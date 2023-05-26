First Guaranty Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FGBI) Dividend Will Be $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will pay a dividend of $0.16 on the 30th of June. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. First Guaranty Bancshares' stock price has reduced by 36% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

First Guaranty Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on First Guaranty Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 9.7% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 35%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

First Guaranty Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.437 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that First Guaranty Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Guaranty Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for First Guaranty Bancshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

