First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“I’m pleased to report that we started 2022 with a strong quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good earnings and continued consumer and commercial deposit growth, and credit quality remained excellent.”

On April 20, 2022 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Net income of $57.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share

Total loans and leases decreased $70.3 million versus prior quarter. PPP loans decreased $110.3 million versus the prior quarter

Total deposits increased $454.3 million versus prior quarter

Recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Gross loans and leases were $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 0.5%, from $13.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $454.3 million, or 2.1%, from $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $133.9 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to $137.3 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.42% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4 basis points compared to 2.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we did not record a provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to noninterest income of $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $104.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $4.7 million compared to noninterest expense of $108.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 59.0% and 60.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 18.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $157.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $6.2 million, or 0.19% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets were $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at March 31, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $7.3 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.24%, 12.24% and 13.49%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 133,872 $ 137,327 $ 129,158 Provision for credit losses (5,747 ) — — Noninterest income 41,380 41,573 43,868 Noninterest expense 104,042 108,749 96,306 Net income 57,719 57,022 57,693 Basic earnings per share 0.45 0.45 0.44 Diluted earnings per share 0.45 0.44 0.44 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 Dividend payout ratio 57.78 % 59.09 % 59.09 % Performance Ratios(1): Net interest margin 2.42 % 2.38 % 2.55 % Efficiency ratio 59.04 % 60.50 % 55.53 % Return on average total assets 0.93 % 0.88 % 1.02 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.97 % 0.92 % 1.07 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.19 % 8.46 % 8.58 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 15.08 % 13.47 % 13.51 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 12,819,612 $ 12,814,316 $ 13,242,270 Average earning assets 22,463,209 23,100,445 20,476,149 Average assets 25,080,453 25,650,505 22,944,699 Average deposits 21,960,819 22,246,577 19,503,067 Average stockholders' equity 2,547,865 2,675,513 2,727,701 Market Value Per Share: Closing 27.89 27.33 27.37 High 31.16 30.14 30.80 Low 26.93 25.17 23.14 As of As of As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 12,891,743 $ 12,961,999 $ 13,300,289 Total assets 25,042,720 24,992,410 23,497,596 Total deposits 22,270,430 21,816,146 20,133,681 Long-term borrowings — — 200,010 Total stockholders' equity 2,285,149 2,656,912 2,683,630 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 17.90 $ 20.84 $ 20.68 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 10.10 13.03 13.01 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.51 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.27 % 12.24 % 12.82 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.27 % 12.24 % 12.82 % Total Capital Ratio 13.48 % 13.49 % 14.07 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.50 % 7.24 % 7.90 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.13 % 10.63 % 11.42 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5.36 % 6.92 % 7.50 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 51 54 54 Number of ATMs 298 299 297 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,022 2,036 2,090

Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.



Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2021 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 103,732 $ 111,865 $ 110,939 Available-for-sale securities 32,107 28,393 23,146 Other 782 1,051 491 Total interest income 136,621 141,309 134,576 Interest expense Deposits 2,749 3,216 4,056 Short-term and long-term borrowings — 766 1,362 Total interest expense 2,749 3,982 5,418 Net interest income 133,872 137,327 129,158 Provision for credit losses (5,747 ) — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,619 137,327 129,158 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 7,501 7,171 6,718 Credit and debit card fees 14,850 16,266 14,551 Other service charges and fees 9,654 9,196 8,846 Trust and investment services income 8,883 8,895 8,492 Bank-owned life insurance (417 ) 2,851 2,389 Other 909 (2,806 ) 2,872 Total noninterest income 41,380 41,573 43,868 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 48,226 45,982 43,936 Contracted services and professional fees 17,147 14,603 17,188 Occupancy 7,410 8,074 7,170 Equipment 5,977 6,317 5,491 Regulatory assessment and fees 2,224 2,557 2,034 Advertising and marketing 2,028 1,579 1,591 Card rewards program 6,883 7,471 4,835 Other 14,147 22,166 14,061 Total noninterest expense 104,042 108,749 96,306 Income before provision for income taxes 76,957 70,151 76,720 Provision for income taxes 19,238 13,129 19,027 Net income $ 57,719 $ 57,022 $ 57,693 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 127,556,242 127,893,011 129,933,104 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 128,121,126 128,512,257 130,589,878





Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 274,022 $ 246,716 $ 278,994 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,352,138 1,011,753 983,816 Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022, $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021 and $6,708,431 as of March 31, 2021) 8,062,384 8,428,032 6,692,479 Loans held for sale — 538 9,390 Loans and leases 12,891,743 12,961,999 13,300,289 Less: allowance for credit losses 150,280 157,262 200,366 Net loans and leases 12,741,463 12,804,737 13,099,923 Premises and equipment, net 315,766 318,448 319,949 Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property — 175 — Accrued interest receivable 61,561 63,158 69,879 Bank-owned life insurance 471,401 471,819 468,927 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 7,650 8,302 10,869 Other assets 760,843 643,240 567,878 Total assets $ 25,042,720 $ 24,992,410 $ 23,497,596 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 12,504,821 $ 12,422,283 $ 11,958,606 Noninterest-bearing 9,765,609 9,393,863 8,175,075 Total deposits 22,270,430 21,816,146 20,133,681 Long-term borrowings — — 200,010 Retirement benefits payable 134,323 134,491 143,736 Other liabilities 352,818 384,861 336,539 Total liabilities 22,757,571 22,335,498 20,813,966 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022, issued/outstanding: 140,581,715 / 127,502,472 shares as of December 31, 2021 and issued/outstanding: 140,455,180 / 129,749,890 shares as of March 31, 2021) 1,409 1,406 1,405 Additional paid-in capital 2,530,795 2,527,663 2,517,048 Retained earnings 628,642 604,534 497,418 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (517,502 ) (121,693 ) (43,435 ) Treasury stock (13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022, 13,079,243 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 10,705,290 shares as of March 31, 2021) (358,195 ) (354,998 ) (288,806 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,285,149 2,656,912 2,683,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,042,720 $ 24,992,410 $ 23,497,596





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,138.3 $ 0.6 0.20 % $ 2,074.5 $ 0.8 0.15 % $ 938.7 $ 0.2 0.10 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 7,800.3 29.2 1.50 7,515.2 25.8 1.37 5,949.9 22.1 1.49 Non-Taxable 636.7 3.6 2.32 615.3 3.3 2.14 278.0 1.3 1.80 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 8,437.0 32.8 1.56 8,130.5 29.1 1.43 6,227.9 23.4 1.50 Loans Held for Sale 1.2 — 2.02 1.0 — 1.35 9.2 0.1 2.46 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 1,973.1 14.6 3.01 2,084.0 21.1 4.01 3,026.7 20.4 2.74 Commercial real estate 3,632.2 25.8 2.88 3,572.9 26.0 2.89 3,385.2 24.9 2.98 Construction 766.9 5.7 3.03 806.6 6.3 3.09 746.8 5.8 3.16 Residential: Residential mortgage 4,111.0 34.8 3.38 4,014.9 34.9 3.48 3,696.1 34.7 3.76 Home equity line 891.6 5.5 2.48 864.4 5.5 2.52 822.0 5.7 2.80 Consumer 1,218.6 15.6 5.19 1,241.3 16.3 5.22 1,323.7 17.7 5.43 Lease financing 226.2 1.9 3.42 230.2 1.9 3.27 241.8 1.8 3.02 Total Loans and Leases 12,819.6 103.9 3.27 12,814.3 112.0 3.48 13,242.3 111.0 3.39 Other Earning Assets 67.1 0.2 1.31 80.1 0.3 1.27 58.0 0.3 1.79 Total Earning Assets(2) 22,463.2 137.5 2.47 23,100.4 142.2 2.45 20,476.1 135.0 2.66 Cash and Due from Banks 292.1 282.2 294.0 Other Assets 2,325.2 2,267.9 2,174.6 Total Assets $ 25,080.5 $ 25,650.5 $ 22,944.7 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 6,668.4 $ 0.5 0.03 % $ 7,086.0 $ 0.8 0.04 % 5,975.1 $ 0.6 0.04 % Money Market 4,048.9 0.5 0.05 4,048.3 0.5 0.05 3,530.0 0.4 0.05 Time 1,748.5 1.7 0.39 1,819.0 1.9 0.42 2,288.5 3.0 0.53 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,465.8 2.7 0.09 12,953.3 3.2 0.10 11,793.6 4.0 0.14 Long-Term Borrowings — — — 110.9 0.8 2.74 200.0 1.4 2.76 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,465.8 2.7 0.09 13,064.2 4.0 0.12 11,993.6 5.4 0.18 Net Interest Income $ 134.8 $ 138.2 $ 129.6 Interest Rate Spread 2.38 % 2.33 % 2.48 % Net Interest Margin 2.42 % 2.38 % 2.55 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 9,495.0 9,293.3 7,709.5 Other Liabilities 571.8 617.5 513.9 Stockholders' Equity 2,547.9 2,675.5 2,727.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 25,080.5 $ 25,650.5 $ 22,944.7

Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.



Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.4 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.2 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 1.0 2.4 3.4 Non-Taxable — 0.3 0.3 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 1.0 2.7 3.7 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (1.2 ) (5.3 ) (6.5 ) Commercial real estate — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Construction (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) Residential: Residential mortgage 0.9 (1.0 ) (0.1 ) Home equity line 0.1 (0.1 ) — Consumer (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Lease financing (0.1 ) 0.1 — Total Loans and Leases (1.2 ) (6.9 ) (8.1 ) Other Earning Assets (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Income (0.7 ) (4.0 ) (4.7 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Time (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Long-Term Borrowings (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.8 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (1.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ (0.1 ) $ (3.3 ) $ (3.4 )



