First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend
HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2022.
“I’m pleased to report that we started 2022 with a strong quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good earnings and continued consumer and commercial deposit growth, and credit quality remained excellent.”
On April 20, 2022 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Net income of $57.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share
Total loans and leases decreased $70.3 million versus prior quarter. PPP loans decreased $110.3 million versus the prior quarter
Total deposits increased $454.3 million versus prior quarter
Recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses
Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.
Gross loans and leases were $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 0.5%, from $13.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Total deposits were $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $454.3 million, or 2.1%, from $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $133.9 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to $137.3 million for the prior quarter.
The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.42% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4 basis points compared to 2.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we did not record a provision for credit losses.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to noninterest income of $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $104.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $4.7 million compared to noninterest expense of $108.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The efficiency ratio was 59.0% and 60.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Taxes
The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 18.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $157.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $6.2 million, or 0.19% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets were $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at March 31, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $7.3 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at December 31, 2021.
Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021.
The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.24%, 12.24% and 13.49%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.
Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 6391237. A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 29, 2022. The replay can be accessed dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 6391237.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.
Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
Financial Highlights
Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
Operating Results:
Net interest income
$
133,872
$
137,327
$
129,158
Provision for credit losses
(5,747
)
—
—
Noninterest income
41,380
41,573
43,868
Noninterest expense
104,042
108,749
96,306
Net income
57,719
57,022
57,693
Basic earnings per share
0.45
0.45
0.44
Diluted earnings per share
0.45
0.44
0.44
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
Dividend payout ratio
57.78
%
59.09
%
59.09
%
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin
2.42
%
2.38
%
2.55
%
Efficiency ratio
59.04
%
60.50
%
55.53
%
Return on average total assets
0.93
%
0.88
%
1.02
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
0.97
%
0.92
%
1.07
%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
9.19
%
8.46
%
8.58
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
15.08
%
13.47
%
13.51
%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases
$
12,819,612
$
12,814,316
$
13,242,270
Average earning assets
22,463,209
23,100,445
20,476,149
Average assets
25,080,453
25,650,505
22,944,699
Average deposits
21,960,819
22,246,577
19,503,067
Average stockholders' equity
2,547,865
2,675,513
2,727,701
Market Value Per Share:
Closing
27.89
27.33
27.37
High
31.16
30.14
30.80
Low
26.93
25.17
23.14
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases
$
12,891,743
$
12,961,999
$
13,300,289
Total assets
25,042,720
24,992,410
23,497,596
Total deposits
22,270,430
21,816,146
20,133,681
Long-term borrowings
—
—
200,010
Total stockholders' equity
2,285,149
2,656,912
2,683,630
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value
$
17.90
$
20.84
$
20.68
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)
10.10
13.03
13.01
