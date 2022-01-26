U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0064 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7600
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,781.86
    -140.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -119.97 (-0.44%)
     

First Guaranty Reports Net Income of $27.3 Million for the Year 2021 and Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $8.0 million; Earnings Per Common Share Increased to $2.42 for the Year 2021 Compared to $1.90 for the Year 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Guaranty Bank
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FGBI
  • FGBIP

HAMMOND, La., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2021.

The fourth quarter of 2021 continued First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. eight consecutive quarters of strong earnings and outstanding performance. With net earnings for the quarter of $8,049,000 ($7,467,000 after preferred stock dividend payments) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s earnings for the year 2021 totaled $27,297,000, $25,913,000 after payment of preferred stock dividends. Net income for the fourth quarter represented a 31% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 34% increase for the year 2021 over the year 2020. These strong results were the result of an increase in total interest income year over year of 11% combined with a decrease in total interest expense of approximately 14%.

Asset Quality also increased significantly as the Texas ratio decreased to 6.56% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 11.65% as of December 31, 2020.

The loan portfolio ended the year at $2,159,359,000 compared to $1,844,135,000 as of December 31, 2020. This represents an increase in the loan portfolio of year over year of 17%.

Total shareholders’ equity ended the year at $223,889,000 compared to $178,591,000 as of December 31, 2020.

On December 31, 2021, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. paid to its shareholders the 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. This cash dividend followed a 10% stock dividend which was awarded to all First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc’s shareholders on December 17, 2021. The result was a strong cash dividend and a value enhancement to First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

While 2021 brought great financial benefit to the shareholders for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., we continued to build and strengthen our Bank system. In the fourth quarter 2021, we were awarded and established loan production and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. The addition of strong management and loan teams in these areas in November 2021 led to immediate loan production and loan income in these areas. As of December 31, 2021, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had $64,000,000 in loans, from the new areas, booked and earning interest. An additional $81,000,000 are in the pipeline, either approved or in the approval process.

We continue to explore new opportunities for development of and expansion of our branch operations in Texas. With a strong loan pipeline, additional opportunities for reduction of interest expense, and improvements in our processes and procedures, we expect the success of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to continue and to increase. The quality of our efforts have been recognized by Newsweek and Lending Tree as we have been named the Best Small Bank in the United States for the year of 2022 as a follow-up to the same title in 2021. We will continue to build a strong, fortress balance sheet and we will continue to enhance shareholder value.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Alton B. Lewis

President and CEO

First Guaranty, Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which First Guaranty operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

First Guaranty wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. First Guaranty wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect First Guaranty's financial performance and could cause First Guaranty's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. First Guaranty does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For full release click here.

Contact Info: CONTACT: ERIC J. DOSCH, CFO 985.375.0308


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Gives Mixed Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. But Intel stock fell in late trading.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Market check: Stocks maintain gains following Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market following the Fed's decision.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat; Supply-Chain Woes Hamper Production

    Tesla beat earnings views late Wednesday, but warned supply-chain issues are still slowing production. Tesla stock rose after the close Wednesday.

  • Fed Chair Powell expected to get ‘a grip on communication’ with markets: Economist

    Robertson Stephens Wealth Management&nbsp;Chief Economist Jeanette Garretty and Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what they are looking forward to hearing during today's Fed press conference, how the stock market is reacting in the wake of the Fed's decision, and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market.

  • Qualtrics reports first $1 billion fiscal year, driving up shares 10%

    Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. spiked 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the experience-management technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. Qualtrics reported a net loss of $309.8 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $39.4 million, or 7 cents a share. Revenue soared 48% to $316 million from $213.6 million a year ago. For the fiscal year, Qua

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Should Investors Load Up on Sofi Stock Before Earnings? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Less than one week from today -- Tuesday, March 1, after close of trading -- fintech upstart SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will report its financial results for Q4 2021. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst John Hecht paused to give investors a quick update before the main event. "Credit migration, regulatory uncertainty and competitive dynamics have shaped the narrative" for the fintech industry, warns Hecht, even as investors worry about the pricey valuations and high revenue multiples prevalent in the fin

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Tesla's Record Q4 in 5 Must-See Takeaways

    Sales soared and cash is piling up. Here are the details from the quarter that investors should know about.