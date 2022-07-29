First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- FHB
HONOLULU, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“I’m pleased to report that we had a very strong second quarter as the bank continued to perform well,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good loan and deposit growth, credit quality remained excellent, and we successfully converted to our new core operating system.”
On July 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Net income of $59.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share
Total loans and leases increased $371.0 million versus prior quarter.
Total deposits increased $331.0 million versus prior quarter
Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.60%
Recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses
Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $25.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.
Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $371.0 million, or 2.9%, from $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $22.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $331.0 million, or 1.5%, from $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $145.1 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 8.4%, compared to $133.9 million for the prior quarter.
The net interest margin was 2.60% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 2.42% in the prior quarter.
Provision Expense
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.7 million compared to noninterest income of $41.4 million in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.1 million compared to noninterest expense of $104.0 million in the prior quarter.
The efficiency ratio was 57.3% and 59.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Taxes
The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $148.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.3 million, or 0.07% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $7.9 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2022.
Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.54%, 11.98%, and 13.14%, respectively, on June 30, 2022, compared with 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, on March 31, 2022.
The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $7.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the second quarter. The average cost was $24.09 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $68.0 million on June 30, 2022.
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.
Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.
Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the registration link provided below, register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.
To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ebfe69a17064bc89a14e15354a8e329, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.
Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
Financial Highlights
Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Results:
Net interest income
$
145,147
$
133,872
$
131,481
$
279,019
$
260,639
Provision for credit losses
1,000
(5,747
)
(35,000
)
(4,747
)
(35,000
)
Noninterest income
44,137
41,380
49,371
85,517
93,239
Noninterest expense
109,175
104,042
99,388
213,217
195,694
Net income
59,360
57,719
86,741
117,079
144,434
Basic earnings per share
0.46
0.45
0.67
0.92
1.11
Diluted earnings per share
0.46
0.45
0.67
0.91
1.11
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.52
0.52
Dividend payout ratio
56.52
%
57.78
%
38.81
%
57.14
%
46.85
%
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin
2.60
%
2.42
%
2.46
%
2.51
%
2.50
%
Efficiency ratio
57.33
%
59.04
%
54.74
%
58.15
%
55.12
%
Return on average total assets
0.94
%
0.93
%
1.45
%
0.94
%
1.24
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
0.98
%
0.97
%
1.51
%
0.98
%
1.30
%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
10.52
%
9.19
%
12.92
%
9.82
%
10.75
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)
18.79
%
15.08
%
20.51
%
16.76
%
16.99
%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases
$
13,058,558
$
12,819,612
$
13,205,086
$
12,939,745
$
13,223,575
Average earning assets
22,520,605
22,463,209
21,539,264
22,492,066
21,010,643
Average assets
25,250,176
25,080,453
24,015,065
25,165,783
23,482,839
Average deposits
22,401,558
21,960,819
20,638,015
22,182,406
20,073,676
Average stockholders' equity
2,262,654
2,547,865
2,691,966
2,404,471
2,709,735
Market Value Per Share:
Closing
22.80
27.89
28.34
22.80
28.34
High
28.44
31.16
29.85
31.16
30.80
Low
21.49
26.93
24.75
21.49
23.14
As of
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases
$
13,262,781
$
12,891,743
$
12,961,999
$
13,103,785
Total assets
25,377,533
25,042,720
24,992,410
24,246,328
Total deposits
22,601,454
22,270,430
21,816,146
20,835,115
Long-term borrowings
—
—
—
200,000
Total stockholders' equity
2,252,611
2,285,149
2,656,912
2,731,341
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value
$
17.67
$
17.90
$
20.84
$
21.17
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)
9.86
10.10
13.03
13.45
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.12
%
1.17
%
1.21
%
1.29
%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.98
%
12.27
%
12.24
%
12.76
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.98
%
12.27
%
12.24
%
12.76
%
Total Capital Ratio
13.14
%
13.48
%
13.49
%
14.01
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.54
%
7.50
%
7.24
%
7.68
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
8.88
%
9.13
%
10.63
%
11.26
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
5.16
%
5.36
%
6.92
%
7.47
%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches
51
51
54
54
Number of ATMs
297
298
299
294
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,021
2,022
2,036
2,087
(1)
Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022.
