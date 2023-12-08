First Gene-Editing Therapy for Sickle Cell Approved by US Regulators

(Bloomberg) -- A gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease was approved by US regulators, a milestone for the DNA-modifying technology Crispr.

The approval paves the way for patients to begin getting the treatment from Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crispr Therapeutics AG. The Crispr technology uses precisely targeted changes in DNA to repair flaws in patients’ genomes related to the inherited disease.

Vertex shares fell 1.3% at 11:24 a.m. in New York, while shares in Crispr Therapeutics rose 1.8%.

The decision by the US Food and Drug Administration is a milestone for Crispr, whose researchers were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry. In November, regulators in the UK approved the treatment, called Casgevy, for sickle cell disease and another blood ailment called beta thalassemia, becoming the first regulator in the world to clear a therapy that uses Crispr technology.

Getting FDA clearance allows the companies to treat the larger US market. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate the gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease will generate peak global sales of $3.9 billion between the two companies.

Crispr promises potential relief — and possibly a cure — for the condition that affects some 100,000 Americans, most of whom are Black. There are about 20,000 people in the US with severe sickle cell disease, the population that the companies aim to treat. The life expectancy of people who have sickle cell disease and are covered by Medicaid and Medicare is about 53 years, according to a study published in July.

Sickle cell is an inherited disease where patients have red blood cells that are inefficient and misshapen, leading to clogged blood vessels, painful episodes when tissues fail to get enough oxygen and shortened lifespans. The new treatment makes changes to the genes of people with sickle cell disease so they make a different, oxygen-carrying form of hemoglobin.

Now that the treatment has been approved, the question becomes how many sickle cell patients will take it. It remains unclear whether many insurers will cover the therapy, which could cost more than $1 million per patient. The treatment process takes several months and requires patients to take harsh cancer drugs that could dissuade some people from getting it.

