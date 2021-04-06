U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.50
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,339.00
    -76.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,582.00
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.70
    -15.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.20
    +0.55 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -1.7200 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    -17.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2490
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,913.28
    +568.64 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.99
    +24.64 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,758.31
    -330.94 (-1.10%)
     

First High-School Education Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

--Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB163.6 million, up 36.2% year-over-year
--Fourth Quarter Net Income of RMB47.0million, up 94.6% year-over-year
--Full Year Revenues of RMB445.8 million, up 32.5% year-over-year
--Full Year Net Income of RMB80.9 million, up 155.3% year-over-year
--Full Year Student Enrollments of 25,867, up 21.8% year-over-year

KUNMING, China, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1], today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB163. 6 million (US$25.1 million), an increase of 36.2 % from RMB120.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Gross profit was RMB67.2 million (US$10.3million), an increase of 52.0% from RMB44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Income from operations was RMB60.4 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 116.0% from RMB28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Net income was RMB47.0 million (US$7.2 million), an increase of 94.6% from RMB24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Adjusted net income[2] (Non-GAAP) was RMB47.0 million (US$7.2 million), an increase of 94.6% from RMB24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB445.8 million (US$68.3 million), an increase of 32.5% from RMB336.5 million in 2019.

  • Gross profit was RMB158.6 million (US$24.3 million), an increase of 51.7 % from RMB104.5 million in 2019.

  • Income from operations was RMB99.7 million (US$15.3 million), an increase of 155.5% from RMB39.0 million in 2019.

  • Net income was RMB80.9 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 155.3% from RMB31.7 million in 2019.

  • Adjusted net income[2] (Non-GAAP) was RMB80.9 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 99.1% from RMB40.5 million in 2019.

  • The total number of students enrolled as of December 31, 2020 was 25,867, an increase of 21.8% from 21,236 as of December 31, 2019.

[1] In terms of student enrollment as of December 31, 2019, according to an industry report commissioned by First High-School Education Group and prepared by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited.

[2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Mr. Shaowei Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First High-School Education Group commented: "In March 2021, First High-School Education Group was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which marked a significant milestone for us. We raised capital for growth and significantly raised our visibility. As a newly public company, we are delighted to report strong results with impressive financial and operational performance. We continue to expand our operations and drive strong top-line and bottom-line growth. As of December 31, 2020, we have developed a network of 19 schools and enrolled nearly 26,000 students in China."

"Despite temporary disruptions and short-term impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced the fastest growth rate among the top 20 operators of private high schools in China[3]. With our unwavering mission to become a leader and innovator in the private high school education sector in China, we are committed to accelerate our expansion into new geographical markets. We believe we are well-positioned to capture the enormous and sustainable demand for high quality private high school education in China, with our highly scalable and asset-light business model and superior education quality," Mr. Zhang concluded.

Mr. Lidong (Ben) Zhu, Chief Financial Officer of First High-School Education Group commented: "We got off to a great start as a public company. Total revenues increased by 32.5% from RMB336.5 million in 2019 to RMB445.8 million in 2020; net income increased by 155.3% from RMB31.7 million in 2019 to RMB80.9 million in 2020; and adjusted net income[2] (Non-GAAP) increased by 99.1% from RMB40.5 million in 2019 to RMB80.9 million in 2020. When the outbreak of COVID-19 first appeared, we regarded the safety and health of all our students and employees as top priority. To reduce the risk of infection and contain the virus spread, we implemented a series of control measures, including body temperature monitoring of our students and staff and periodical sanitization of school facilities. We also expanded our online education service during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided online tri-teacher lectures for our students from different locations within our school network. As a result of above countermeasures, our financial and operation performance were not materially affected by COVID-19 and conversely, we successfully opened five new high schools in five new cities in Yunnan province and one tutorial school in Guizhou province. These solid results demonstrated the soundness of our growth strategy and our outstanding execution capabilities. Leveraging our highly scalable and asset-light business model, we aim to further expand our school operations to areas outside of Yunnan province, such as Sichuan province, Chongqing and Shaanxi province, in collaboration with third parties, including local real estate developers. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive rapid growth by further expanding our operations and enhancing the quality of our education services, which will enable us to emerge as an industry leader."

