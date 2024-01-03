First Friday kicks off new year

Jan. 3—Embarking on a literary odyssey January's First Friday ODTX event promises to weave a tale of imagination and inspiration throughout Odessa. This month's theme is literacy and will act as the soft launch for One Book, One Basin, launching mid-January 2024.

This edition of First Friday, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 5, includes new stops inviting all to explore Odessa.

First Friday T-Shirts Giveaway: Spend $20 or more at any local shop or restaurant during the event hours, and show your receipt at the Odessa Arts booth located at Homemade Wines to receive a free First Friday T-shirt.

Participating businesses:

Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave.

— Lobby: Dough by Rabbit Brothers will be selling homemade goodies from cookies, and breads, to dipped Oreos.

— Basement: Retro Game Hall will be open for extended hours and hosting tabletop and video games night.

Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St.: Visit the library from 5 — 6:30 p.m. to make DIY diamond-painted bookmarks, geared for all ages.

Homemade Wines, 400 N. Texas Ave.: Celebrate the One Book, One Basin kickoff at Homemade Wines with Odessa Arts, featuring the works of Michael Chabon's "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay" and Jeramey Kraatz's "The Cloak Society." Win exclusive prizes, including books, book club boxes, and First Friday ODTX T-shirts for spending $20+ at a local business on First Friday.

Joann's on 5th Flowers & NV Apples, 610 W. Fifth St., will be open for extended hours.

McJack's General Store, 411 N. Grant Ave., will be open for extended hours.

Odessa Marriott, 305 E. Fifth St., Come hungry and leave happy when you join Odessa Marriott for First Friday ODTX! It's Prime Rib Night at Barrel and Derrick, Walk-Ins are welcome or RSVP on OpenTable.

Patrick Clay's Tavern, 418 N. Grant Ave., $30 tattoos at Evil Ink Tattoos.

Sacrificial Needle Tattoo, 1500 N. Grant Ave. Local vendor market, live art demonstrations, and $40 fine line tattoos and additional tattoo and piercing specials.

Skalicky Ballet, 118 E. Eighth St., will host a free 30-minute ballet class from 6- 6:30 p.m.

Starbucks Downtown, 305 E. Fifth St., will host Candice Harding for free typewriter poetry.

White-Pool House, 112 E. Murphy St., a new participating stop on the First Friday list, they will be hosting free tours of this two-story brick Victorian built in 1887 with complementary historical exhibits.