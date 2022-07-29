First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“I’m pleased to report that we had a very strong second quarter as the bank continued to perform well,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good loan and deposit growth, credit quality remained excellent, and we successfully converted to our new core operating system.”

On July 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Net income of $59.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share

Total loans and leases increased $371.0 million versus prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $331.0 million versus prior quarter

Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.60%

Recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $25.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $25.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $371.0 million, or 2.9%, from $12.9 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $22.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $331.0 million, or 1.5%, from $22.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $145.1 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 8.4%, compared to $133.9 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.60% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 2.42% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a $5.7 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.7 million compared to noninterest income of $41.4 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $109.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.1 million compared to noninterest expense of $104.0 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 57.3% and 59.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $148.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $150.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $29.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.3 million, or 0.07% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $7.9 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2022.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.54%, 11.98%, and 13.14%, respectively, on June 30, 2022, compared with 7.50%, 12.27% and 13.48%, respectively, on March 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $7.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the second quarter. The average cost was $24.09 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $68.0 million on June 30, 2022.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the registration link provided below, register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ebfe69a17064bc89a14e15354a8e329, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama, CFA

(808) 525-6268

khaseyama@fhb.com



Media Contact:

Lindsay Chambers

(808) 525-6254

lchambers@fhb.com











Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Results: Net interest income $ 145,147 $ 133,872 $ 131,481 $ 279,019 $ 260,639 Provision for credit losses 1,000 (5,747 ) (35,000 ) (4,747 ) (35,000 ) Noninterest income 44,137 41,380 49,371 85,517 93,239 Noninterest expense 109,175 104,042 99,388 213,217 195,694 Net income 59,360 57,719 86,741 117,079 144,434 Basic earnings per share 0.46 0.45 0.67 0.92 1.11 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.45 0.67 0.91 1.11 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 Dividend payout ratio 56.52 % 57.78 % 38.81 % 57.14 % 46.85 % Performance Ratios(1): Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.42 % 2.46 % 2.51 % 2.50 % Efficiency ratio 57.33 % 59.04 % 54.74 % 58.15 % 55.12 % Return on average total assets 0.94 % 0.93 % 1.45 % 0.94 % 1.24 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 0.98 % 0.97 % 1.51 % 0.98 % 1.30 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 10.52 % 9.19 % 12.92 % 9.82 % 10.75 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 18.79 % 15.08 % 20.51 % 16.76 % 16.99 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 13,058,558 $ 12,819,612 $ 13,205,086 $ 12,939,745 $ 13,223,575 Average earning assets 22,520,605 22,463,209 21,539,264 22,492,066 21,010,643 Average assets 25,250,176 25,080,453 24,015,065 25,165,783 23,482,839 Average deposits 22,401,558 21,960,819 20,638,015 22,182,406 20,073,676 Average stockholders' equity 2,262,654 2,547,865 2,691,966 2,404,471 2,709,735 Market Value Per Share: Closing 22.80 27.89 28.34 22.80 28.34 High 28.44 31.16 29.85 31.16 30.80 Low 21.49 26.93 24.75 21.49 23.14







As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 13,262,781 $ 12,891,743 $ 12,961,999 $ 13,103,785 Total assets 25,377,533 25,042,720 24,992,410 24,246,328 Total deposits 22,601,454 22,270,430 21,816,146 20,835,115 Long-term borrowings — — — 200,000 Total stockholders' equity 2,252,611 2,285,149 2,656,912 2,731,341 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 17.67 $ 17.90 $ 20.84 $ 21.17 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 9.86 10.10 13.03 13.45 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.29 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.98 % 12.27 % 12.24 % 12.76 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.98 % 12.27 % 12.24 % 12.76 % Total Capital Ratio 13.14 % 13.48 % 13.49 % 14.01 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.54 % 7.50 % 7.24 % 7.68 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.88 % 9.13 % 10.63 % 11.26 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 5.16 % 5.36 % 6.92 % 7.47 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 51 51 54 54 Number of ATMs 297 298 299 294 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,021 2,022 2,036 2,087





(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022. (2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.







Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 111,916 $ 103,732 $ 110,919 $ 215,648 $ 221,858 Available-for-sale investment securities 16,643 32,107 24,637 48,750 47,783 Held-to-maturity investment securities 18,289 — — 18,289 — Other 2,896 782 666 3,678 1,157 Total interest income 149,744 136,621 136,222 286,365 270,798 Interest expense Deposits 4,597 2,749 3,363 7,346 7,419 Short-term and long-term borrowings — — 1,378 — 2,740 Total interest expense 4,597 2,749 4,741 7,346 10,159 Net interest income 145,147 133,872 131,481 279,019 260,639 Provision for credit losses 1,000 (5,747 ) (35,000 ) (4,747 ) (35,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,147 139,619 166,481 283,766 295,639 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,843 7,501 6,632 14,344 13,350 Credit and debit card fees 17,056 14,850 16,746 31,906 31,297 Other service charges and fees 9,018 9,654 10,303 18,672 19,149 Trust and investment services income 8,759 8,883 8,707 17,642 17,199 Bank-owned life insurance (859 ) (417 ) 3,104 (1,276 ) 5,493 Investment securities (losses) gains, net — — 102 — 102 Other 3,320 909 3,777 4,229 6,649 Total noninterest income 44,137 41,380 49,371 85,517 93,239 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,902 48,226 45,982 98,128 89,918 Contracted services and professional fees 18,617 17,147 16,516 35,764 33,704 Occupancy 7,334 7,410 7,314 14,744 14,484 Equipment 7,754 5,977 6,362 13,731 11,853 Regulatory assessment and fees 2,301 2,224 1,826 4,525 3,860 Advertising and marketing 1,994 2,028 1,469 4,022 3,060 Card rewards program 7,285 6,883 6,262 14,168 11,097 Other 13,988 14,147 13,657 28,135 27,718 Total noninterest expense 109,175 104,042 99,388 213,217 195,694 Income before provision for income taxes 79,109 76,957 116,464 156,066 193,184 Provision for income taxes 19,749 19,238 29,723 38,987 48,750 Net income $ 59,360 $ 57,719 $ 86,741 $ 117,079 $ 144,434 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.91 $ 1.11 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 127,672,244 127,556,242 129,392,339 127,614,564 129,661,228 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 128,014,777 128,121,126 129,828,847 128,108,630 130,164,762





