First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) shareholders have endured a 51% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 53% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 20% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 16% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately First Guaranty Bancshares reported an EPS drop of 42% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 53% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 7.08 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of First Guaranty Bancshares, it has a TSR of -51% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, First Guaranty Bancshares shareholders lost 51% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Guaranty Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with First Guaranty Bancshares (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

