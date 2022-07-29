U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • FHB
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“I’m pleased to report that we had a very strong second quarter as the bank continued to perform well,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good loan and deposit growth, credit quality remained excellent, and we successfully converted to our new core operating system.”

On July 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $59.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share

  • Total loans and leases increased $371.0 million versus prior quarter.

  • Total deposits increased $331.0 million versus prior quarter

  • Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.60%

  • Recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses

  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $25.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $371.0 million, or 2.9%, from $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $22.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $331.0 million, or 1.5%, from $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $145.1 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 8.4%, compared to $133.9 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.60% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 2.42% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.7 million compared to noninterest income of $41.4 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.1 million compared to noninterest expense of $104.0 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 57.3% and 59.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $148.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.3 million, or 0.07% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $7.9 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2022.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.54%, 11.98%, and 13.14%, respectively, on June 30, 2022, compared with 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, on March 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $7.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the second quarter. The average cost was $24.09 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $68.0 million on June 30, 2022.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the registration link provided below, register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ebfe69a17064bc89a14e15354a8e329, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

Table 1

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 

 

March 31, 

 

June 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

    

2021

 

Operating Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

145,147

 

$

133,872

 

 

$

131,481

 

 

$

279,019

 

 

$

260,639

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,000

 

 

(5,747

)

 

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(4,747

)

 

 

(35,000

)

 

Noninterest income

 

 

44,137

 

 

41,380

 

 

 

49,371

 

 

 

85,517

 

 

 

93,239

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

109,175

 

 

104,042

 

 

 

99,388

 

 

 

213,217

 

 

 

195,694

 

 

Net income

 

 

59,360

 

 

57,719

 

 

 

86,741

 

 

 

117,079

 

 

 

144,434

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

 

0.46

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

0.46

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

 

0.26

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

56.52

%

 

57.78

 

%

 

38.81

 

%

 

57.14

 

%

 

46.85

 

%

Performance Ratios(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

2.60

%  

 

2.42

 

%

 

2.46

 

%

 

2.51

 

%  

 

2.50

 

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

57.33

%  

 

59.04

 

%

 

54.74

 

%

 

58.15

 

%  

 

55.12

 

%

Return on average total assets

 

 

0.94

%  

 

0.93

 

%

 

1.45

 

%

 

0.94

 

%  

 

1.24

 

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

0.98

%  

 

0.97

 

%

 

1.51

 

%

 

0.98

 

%  

 

1.30

 

%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

 

 

10.52

%  

 

9.19

 

%

 

12.92

 

%

 

9.82

 

%  

 

10.75

 

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

18.79

%  

 

15.08

 

%

 

20.51

 

%

 

16.76

 

%  

 

16.99

 

%

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans and leases

 

$

13,058,558

 

$

12,819,612

 

 

$

13,205,086

 

 

$

12,939,745

 

 

$

13,223,575

 

 

Average earning assets

 

 

22,520,605

 

 

22,463,209

 

 

 

21,539,264

 

 

 

22,492,066

 

 

 

21,010,643

 

 

Average assets

 

 

25,250,176

 

 

25,080,453

 

 

 

24,015,065

 

 

 

25,165,783

 

 

 

23,482,839

 

 

Average deposits

 

 

22,401,558

 

 

21,960,819

 

 

 

20,638,015

 

 

 

22,182,406

 

 

 

20,073,676

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

 

2,262,654

 

 

2,547,865

 

 

 

2,691,966

 

 

 

2,404,471

 

 

 

2,709,735

 

 

Market Value Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing

 

 

22.80

 

 

27.89

 

 

 

28.34

 

 

 

22.80

 

 

 

28.34

 

 

High

 

 

28.44

 

 

31.16

 

 

 

29.85

 

 

 

31.16

 

 

 

30.80

 

 

Low

 

 

21.49

 

 

26.93

 

 

 

24.75

 

 

 

21.49

 

 

 

23.14

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

As of

 

As of

 

As of

 

 

 

