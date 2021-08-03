U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

First-gen Echo Show 5 returns to an all-time low of $45 on Amazon

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

You can now grab the first-gen Echo Show 5 for $45 on Amazon, if you didn't get the chance to do so on Prime Day in June and on Black Friday last year. The Alexa-powered smart display is also currently available for $45 on Best Buy, but you now have another option if you'd rather purchase it from Amazon for Prime shipping or any other reason. While you can get a refurbished version for less elsewhere, this is the lowest price we've seen for a brand new device that originally retails for $80.

Buy Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) at Amazon - $45

At $45, that also makes this smart display $45 cheaper than the second-gen Echo Show 5. And, as we mentioned in our review of the newer device, its changes are pretty minor. Instead of a one-megapixel camera, you now get 2 megapixels, which isn't that much of an upgrade. The newer smart display also comes in a light blue option, while its predecessor is only available in black and white. That's pretty much it, though — the display's resolution remains the same, and it still doesn't come with features its bigger counterpart, the Echo Show 8, has.

As we said in our review for the first-gen Echo Show 5, it's meant for those who want a smaller Amazon smart display that's also a decent alarm clock. It has a sunrise alarm feature, which slowly brightens the screen 15 minutes before the time you set, and it has ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen's brightness based on your surroundings. You can also use it to display photos and watch videos, though, if you don't mind the smaller screen. The device supports Amazon Prime, NBC and Hulu, and you can always access YouTube using its built-in browsers.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

