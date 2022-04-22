U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • FHB
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“I’m pleased to report that we started 2022 with a strong quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good earnings and continued consumer and commercial deposit growth, and credit quality remained excellent.”

On April 20, 2022 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $57.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share

  • Total loans and leases decreased $70.3 million versus prior quarter. PPP loans decreased $110.3 million versus the prior quarter

  • Total deposits increased $454.3 million versus prior quarter

  • Recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses

  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Gross loans and leases were $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 0.5%, from $13.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $454.3 million, or 2.1%, from $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $133.9 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to $137.3 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.42% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4 basis points compared to 2.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we did not record a provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to noninterest income of $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $104.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $4.7 million compared to noninterest expense of $108.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 59.0% and 60.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 18.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $157.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $6.2 million, or 0.19% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets were $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at March 31, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $7.3 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.24%, 12.24% and 13.49%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 6391237. A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 29, 2022. The replay can be accessed dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 6391237.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


Financial Highlights

Table 1

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

Operating Results:

Net interest income

$

133,872

$

137,327

$

129,158

Provision for credit losses

(5,747

)

Noninterest income

41,380

41,573

43,868

Noninterest expense

104,042

108,749

96,306

Net income

57,719

57,022

57,693

Basic earnings per share

0.45

0.45

0.44

Diluted earnings per share

0.45

0.44

0.44

Dividends declared per share

0.26

0.26

0.26

Dividend payout ratio

57.78

%

59.09

%

59.09

%

Performance Ratios(1):

Net interest margin

2.42

%

2.38

%

2.55

%

Efficiency ratio

59.04

%

60.50

%

55.53

%

Return on average total assets

0.93

%

0.88

%

1.02

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

0.97

%

0.92

%

1.07

%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

9.19

%

8.46

%

8.58

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.08

%

13.47

%

13.51

%

Average Balances:

Average loans and leases

$

12,819,612

$

12,814,316

$

13,242,270

Average earning assets

22,463,209

23,100,445

20,476,149

Average assets

25,080,453

25,650,505

22,944,699

Average deposits

21,960,819

22,246,577

19,503,067

Average stockholders' equity

2,547,865

2,675,513

2,727,701

Market Value Per Share:

Closing

27.89

27.33

27.37

High

31.16

30.14

30.80

Low

26.93

25.17

23.14

As of

As of

As of

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases

$

12,891,743

$

12,961,999

$

13,300,289

Total assets

25,042,720

24,992,410

23,497,596

Total deposits

22,270,430

21,816,146

20,133,681

Long-term borrowings

200,010

Total stockholders' equity

2,285,149

2,656,912

2,683,630

Per Share of Common Stock:

Book value

$

17.90

$

20.84

$

20.68

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)

10.10

13.03

13.01

Asset Quality Ratios:

Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.07

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.17

%

1.21

%

1.51

%

Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.27

%

12.24

%

12.82

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.27

%

12.24

%

12.82

%

Total Capital Ratio

13.48

%

13.49

%

14.07

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

7.50

%

7.24

%

7.90

%

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

9.13

%

10.63

%

11.42

%

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

5.36

%

6.92

%

7.50

%

Non-Financial Data:

Number of branches

51

54

54

Number of ATMs

298

299

297

Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees

2,022

2,036

2,090

  1. Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

  2. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Table 2

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2021

Interest income

Loans and lease financing

$

103,732

$

111,865

$

110,939

Available-for-sale securities

32,107

28,393

23,146

Other

782

1,051

491

Total interest income

136,621

141,309

134,576

Interest expense

Deposits

2,749

3,216

4,056

Short-term and long-term borrowings

766

1,362

Total interest expense

2,749

3,982

5,418

Net interest income

133,872

137,327

129,158

Provision for credit losses

(5,747

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

139,619

137,327

129,158

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

7,501

7,171

6,718

Credit and debit card fees

14,850

16,266

14,551

Other service charges and fees

9,654

9,196

8,846

Trust and investment services income

8,883

8,895

8,492

Bank-owned life insurance

(417

)

2,851

2,389

Other

909

(2,806

)

