based private equity firm in recent days bought debt linked to Gupta’s Dunkirk smelter in France as well as refinancing the senior debt of the Duffel rolling mill in Belgium, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deals weren’t public.Gupta has been searching for new financing as the industrialist scrambles to save his metals empire after the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, last month. AIP’s move to buy out other creditors at par could signal its intention to purchase the aluminum assets -- either directly from Gupta or after an insolvency process.Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a loose group of metals and commodity trading companies, warned in February it would face insolvency without Greensill’s funding, according to court documents. Its aluminum assets are grouped under the name Alvance.“GFG Alliance can confirm Alvance Aluminium Duffel is enjoying the benefits of recent strong aluminum markets and its excellent relationships with customers. We have now completed the refinancing of its external debt facilities, with a large international lender, which will position the business for continued growth,” a spokesperson for GFG said, without elaborating.The GFG spokesperson declined to comment on Dunkirk and potential talks to sell the plants. Representatives for AIP didn’t immediately reply to calls and emails seeking comment.AIP’s move caps a frenetic period of trading in debt linked to the Dunkirk plant, Europe’s largest aluminum smelter, which Gupta bought from Rio Tinto Group in 2018.Several lenders including BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc have sold or sought to sell their portions of the loan in recent weeks, Bloomberg has reported. The loans were then bought at a discount by distressed debt investors including Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Triton Partners, before AIP came in to buy them out at par, the people said.Still, Trafigura Group has not only retained its portion of the Dunkirk loan but also added to it in recent days, several of the people said, potentially indicating that the trading house could play a role in a future deal for the smelter. Rival trader Glencore Plc has also expressed interest in the smelter, according to separate people familiar with the matter.Trafigura and Glencore declined to comment.At the same time, a senior loan of around 50 million euros ($60 million) to the Duffel plant from Tor Investment Management has also been repaid, two of the people said.AIP is focused on buying industrial businesses and has raised approximately $7 billion of capital across seven investment funds, according to its website. In December, it bought a former Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport, Kentucky from Hindalco Industries Ltd.Gupta’s aluminum assets could have an enterprise value of just over $1 billion, including $637 million in debt, according to a GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg News. The assets’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization totaled $103 million last year, the presentation showed.(Adds context on AIP in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