[3] According to an industry report commissioned by First High-School Education Group and prepared by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, First High-School Education Group experienced the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 77.3% in terms of high school student enrollment and with a CAGR of 41.4% in terms of the number of high schools from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2019, among top 20 operators of private high schools in China.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB163.6 million (US$25.1 million), an increase of 36.2 % from RMB120.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues from customers were RMB148.0 million (US$22.7 million), an increase of 37.2% from RMB107.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by (1) higher student enrollment due to the opening of new schools and the increased number of students enrolled in our existing schools; and (2) the increased income from management services provided to the various vendors of student catering services as more schools opened.

Revenues from government cooperative agreements were RMB15.6 million (US$2.4 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the increased number of students enrolled under government cooperative programs.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB96.3 million (US$14.8 million), an increase of 26.9% from RMB75.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increased staff cost in line with the increased student enrollments and the opening of new schools.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB67.2 million (US$10.3 million), an increase of 52.0% from RMB44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 41.1%, compared with 36.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increased gross margin was primarily due to synergies from school expansion and better operating efficiency.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expenses were RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 58.1% from RMB16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), an increase of 55.4 % from RMB1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB11.1 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 42.5% from RMB19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to certain non-recurring office building maintenance expenses and discretionary bonus expenses occurred in 2019 while no such events occurred in the same period of 2020.

  • Government grants were RMB5.8 million (US$0.9 million), an increase of 43.0% from RMB4.1 million in 2019, primarily due to the increased government subsidies, which was in line with the increase in student enrollments and the opening of new schools.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB60.4 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 116.0% year-over-year from RMB28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB47.0 million (US$7.2 million), an increase of 94.6% from RMB24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income[2](Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income was RMB47.0 million (US$7.2million), an increase of 94.6% from RMB24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash and restricted cash

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and restricted cash of RMB208.4 million (US$31.9 million), compared with RMB153.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues

Total revenues were RMB445.8 million (US$68.3 million), an increase of 32.5% from RMB336.5 million in 2019.

Revenues from customers were RMB404.6 million (US$62.0 million), an increase of 31.0% from RMB308.7 million in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by (1) higher student enrollment due to the opening of new schools and the increased number of students enrolled in our existing schools; and (2) the increased income from management services provided to the various vendors of student catering services as more schools opened.

Revenues from government cooperative agreements were RMB41.3 million (US$6.3 million), an increase of 48.4% from RMB27.8 million in 2019, primarily driven by the increased number of students enrolled under government cooperative programs.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB287.2 million (US$44.0 million), an increase of 23.8% from RMB232.0 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increased staff cost along with the more student enrollments and the opening of new schools.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB158.6 million (US$24.3 million), an increase of 51.7% from RMB104.5 million in 2019.

Gross margin was 35.6%, compared with 31.1 % in 2019. The increased gross margin was primarily due to synergies from school expansion and better operating efficiency.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expenses were RMB58.9 million (US$9.0 million), a decrease of 10.1% from RMB65.5 million in 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB7.6 million (US$1.2 million), an increase of 57.7% from RMB4.8 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increased expenses in brand promotion and marketing activities in relation to the opening of new schools.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB60.5 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 5.6% from RMB57.3 million in 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased professional service fees and business travel expenses.

  • Government grants were RMB9.2 million (US$1.4 million), an increase of 39.0% from RMB 6.6 million in 2019, primarily due to the increased government subsidies, which was in line with the increase in our student enrollment and new schools opened.

  • Donation was nil compared to RMB10.0 million in 2019.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB99.7 million (US$15.3 million), an increase of 155.5 % from RMB39.0 million in 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB80.9 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 155.3% from RMB31.7 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income[2](Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income was RMB80.9 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 99.1% from RMB40.5 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB770.0 million to RMB820.0 million, representing an increase of 73% to 84% on a year- over- year basis. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, and the outlook ranges for fiscal year 2021 reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties.