June 30, 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

June 30, 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

$

13,262,781

 

$

12,891,743

 

$

12,961,999

 

$

13,103,785

 

Total assets

 

 

25,377,533

 

 

25,042,720

 

 

24,992,410

 

 

24,246,328

 

Total deposits

 

 

22,601,454

 

 

22,270,430

 

 

21,816,146

 

 

20,835,115

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200,000

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,252,611

 

 

2,285,149

 

 

2,656,912

 

 

2,731,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share of Common Stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value

 

$

17.67

 

$

17.90

 

$

20.84

 

$

21.17

 

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

9.86

 

 

10.10

 

 

13.03

 

 

13.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases

 

 

0.06

%  

 

0.07

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.07

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases

 

 

1.12

%  

 

1.17

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

  

11.98

%  

 

12.27

%

 

12.24

%

 

12.76

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

 

11.98

%  

 

12.27

%

 

12.24

%

 

12.76

%

Total Capital Ratio

 

 

13.14

%  

 

13.48

%

 

13.49

%

 

14.01

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

 

7.54

%  

 

7.50

%

 

7.24

%

 

7.68

%

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

 

8.88

%  

 

9.13

%

 

10.63

%

 

11.26

%

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

5.16

%  

 

5.36

%

 

6.92

%

 

7.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of branches

 

 

51

 

 

51

 

 

54

 

 

54

 

Number of ATMs

 

 

297

 

 

298

 

 

299

 

 

294

 

Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees

 

 

2,021

 

 

2,022

 

 

2,036

 

 

2,087

 


(1)

 

Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022.

 

 

 

(2)

 

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Table 2

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 

 

March 31, 

 

June 30, 

 

June 30, 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and lease financing

 

$

111,916

 

 

$

103,732

 

 

$

110,919

 

 

$

215,648

 

 

$

221,858

 

Available-for-sale investment securities

 

 

16,643

 

 

 

32,107

 

 

 

24,637

 

 

 

48,750

 

 

 

47,783

 

Held-to-maturity investment securities

 

 

18,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,289

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

2,896

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

3,678

 

 

 

1,157

 

Total interest income

 

 

149,744

 

 

 

136,621

 

 

 

136,222

 

 

 

286,365

 

 

 

270,798

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

4,597

 

 

 

2,749

 

 

 

3,363

 

 

 

7,346

 

 

 

7,419

 

Short-term and long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,740

 

Total interest expense

 

 

4,597

 

 

 

2,749

 

 

 

4,741

 

 

 

7,346

 

 

 

10,159

 

Net interest income

 

 

145,147

 

 

 

133,872

 

 

 

131,481

 

 

 

279,019

 

 

 

260,639

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(5,747

)

 

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(4,747

)

 

 

(35,000

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

144,147

 

 

 

139,619

 

 

 

166,481

 

 

 

283,766

 

 

 

295,639

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

6,843

 

 

 

7,501

 

 

 

6,632

 

 

 

14,344

 

 

 

13,350

 

Credit and debit card fees

 

 

17,056

 

 

 

14,850

 

 

 

16,746

 

 

 

31,906

 

 

 

31,297

 

Other service charges and fees

 

 

9,018

 

 

 

9,654

 

 

 

10,303

 

 

 

18,672

 

 

 

19,149

 

Trust and investment services income

 

 

8,759

 

 

 

8,883

 

 

 

8,707

 

 

 

17,642

 

 

 

17,199

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

(859

)

 

 

(417

)

 

 

3,104

 

 

 

(1,276

)

 

 

5,493

 

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

Other

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

3,777

 

 

 

4,229

 

 

 

6,649

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

44,137

 

 

 

41,380

 

 

 

49,371

 

 

 

85,517

 

 

 

93,239

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

49,902

 

 

 

48,226

 

 

 

45,982

 

 

 

98,128

 

 

 

89,918

 

Contracted services and professional fees

 

 

18,617

 

 

 

17,147

 

 

 

16,516

 

 

 