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.17
%
1.21
%
1.51
%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.27
%
12.24
%
12.82
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.27
%
12.24
%
12.82
%
Total Capital Ratio
13.48
%
13.49
%
14.07
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.50
%
7.24
%
7.90
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.13
%
10.63
%
11.42
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
5.36
%
6.92
%
7.50
%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches
51
54
54
Number of ATMs
298
299
297
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,022
2,036
2,090
Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans and lease financing
$
103,732
$
111,865
$
110,939
Available-for-sale securities
32,107
28,393
23,146
Other
782
1,051
491
Total interest income
136,621
141,309
134,576
Interest expense
Deposits
2,749
3,216
4,056
Short-term and long-term borrowings
—
766
1,362
Total interest expense
2,749
3,982
5,418
Net interest income
133,872
137,327
129,158
Provision for credit losses
(5,747
)
—
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
139,619
137,327
129,158
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,501
7,171
6,718
Credit and debit card fees
14,850
16,266
14,551
Other service charges and fees
9,654
9,196
8,846
Trust and investment services income
8,883
8,895
8,492
Bank-owned life insurance
(417
)
2,851
2,389
Other
909
(2,806
)
2,872
Total noninterest income
41,380
41,573
43,868
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
48,226
45,982
43,936
Contracted services and professional fees
17,147
14,603
17,188
Occupancy
7,410
8,074
7,170
Equipment
5,977
6,317
5,491
Regulatory assessment and fees
2,224
2,557
2,034
Advertising and marketing
2,028
1,579
1,591
Card rewards program
6,883
7,471
4,835
Other
14,147
22,166
14,061
Total noninterest expense
104,042
108,749
96,306
Income before provision for income taxes
76,957
70,151
76,720
Provision for income taxes
19,238
13,129
19,027
Net income
$
57,719
$
57,022
$
57,693
Basic earnings per share
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.44
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.44
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
127,556,242
127,893,011
129,933,104
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
128,121,126
128,512,257
130,589,878
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 3
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
274,022
$
246,716
$
278,994
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
1,352,138
1,011,753
983,816
Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022, $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021 and $6,708,431 as of March 31, 2021)
8,062,384
8,428,032
6,692,479
Loans held for sale
—
538
9,390
Loans and leases
12,891,743
12,961,999
13,300,289
Less: allowance for credit losses
150,280
157,262
200,366
Net loans and leases
12,741,463
12,804,737
13,099,923
Premises and equipment, net
315,766
318,448
319,949
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property
—
175
—
Accrued interest receivable
61,561
63,158
69,879
Bank-owned life insurance
471,401
471,819
468,927
Goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Mortgage servicing rights
7,650
8,302
10,869
Other assets
760,843
643,240
567,878
Total assets
$
25,042,720
$
24,992,410
$
23,497,596
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
12,504,821
$
12,422,283
$
11,958,606
Noninterest-bearing
9,765,609
9,393,863
8,175,075
Total deposits
22,270,430
21,816,146
20,133,681
Long-term borrowings
—
—
200,010
Retirement benefits payable
134,323
134,491
143,736
Other liabilities
352,818
384,861
336,539
Total liabilities
22,757,571
22,335,498
20,813,966
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022, issued/outstanding: 140,581,715 / 127,502,472 shares as of December 31, 2021 and issued/outstanding: 140,455,180 / 129,749,890 shares as of March 31, 2021)
1,409
1,406
1,405
Additional paid-in capital
2,530,795
2,527,663
2,517,048
Retained earnings
628,642
604,534
497,418
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(517,502
)
(121,693
)
(43,435
)
Treasury stock (13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022, 13,079,243 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 10,705,290 shares as of March 31, 2021)
(358,195
)
(354,998
)
(288,806
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,285,149
2,656,912
2,683,630
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,042,720
$
24,992,410
$
23,497,596