Conference Call

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM April 6, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International

1-412-317-6061

United States

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong

800-963976

Mainland China

4001-206115

Passcode

5120108

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 13, 2021.

International

1-412-317-0088

United States

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code

10153700

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1]. First High-School Education Group has a network of 19 schools, offering 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters, as of December 31, 2020. All of schools of the Company are strategically located in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Non-GAAP measure

The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. The Company considers and uses one non-GAAP measure, adjusted net income, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. Adjusted net income enables the Company's management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of donation expenses and transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitate investors' assessment of its operating performance.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB 6.5250 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2020. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2020, or at any other rate.

For Investor and Media Inquiries Please Contact:

In China:
First High-School Education Group
Lillian Liu
Tel: +86-13062818313
E-mail: liuyi@longspringedu.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com


First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)






Years Ended December 31,




2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues







Revenue from customers


308,715


404,562


62,002

Revenue from government cooperative agreements


27,804


41,272


6,325

Total revenues


336,519


445,834


68,327

Cost of revenues


(231,993)


(287,233)


(44,020)

Gross profit


104,526


158,601


24,307









Operating expenses and income








Selling and marketing expenses


(4,834)


(7,625)


(1,169)


General and administrative expenses


(57,284)


(60,475)


(9,268)


Government grants


6,606


9,185


1,408


Donation


(10,000)


-


-

Income from operations


39,014


99,686


15,278









Other income (expenses):








Interest income


983


1,155


177


Interest expense


(1,407)


(5,368)


(58)


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(1,144)


(379)


(823)


Foreign currency exchange loss, net


(169)


(469)


(72)


Others, net


(217)


1,699


260

Income before income taxes


37,060


96,324


14,762









Income tax expenses


(5,370)


(15,404)


(2,361)









Net income


31,690


80,920


12,401















Attributable to







Shareholders of the Company


31,604


80,819


12,386

Non-controlling interests


86


101


15








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax


-


144


22








Comprehensive income


31,690


81,064


12,423








Attributable to







Shareholders of the Company


31,604


80,963


12,408

Non-controlling interests


86


101


15








Earnings per ordinary share







Basic and diluted


RMB0.45


RMB1.15


US$0.18








Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding







Basic and diluted


70,488,700


70,488,700


70,488,700









First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)






Three Months Ended December 31,




2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues







Revenue from customers


107,831


147,973


22,678

Revenue from government cooperative agreements


12,292


15,589


2,389

Total revenues


120,123


163,562


25,067

Cost of revenues


(75,886)


(96,327)


(14,763)

Gross profit


44,237


67,235


10,304









Operating expenses and income








Selling and marketing expenses


(961)


(1,493)


(229)


General and administrative expenses


(19,369)


(11,132)


(1,706)


Government grants


4,072


5,821


892

Income from operations


27,979


60,431


9,261









Other income (expenses):








Interest income


588


422


65


Interest expense


(506)


(3,583)


(549)


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(205)


-


-


Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), net


146


(718)


(110)


Others, net


(858)


938


144

Income before income taxes


27,144


57,490


8,811









Income tax expenses


(3,008)


(10,516)


(1,612)









Net income


24,136


46,974


7,199















Attributable to







Shareholders of the Company


24,050


46,928


7,192

Non-controlling interests


86


46


7








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax


-


144


22








Comprehensive income


24,136


47,118


7,221








Attributable to







Shareholders of the Company


24,050


47,072


7,214

Non-controlling interests


86


46


7








Earnings per ordinary share







Basic and diluted


RMB0.34


RMB0.67


US$0.10








Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding







Basic and diluted


70,488,700


70,488,700


70,488,700









First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)






