U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.31
    -62.17 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,305.75
    -400.99 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,485.27
    -219.95 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.80
    -28.55 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.20
    -3.57 (-3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.50
    -17.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3550
    +0.4250 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,298.67
    -111.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.38
    -4.57 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.62
    -34.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Guaranty Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FGBI
  • FGBIP
First Guaranty Bank
First Guaranty Bank

HAMMOND, La., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 18, 2022 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (“First Guaranty”) declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty’s outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022 and is expected to be paid on September 30, 2022. This is the 117th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis
President and CEO
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which First Guaranty operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

First Guaranty wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. First Guaranty wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect First Guaranty's financial performance and could cause First Guaranty's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. First Guaranty does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: ALTON B. LEWIS, CEO AND ERIC J. DOSCH, CFO

985.375.0350 / 985.375.0308


Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock tumbles premarket ahead of $APE debut

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC stock performance ahead of its $APE listing debut.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • AMC stock plunges amid $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy GigaCloud Technology Stock?

    GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ: GCT) has taken investors on a wild ride since its initial public offering on Aug. 18. The Chinese e-commerce solutions company went public at $12.25, started trading at $19.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Cheyne Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Cheyne Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Cheyne Capital. In 2000, Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz, who had previously worked together at Morgan Stanley, founded Cheyne […]

  • At US$6.40, Is It Time To Put Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) On Your Watch List?

    Let's talk about the popular Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ). The company's shares saw a decent share price...

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock

    Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Tesla has captivated the hearts of investors due to a variety of factors.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Invest $100

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best penny stocks to invest $100. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Invest $100. The iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) has lost 19% of its value so far this year. The Fund aims to replicate the […]

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • 12 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best cybersecurity stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the cybersecurity market, go directly to 5 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cyber security market size is expected to reach $376.32 billion by 2029 from $139.77 […]

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • Stocks Drop as Risk-Off Tone Prevails After Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated on Monday as a risk-off mood took hold at the start of a key week for financial markets when central bankers gather at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe S

  • We Think Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to...

  • Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks

    In this article we look at why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 5 Sinking Stocks. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are among the worst performing stocks of 2022. They’re also […]

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.