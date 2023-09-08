First Guaranty Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FGBI) Dividend Will Be $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGBI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 29th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

First Guaranty Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

First Guaranty Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 41%, which means that First Guaranty Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 44.3%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 81%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

First Guaranty Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.437, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.9% per year. Growth of 2.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On First Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, First Guaranty Bancshares has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

