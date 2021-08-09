First Home Mortgage Expands Reach Into North Carolina with the Addition of Mark Wooten

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage, a leading residential lending financial institution, recently opened a new office in Cary, North Carolina.

First Home Mortgage Corporation is a licensed, full service, residential lender.

First Home Mortgage is pleased to announce that 29-year industry veteran, Mark Wooten, will spearhead this expansion as a Mortgage Planning Specialist. Mark will contribute to the overall corporate business strategy while also growing our Triangle team.

Wooten's background includes a wide range of experience within the mortgage industry. While he has always maintained a personal book of business, he also previously managed the state of North Carolina for one of the largest mortgage brokerage firms in America. His entire career has been in the Triangle region. As a veteran of the industry, he has built 100% of his business via referrals as a result of his commitment to integrity and personal service.

Wooten is involved in the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors, the Wake County Home Builders Association, the Cary Macgregor Rotary Club and the Cary Chamber of Commerce. He has previously held board positions outside of the mortgage field for various associations and nonprofit causes. Wooten was a graduate of the RRAR (Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors) Leadership Academy and earned his B.S.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from East Carolina University.

"We are excited to have a 29-year veteran and proven leader join our First Home team to develop our Builder and Realtor relationships in North Carolina," said Jim Hunter, Vice President, National Builder Services Manager.

"I am honored to join the First Home team and help build a brand here in North Carolina by growing the solid foundation that our team has developed over the years in business," stated Mark Wooten. "Expanding our brand into the Triangle area was an easy decision and a logical step in implementing a successful growth strategy for First Home Mortgage," said Steve Lagana, President.

Story continues

About First Home Mortgage: First Home Mortgage Corporation is a licensed, full service, residential lender. Our dedicated loan officers guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We take the time to understand the needs of our clients in order to find the best solutions, whether it's a first-time buyer or an experienced owner. First Home Mortgage's excellence is recognized both on an individual basis and collectively as a team. Over the years we have received many accolades, including most recently "Top Originators" and "Top Overall Volume and Top Retail Volume" for 2021 by Scotsman Guide. We have continued to dominate the market in the Mid-Atlantic region since we opened our doors in 1990. Our founder and CEO, David Waters, has been dedicated to a common vision to stay independent and provide superior service.

Since conception, we have grown into a financial institution of 44 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid Atlantic, and Southern regions. Although First Home Mortgage continues to expand service locations, each of our locations is deeply rooted in their community and committed to helping local borrowers.

Each member of our team is focused on delivering customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

In the end, we provide the mortgage you need to make "Home" happen, but it's the people who are always "First".

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-home-mortgage-expands-reach-into-north-carolina-with-the-addition-of-mark-wooten-301350471.html

SOURCE First Home Mortgage