As of December 31,


Assets


2019


2020


2020




RMB


RMB


US$

Current assets








Cash


153,418


148,756


22,798


Restricted cash


-


59,600


9,134


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for
doubtful accounts


7,687


30,903


4,736


Amounts due from related parties


82,225


80,464


12,332


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


21,803


53,450


8,192


Total current assets


265,133


373,173


57,192









Property and equipment, net


136,431


142,407


21,825

Intangible assets, net


50,705


48,976


7,506

Goodwill


40,218


40,218


6,164

Deferred tax assets


6,567


12,274


1,881

Amounts due from related parties


5,600


500


77

Other non-current assets


10,707


18,524


2,839


Total assets


515,361


636,072


97,484





As of December 31,


Liabilities and Equity/(Deficit)


2019


2020


2020




RMB


RMB


US$

Current liabilities








Contract liabilities


171,303


203,482


31,185


Deferred revenue from governments


17,789


13,770


2,110


Borrowings under financing arrangements


14,577


64,140


9,830


Bank loan


-


46,637


7,148


Accounts payable


11,207


8,064


1,236


Accrued expenses and other payables


77,591


91,253


13,986


Income tax payables


6,055


15,377


2,357


Amounts due to related parties


113,359


218,996


33,563


Total current liabilities


411,881


661,719


101,415









Contract liabilities


5,778


7,274


1,115

Deferred revenue from governments


4,032


12,370


1,896

Borrowings under financing arrangements


7,453


28,643


4,390

Other payables


3,686


9,607


1,472

Deferred tax liabilities


12,323


11,933


1,829


Total liabilities


445,153


731,546


112,116









Equity/(Deficit)








Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value;
5,000,000,000 shares authorized; and
70,488,700 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2019
and 2020, respectively) *


-


-


-


Additional paid-in capital


221,791


64,128


9,828


Statutory reserves


29,101


41,591


6,374


Accumulated deficit


(180,770)


(201,524)


(30,885)


Accumulated other comprehensive income


-


144


22










Total equity/(deficit) attributable to the
shareholders of the Company


70,122


(95,661)


(14,661)


Non-controlling interests


86


187


29


Total equity/(deficit)


70,208


(95,474)


(14,632)

Commitments and contingencies


-






Total liabilities and equity


515,361


636,072


97,484




* Number of ordinary shares reflect on a retrospective basis the effect of shares issued in
connection with the corporate restructuring in January 2021.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure

(All amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended December
31,

Years Ended December 31,


2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Reconciliation of net income
to adjusted net income:







Net income

24,136

46,974

7,199

31,690

80,920

12,401

Add:







Share-based
compensation expenses

Donation expenses

10,000

Transaction costs in
relation to previous
financing activities

322

Tax effects of adjustments **

(1,548)

Adjusted net income

24,136

46,974

7,199

40,464

80,920

12,401








**Tax effects were determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each reconciliation
adjustment at the respective applicable income tax rate.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-high-school-education-group-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-301262505.html