(2)
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans and lease financing
$
111,916
$
103,732
$
110,919
$
215,648
$
221,858
Available-for-sale investment securities
16,643
32,107
24,637
48,750
47,783
Held-to-maturity investment securities
18,289
—
—
18,289
—
Other
2,896
782
666
3,678
1,157
Total interest income
149,744
136,621
136,222
286,365
270,798
Interest expense
Deposits
4,597
2,749
3,363
7,346
7,419
Short-term and long-term borrowings
—
—
1,378
—
2,740
Total interest expense
4,597
2,749
4,741
7,346
10,159
Net interest income
145,147
133,872
131,481
279,019
260,639
Provision for credit losses
1,000
(5,747
)
(35,000
)
(4,747
)
(35,000
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
144,147
139,619
166,481
283,766
295,639
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,843
7,501
6,632
14,344
13,350
Credit and debit card fees
17,056
14,850
16,746
31,906
31,297
Other service charges and fees
9,018
9,654
10,303
18,672
19,149
Trust and investment services income
8,759
8,883
8,707
17,642
17,199
Bank-owned life insurance
(859
)
(417
)
3,104
(1,276
)
5,493
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
—
—
102
—
102
Other
3,320
909
3,777
4,229
6,649
Total noninterest income
44,137
41,380
49,371
85,517
93,239
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
49,902
48,226
45,982
98,128
89,918
Contracted services and professional fees
18,617
17,147
16,516
35,764
33,704
Occupancy
7,334
7,410
7,314
14,744
14,484
Equipment
7,754
5,977
6,362
13,731
11,853
Regulatory assessment and fees
2,301
2,224
1,826
4,525
3,860
Advertising and marketing
1,994
2,028
1,469
4,022
3,060
Card rewards program
7,285
6,883
6,262
14,168
11,097
Other
13,988
14,147
13,657
28,135
27,718
Total noninterest expense
109,175
104,042
99,388
213,217
195,694
Income before provision for income taxes
79,109
76,957
116,464
156,066
193,184
Provision for income taxes
19,749
19,238
29,723
38,987
48,750
Net income
$
59,360
$
57,719
$
86,741
$
117,079
$
144,434
Basic earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.67
$
0.92
$
1.11
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
0.67
$
0.91
$
1.11
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
127,672,244
127,556,242
129,392,339
127,614,564
129,661,228
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
128,014,777
128,121,126
129,828,847
128,108,630
130,164,762
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 3
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
279,629
$
274,022
$
246,716
$
347,861
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
1,254,047
1,352,138
1,011,753
1,558,437
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $4,267,809 as of June 30, 2022, $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022, $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021 and $6,951,153 as of June 30, 2021)
3,967,746
8,062,384
8,428,032
6,953,930
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,910,780 as of June 30, 2022 and nil as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021)
4,093,215
—
—
—
Loans held for sale
180
—
538
1,241
Loans and leases
13,262,781
12,891,743
12,961,999
13,103,785
Less: allowance for credit losses
148,942
150,280
157,262
169,148
Net loans and leases
13,113,839
12,741,463
12,804,737
12,934,637
Premises and equipment, net
310,047
315,766
318,448
319,452
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property
—
—
175
—
Accrued interest receivable
63,240
61,561
63,158
66,734
Bank-owned life insurance
470,542
471,401
471,819
466,402
Goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
Mortgage servicing rights
7,152
7,650
8,302
10,007
Other assets
822,404
760,843
643,240
592,135
Total assets
$
25,377,533
$
25,042,720
$
24,992,410
$
24,246,328
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
12,990,571
$
12,504,821
$
12,422,283
$
12,245,193
Noninterest-bearing
9,610,883
9,765,609
9,393,863
8,589,922
Total deposits
22,601,454
22,270,430
21,816,146
20,835,115
Long-term borrowings
—
—
—
200,000
Retirement benefits payable
134,151
134,323
134,491
144,101
Other liabilities