2,872

Total noninterest income

41,380

41,573

43,868

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

48,226

45,982

43,936

Contracted services and professional fees

17,147

14,603

17,188

Occupancy

7,410

8,074

7,170

Equipment

5,977

6,317

5,491

Regulatory assessment and fees

2,224

2,557

2,034

Advertising and marketing

2,028

1,579

1,591

Card rewards program

6,883

7,471

4,835

Other

14,147

22,166

14,061

Total noninterest expense

104,042

108,749

96,306

Income before provision for income taxes

76,957

70,151

76,720

Provision for income taxes

19,238

13,129

19,027

Net income

$

57,719

$

57,022

$

57,693

Basic earnings per share

$

0.45

$

0.45

$

0.44

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.45

$

0.44

$

0.44

Basic weighted-average outstanding shares

127,556,242

127,893,011

129,933,104

Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares

128,121,126

128,512,257

130,589,878


Consolidated Balance Sheets

Table 3

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

274,022

$

246,716

$

278,994

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

1,352,138

1,011,753

983,816

Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022, $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021 and $6,708,431 as of March 31, 2021)

8,062,384

8,428,032

6,692,479

Loans held for sale

538

9,390

Loans and leases

12,891,743

12,961,999

13,300,289

Less: allowance for credit losses

150,280

157,262

200,366

Net loans and leases

12,741,463

12,804,737

13,099,923

Premises and equipment, net

315,766

318,448

319,949

Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property

175

Accrued interest receivable

61,561

63,158

69,879

Bank-owned life insurance

471,401

471,819

468,927

Goodwill

995,492

995,492

995,492

Mortgage servicing rights

7,650

8,302

10,869

Other assets

760,843

643,240

567,878

Total assets

$

25,042,720

$

24,992,410

$

23,497,596

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits:

Interest-bearing

$

12,504,821

$

12,422,283

$

11,958,606

Noninterest-bearing

9,765,609

9,393,863

8,175,075

Total deposits

22,270,430

21,816,146

20,133,681

Long-term borrowings

200,010

Retirement benefits payable

134,323

134,491

143,736

Other liabilities

352,818

384,861

336,539

Total liabilities

22,757,571

22,335,498

20,813,966

Stockholders' equity

Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022, issued/outstanding: 140,581,715 / 127,502,472 shares as of December 31, 2021 and issued/outstanding: 140,455,180 / 129,749,890 shares as of March 31, 2021)

1,409

1,406

1,405

Additional paid-in capital

2,530,795

2,527,663

2,517,048

Retained earnings

628,642

604,534

497,418

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(517,502

)

(121,693

)

(43,435

)

Treasury stock (13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022, 13,079,243 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 10,705,290 shares as of March 31, 2021)

(358,195

)

(354,998

)

(288,806

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,285,149

2,656,912

2,683,630

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

25,042,720

$

24,992,410

$

23,497,596


Average Balances and Interest Rates

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in millions)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Earning Assets

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

$

1,138.3

$

0.6

0.20

%

$

2,074.5

$

0.8

0.15

%

$

938.7

$

0.2

0.10

%

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

Taxable

7,800.3

29.2

1.50

7,515.2

25.8

1.37

5,949.9

22.1

1.49

Non-Taxable

636.7

3.6

2.32

615.3

3.3

2.14

278.0

1.3

1.80

Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

8,437.0

32.8

1.56

8,130.5

29.1

1.43

6,227.9

23.4

1.50

Loans Held for Sale

1.2

2.02

1.0

1.35

9.2

0.1

2.46

Loans and Leases(1)

Commercial and industrial

1,973.1

14.6

3.01

2,084.0

21.1

4.01

3,026.7

20.4

2.74

Commercial real estate

3,632.2

25.8

2.88

3,572.9

26.0

2.89

3,385.2

24.9

2.98

Construction

766.9

5.7

3.03

806.6

6.3

3.09

746.8

5.8

3.16

Residential:

Residential mortgage

4,111.0

34.8

3.38

4,014.9

34.9

3.48

3,696.1

34.7

3.76

Home equity line

891.6

5.5

2.48

864.4

5.5

2.52

822.0

5.7

2.80

Consumer

1,218.6

15.6

5.19

1,241.3

16.3

5.22

1,323.7

17.7

5.43

Lease financing

226.2

1.9

3.42

230.2

1.9

3.27

241.8

1.8

3.02

Total Loans and Leases

12,819.6

103.9

3.27

12,814.3

112.0

3.48

13,242.3

111.0

3.39

Other Earning Assets

67.1

0.2

1.31

80.1

0.3

1.27

58.0

0.3

1.79

Total Earning Assets(2)