SOURCE First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

    Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region's biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise. U.S.-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously."Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries," Ashish Shastry, KKR's co-head of Asia Pacific private equity, said in a statement announcing the fund-raising.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yield Scare That Shocked Stocks in February Barely Registers Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls rattled by rising yields six weeks ago have come to embrace the economic signal the latest spike is sending.While Wall Street has worried that Treasuries -- fresh off their worst quarter since 1980 -- could derail the stock market’s rally, there’s little that seems to be backing up those concerns. The S&P 500 opened at a record Monday following Friday’s blowout March jobs report, even as benchmark Treasury yields flirted with their pre-pandemic highs.Although rising rates typically take the shine off of expensively valued stocks, such as tech and growth names, the fact that U.S. economic data is so strong has overpowered that argument. The JPMorgan Forecast Revision Index -- a gauge of how much economic forecasts change in a quarter -- posted its biggest upward move in history this past quarter as economists raced to upgrade their outlooks. That’s now allowing stocks and bond yields to rise in tandem, Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.“The stock market doesn’t care too much about rising yields as long as they’re rising for the right reasons,” Mayfield said. “Yields are rising because the economic outlook has improved. That’s a positive for companies that make up the stock market.”The lurch higher in Treasury yields initially benefited cyclical sectors such as energy and financials at the expense of tech, yet the rally has broadened out in recent weeks as the breakneck speed of the bond selloff slows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2% Monday, outpacing gains in the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000.Stocks should be able to maintain their appeal relative to bonds as so-called real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- are still deeply negative at minus 0.64%, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron said.“If real yields just go up a lot, and growth is unchanged, then that’s a big-time tightening,” said Caron, a portfolio manager at the firm. “If you’re going from a 4% expectation of growth for 2021 to 8% expectation of growth for 2021, and real yields go up a little bit, the market can absorb that move.”Optimism among economists has also filtered through to expectations for corporate America. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 6.7 percentage points in the first quarter, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest quarterly increase on record in data going back to 2004, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%.“Since last June, 10-year Treasury yields have increased by 100 basis points (from 0.7% to 1.7%), leading many investors to question the sustainability of these elevated stock multiples,” Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note last week. “With multiples stable, the market’s entire advance can be explained by improving earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Monday expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But a partial lockdown in Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of national output, could likely skew forecasts.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • No Major Earnings Scheduled Next Week But Q1 Earnings Optimism, Biden’s Infra Plan to Drive Stocks Higher

    Although there are no major earnings scheduled to be released next week, U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan and Q1 earnings season that kicks in the second week of this month with a strong return of growth is expected to drive stocks higher.

  • Marathon Patent Mined 196 Bitcoin in Q1, Sees Having 100K+ Miners Online by Early 2022

    Marathon’s ASIC spending spree is one of many, and it could signal that bitcoin’s hashrate will hit new highs still this year.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • AMC Stocks Pop On Upgrade: Why Analyst Sees Potential For Sharp Recovery

    Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which has had a volatile ride amid the WallStreetBets phenomena, is advancing strongly Monday following a positive analyst action. The AMC Analyst: B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold upgraded AMC shares from Neutral to Buy and bumped up the price target from $7 to $13. Not long ago, the stock was panned as dramatically overvalued by some analysts. The AMC Thesis: Given that the North American theater base is only 60% open at this point and theater capacity restrictions are in place, the opening weekend domestic box office performance for "Godzilla vs. Kong" from Walt Disney Co's (NASDAQ: DIS) Warner Bros. is impressive, analyst Wold said in a note. The $48.5 million in box office revenues for "Godzilla vs. Kong" compares favorably to the $47.8 million opening weekend revenues notched up by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in May 2019, the analyst noted. Related Link: "Godzilla vs. Kong" Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With .5 Million Debut These results, the analyst said, are very telling as the movie was available for free to HBO Max subscribers at the same time as the theatrical release. "We believe consumers want to leave the house and return to the theater," Wold wrote in the note. Apart from this positive indicator, the analyst said he is also impressed with AMC management's ability to weather the pandemic headwinds. by both strengthening the balance sheet and negotiating with landlords to improve the cash runway into 2022. With the management showing intent to use equity to reduce debt, B. Riley can now be more constructive on the upside opportunity for the shares, the analyst said. Related Link: Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over? AMC is well-positioned to benefit from the industry's projected resurgence and return to pre-pandemic attendance levels by 2023, given that it is the largest exhibitor in North America and the operator of the highest number of premium IMAX screens, Wold said. While noting that valuation implied by the new price target is well above historical averages, the analyst said he sees potential for sharply positive stock price movements, thanks to a combination of continued global box office recovery momentum, additional studio windowing agreement cooperation and successful balance sheet deleveraging. AMC Price Action: At last check, AMC shares were up 14.53% to $10.73. Related Link: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain (Photo: Gpwitteveen via WikiCommons.) Latest Ratings for AMC DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for AMC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Acadia Pharma, Bio-path And Cidara Are Moving TodayPalantir Snags .9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola Founder Makes a Curious $48.6M Stock Sale

    Trevor Milton reduced his stake in his former company---again. The move seems to have driven the stock down on Monday.