Average Balances and Interest Rates
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
1,138.3
$
0.6
0.20
%
$
2,074.5
$
0.8
0.15
%
$
938.7
$
0.2
0.10
%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
7,800.3
29.2
1.50
7,515.2
25.8
1.37
5,949.9
22.1
1.49
Non-Taxable
636.7
3.6
2.32
615.3
3.3
2.14
278.0
1.3
1.80
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
8,437.0
32.8
1.56
8,130.5
29.1
1.43
6,227.9
23.4
1.50
Loans Held for Sale
1.2
—
2.02
1.0
—
1.35
9.2
0.1
2.46
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial
1,973.1
14.6
3.01
2,084.0
21.1
4.01
3,026.7
20.4
2.74
Commercial real estate
3,632.2
25.8
2.88
3,572.9
26.0
2.89
3,385.2
24.9
2.98
Construction
766.9
5.7
3.03
806.6
6.3
3.09
746.8
5.8
3.16
Residential:
Residential mortgage
4,111.0
34.8
3.38
4,014.9
34.9
3.48
3,696.1
34.7
3.76
Home equity line
891.6
5.5
2.48
864.4
5.5
2.52
822.0
5.7
2.80
Consumer
1,218.6
15.6
5.19
1,241.3
16.3
5.22
1,323.7
17.7
5.43
Lease financing
226.2
1.9
3.42
230.2
1.9
3.27
241.8
1.8
3.02
Total Loans and Leases
12,819.6
103.9
3.27
12,814.3
112.0
3.48
13,242.3
111.0
3.39
Other Earning Assets
67.1
0.2
1.31
80.1
0.3
1.27
58.0
0.3
1.79
Total Earning Assets(2)
22,463.2
137.5
2.47
23,100.4
142.2
2.45
20,476.1
135.0
2.66
Cash and Due from Banks
292.1
282.2
294.0
Other Assets
2,325.2
2,267.9
2,174.6
Total Assets
$
25,080.5
$
25,650.5
$
22,944.7
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
$
6,668.4
$
0.5
0.03
%
$
7,086.0
$
0.8
0.04
%
5,975.1
$
0.6
0.04
%
Money Market
4,048.9
0.5
0.05
4,048.3
0.5
0.05
3,530.0
0.4
0.05
Time
1,748.5
1.7
0.39
1,819.0
1.9
0.42
2,288.5
3.0
0.53
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
12,465.8
2.7
0.09
12,953.3
3.2
0.10
11,793.6
4.0
0.14
Long-Term Borrowings
—
—
—
110.9
0.8
2.74
200.0
1.4
2.76
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
12,465.8
2.7
0.09
13,064.2
4.0
0.12
11,993.6
5.4
0.18
Net Interest Income
$
134.8
$
138.2
$
129.6
Interest Rate Spread
2.38
%
2.33
%
2.48
%
Net Interest Margin
2.42
%
2.38
%
2.55
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
9,495.0
9,293.3
7,709.5
Other Liabilities
571.8
617.5
513.9
Stockholders' Equity
2,547.9
2,675.5
2,727.7
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
25,080.5
$
25,650.5
$
22,944.7
Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Compared to December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
(0.4
)
$
0.2
$
(0.2
)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
1.0
2.4
3.4
Non-Taxable
—
0.3
0.3
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
1.0
2.7
3.7
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
(1.2
)
(5.3
)
(6.5
)
Commercial real estate
—
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Construction
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
(0.6
)
Residential:
Residential mortgage
0.9
(1.0
)
(0.1
)
Home equity line
0.1
(0.1
)
—
Consumer
(0.5
)
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
Lease financing
(0.1
)
0.1
—
Total Loans and Leases
(1.2
)
(6.9
)
(8.1
)
Other Earning Assets
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
Total Change in Interest Income
(0.7
)
(4.0
)
(4.7
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
Time
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
Long-Term Borrowings
(0.4
)
(0.4
)
(0.8
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.6
)
(0.7
)
(1.3
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
(0.1
)
$
(3.3
)
$
(3.4
)
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Compared to March 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.1
$
0.3
$
0.4
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
6.9
0.2
7.1
Non-Taxable
1.9
0.4
2.3
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
8.8
0.6
9.4
Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
(7.7
)
1.9
(5.8
)
Commercial real estate
1.8
(0.9
)
0.9
Construction
0.1
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
Residential:
Residential mortgage
3.8
(3.7
)
0.1
Home equity line
0.5
(0.7
)
(0.2
)
Consumer
(1.4
)
(0.7
)
(2.1
)
Lease financing
(0.1
)
0.2
0.1
Total Loans and Leases
(3.0
)
(4.1
)
(7.1
)
Other Earning Assets
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Total Change in Interest Income
5.8
(3.3
)
2.5
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Money Market
0.1
—
0.1
Time
(0.6
)
(0.7
)
(1.3
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.5
)
(0.8
)
(1.3
)
Long-Term Borrowings
(0.7
)
(0.7
)
(1.4
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(1.2
)
(1.5
)
(2.7
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
7.0