22,463.2

137.5

2.47

23,100.4

142.2

2.45

20,476.1

135.0

2.66

Cash and Due from Banks

292.1

282.2

294.0

Other Assets

2,325.2

2,267.9

2,174.6

Total Assets

$

25,080.5

$

25,650.5

$

22,944.7

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings

$

6,668.4

$

0.5

0.03

%

$

7,086.0

$

0.8

0.04

%

5,975.1

$

0.6

0.04

%

Money Market

4,048.9

0.5

0.05

4,048.3

0.5

0.05

3,530.0

0.4

0.05

Time

1,748.5

1.7

0.39

1,819.0

1.9

0.42

2,288.5

3.0

0.53

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

12,465.8

2.7

0.09

12,953.3

3.2

0.10

11,793.6

4.0

0.14

Long-Term Borrowings

110.9

0.8

2.74

200.0

1.4

2.76

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

12,465.8

2.7

0.09

13,064.2

4.0

0.12

11,993.6

5.4

0.18

Net Interest Income

$

134.8

$

138.2

$

129.6

Interest Rate Spread

2.38

%

2.33

%

2.48

%

Net Interest Margin

2.42

%

2.38

%

2.55

%

Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits

9,495.0

9,293.3

7,709.5

Other Liabilities

571.8

617.5

513.9

Stockholders' Equity

2,547.9

2,675.5

2,727.7

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

25,080.5

$

25,650.5

$

22,944.7

  1. Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

  2. Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income

Table 5

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Compared to December 31, 2021

(dollars in millions)

Volume

Rate

Total

Change in Interest Income:

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

$

(0.4

)

$

0.2

$

(0.2

)

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

Taxable

1.0

2.4

3.4

Non-Taxable

0.3

0.3

Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

1.0

2.7

3.7

Loans and Leases

Commercial and industrial

(1.2

)

(5.3

)

(6.5

)

Commercial real estate

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

Construction

(0.4

)

(0.2

)

(0.6

)

Residential:

Residential mortgage

0.9

(1.0

)

(0.1

)

Home equity line

0.1

(0.1

)

Consumer

(0.5

)

(0.2

)

(0.7

)

Lease financing

(0.1

)

0.1

Total Loans and Leases

(1.2

)

(6.9

)

(8.1

)

Other Earning Assets

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Total Change in Interest Income

(0.7

)

(4.0

)

(4.7

)

Change in Interest Expense:

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings

(0.1

)

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

Time

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

(0.2

)

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

(0.5

)

Long-Term Borrowings

(0.4

)

(0.4

)

(0.8

)

Total Change in Interest Expense

(0.6

)

(0.7

)

(1.3

)

Change in Net Interest Income

$

(0.1

)

$

(3.3

)

$

(3.4

)


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income

Table 6

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Compared to March 31, 2021

(dollars in millions)

Volume

Rate

Total

Change in Interest Income:

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

$

0.1

$

0.3

$

0.4

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

Taxable

6.9

0.2

7.1

Non-Taxable

1.9

0.4

2.3

Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

8.8

0.6

9.4

Loans Held for Sale

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Loans and Leases

Commercial and industrial

(7.7

)

1.9

(5.8

)

Commercial real estate

1.8

(0.9

)

0.9

Construction

0.1

(0.2

)

(0.1

)

Residential:

Residential mortgage

3.8

(3.7

)

0.1

Home equity line

0.5

(0.7

)

(0.2

)

Consumer

(1.4

)

(0.7

)

(2.1

)

Lease financing

(0.1

)

0.2

0.1

Total Loans and Leases

(3.0

)

(4.1

)

(7.1

)

Other Earning Assets

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Total Change in Interest Income

5.8

(3.3

)

2.5

Change in Interest Expense:

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Money Market

0.1

0.1

Time

(0.6

)

(0.7

)

(1.3

)

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

(0.5

)

(0.8

)

(1.3

)

Long-Term Borrowings

(0.7

)

(0.7

)

(1.4

)

Total Change in Interest Expense

(1.2

)

(1.5

)

(2.7

)

Change in Net Interest Income

$

7.0

