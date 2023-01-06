U.S. markets closed

First Hawaiian to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 27, 2023

First Hawaiian, Inc.
·1 min read
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, January 27, 2023 before the market opens.   First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time).

To access the call by phone, participants will need to click on the following registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI73d7abf351534972a54610116ab71617, register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings.   The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