35,764

 

 

 

33,704

 

Occupancy

 

 

7,334

 

 

 

7,410

 

 

 

7,314

 

 

 

14,744

 

 

 

14,484

 

Equipment

 

 

7,754

 

 

 

5,977

 

 

 

6,362

 

 

 

13,731

 

 

 

11,853

 

Regulatory assessment and fees

 

 

2,301

 

 

 

2,224

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

4,525

 

 

 

3,860

 

Advertising and marketing

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

2,028

 

 

 

1,469

 

 

 

4,022

 

 

 

3,060

 

Card rewards program

 

 

7,285

 

 

 

6,883

 

 

 

6,262

 

 

 

14,168

 

 

 

11,097

 

Other

 

 

13,988

 

 

 

14,147

 

 

 

13,657

 

 

 

28,135

 

 

 

27,718

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

109,175

 

 

 

104,042

 

 

 

99,388

 

 

 

213,217

 

 

 

195,694

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

79,109

 

 

 

76,957

 

 

 

116,464

 

 

 

156,066

 

 

 

193,184

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

19,749

 

 

 

19,238

 

 

 

29,723

 

 

 

38,987

 

 

 

48,750

 

Net income

 

$

59,360

 

 

$

57,719

 

 

$

86,741

 

 

$

117,079

 

 

$

144,434

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

1.11

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.11

 

Basic weighted-average outstanding shares

 

 

127,672,244

 

 

 

127,556,242

 

 

 

129,392,339

 

 

 

127,614,564

 

 

 

129,661,228

 

Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares

 

 

128,014,777

 

 

 

128,121,126

 

 

 

129,828,847

 

 

 

128,108,630

 

 

 

130,164,762

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

Table 3

 

 

June 30, 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

June 30, 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

279,629

 

 

$

274,022

 

 

$

246,716

 

 

$

347,861

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

1,254,047

 

 

 

1,352,138

 

 

 

1,011,753

 

 

 

1,558,437

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $4,267,809 as of June 30, 2022, $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022, $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021 and $6,951,153 as of June 30, 2021)

 

 

3,967,746

 

 

 

8,062,384

 

 

 

8,428,032

 

 

 

6,953,930

 

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,910,780 as of June 30, 2022 and nil as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021)

 

 

4,093,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

180

 

 

 

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

1,241

 

Loans and leases

 

 

13,262,781

 

 

 

12,891,743

 

 

 

12,961,999

 

 

 

13,103,785

 

Less: allowance for credit losses

 

 

148,942

 

 

 

150,280

 

 

 

157,262

 

 

 

169,148

 

Net loans and leases

 

 

13,113,839

 

 

 

12,741,463

 

 

 

12,804,737

 

 

 

12,934,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

310,047

 

 

 

315,766

 

 

 

318,448

 

 

 

319,452

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

63,240

 

 

 

61,561

 

 

 

63,158

 

 

 

66,734

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

470,542

 

 

 

471,401

 

 

 

471,819

 

 

 

466,402

 

Goodwill

 

 

995,492

 

 

 

995,492

 

 

 

995,492

 

 

 

995,492

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

7,152

 

 

 

7,650

 

 

 

8,302

 

 

 

10,007

 

Other assets

 

 

822,404

 

 

 

760,843

 

 

 

643,240

 

 

 

592,135

 

Total assets

 

$

25,377,533

 

 

$

25,042,720

 

 

$

24,992,410

 

 

$

24,246,328

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

$

12,990,571

 

 

$

12,504,821

 

 

$

12,422,283

 

 

$

12,245,193

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

 

9,610,883

 

 

 

9,765,609

 

 

 

9,393,863

 

 

 

8,589,922

 

Total deposits

 

 

22,601,454

 

 

 

22,270,430

 

 

 

21,816,146

 

 

 

20,835,115

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200,000

 

Retirement benefits payable

 

 

134,151

 

 

 

134,323

 

 

 

134,491

 

 

 

144,101

 

Other liabilities

 

 

