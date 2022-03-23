U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.50
    -19.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,593.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,561.00
    -93.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.30
    -10.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.91
    +2.64 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3218
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9890
    +0.1730 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,180.96
    -658.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.43
    -5.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.19
    +27.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

First Global Ranking of Infrastructure Investment Strategies

EDHEC Infrastructure
·3 min read
EDHEC Infrastructure
EDHEC Infrastructure

Press Release - March 23, 2022

First Global Ranking of Infrastructure Investment Strategies

The 2022 Rankings are organised into four categories, Global Peers, Home Peers, Manager Peers, and Asset Owner Peers, each of which includes a top-ranked peer group style based on their 2021 risk-adjusted performance.

In a new report, "Infrastructure Strategy 2022. A Pivot to the Digital Frontier" Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and EDHECinfra provide a new perspective on the investment strategies and risk-adjusted performance of different groups of infrastructure investors.

Among the key findings of the report:

  1. North American Pensions Funds have the highest risk-adjusted returns in 2021 and are in fact the top ranked peer group. Other peer groups took more risk to achieve lower average returns, while Canadian investors are very close to the all-investor average. At the bottom of the risk-adjusted rankings, EU and UK pension funds take less risk but also achieve comparatively lower returns. As Frederic Blanc-Brude, Director of EDHECinfra, explains, "certain investors have gained exposure to different segments of the infrastructure universe over time and each segment has performed differently."

  2. Oil and gas still pay. Although one third of the surveyed investors have expressed that they want to decrease their exposure to conventional power generation, after transport, the main beneficiary of the 2021 recovery, especially since wind levels were lower than usual, was gas and conventional power generation. Those peer groups that stayed more exposed to these sectors benefited while peer groups that have already mostly divested conventional power generation from their portfolios did not.

  3. Operational Value creation is paramount. While operational value creation has always been a paradigm for Value add-Infrastructure investors, also 90% of the Core and Core+ investors agree that the focus will shift towards more hands-on value creation work with their portfolio firms. As Wilhelm Schmundt, BCG's Global Head of the Infrastructure Investors' Sector sees it: "The steep increase in asset prices, dealing with inflation and the rise of factor prices as well as secular trends like energy transition and digitalisation have made operational value creation a must-have capability for asset managers across all industry sectors. Limited partners are putting increasing scrutiny on understanding how general partners are building their respective muscles."

  4. A pivot to the digital frontier. As the analysis shows, all investors are planning to overinvest into digital infrastructure going forward. While this also entails data centers, towers, satellites and sub-sea connections, the appetite for broadband connectivity remains high. As Roman Friedrich explains: "The increasing desire for higher speeds and reliable online access will lead inevitably to a huge expansion of fiber optic installations in new networks in developing nations as well as in existing networks in more developed countries. Ultimately, fiber will replace legacy (primarily copper) infrastructure completely, particularly as 5G rolls out."

The research note:

Infrastructure Strategy 2022: A Pivot to the Digital Frontier

About Boston Consulting Group:
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About EDHEC Infrastructure Institute:
EDHECinfra® is a venture of EDHEC Business School and a provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe. Because the majority of infrastructure assets are not publicly traded, there has traditionally been a vast knowledge gap when it comes to gauging the prices of these assets and their evolution. We are closing that gap with analytics and calculated indexes that already cover 25 countries representing an investable universe of 7,000 companies. We are based in Singapore and London. Visit edhec.infrastructure.institute.

EDHECinfra maintains the infraMetrics® platform: an online information system that gives access to key market indices including the infra300® and infra100® series. InfraMetrics also includes a wealth of valuation data and analytics, risk metrics, a fund strategy analysis tool providing robust performance quartiles for any segment, strategy or vintage, and peer group analyses allowing investors to compare themselves against comparable segments of the market.


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsIn a ca

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • Nickel Investors Wiped Out Again as WisdomTree Shuts Second Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Add another leveraged nickel trade to the long list of wipeouts in the historic turmoil rocking the metal. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveJust two weeks after its bearish sibling was shuttered, the WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.