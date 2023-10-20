First Honest Lash opening in El Paso; new businesses flock to Horizon City

The newest Burlington store will have its grand opening in late October at 1327 George Dieter Drive, at Las Palmas Shopping Center.

The first 100 customers, ages 18 and up, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28 will receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchases. On Sunday, Oct. 29, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.

There has been a steady growth in El Paso for the retailer that offers brand-name merchandise at a discount. A Northeast Burlington Store opened in March 2022 at 9484 Dyer St. and a Burlington opened in late 2018 on the far East Side at 2036 Zaragoza Road.

This will be the 102nd discount retailer in the state for the chain.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said CEO of Burlington Stores Michael O’Sullivan in a news release. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in El Paso. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

Ulta Beauty stores open on East Side

Two new Ulta Beauty stores are now open on the East Side.

One of the Ulta stores is in the former Big 5 Sporting Goods store at Las Palmas Marketplace. The other Ulta store has opened at 13371-4 Eastlake Drive at Eastlake Marketplace. It is part of the River Oaks Properties.

First Honest Lash coming to El Paso

An El Paso brother and sister duo are planning to open the first Honest Lash, a Texas-based eyelash concept, in El Paso. They plan on adding two additional locations shortly after.

The duo are Jonathan Ambriz, who has a decade of experience in cybersecurity consulting and leadership, and Holly Johnson, a professor of biology who is now venturing into business. The business will provide high-quality lashes for a low price point.

Representatives for the duo said they are still looking for the right property to sign a lease and set an opening date.

Horizon City getting new Walgreens and Firestone

On the opposite side of the Eastlake Marketplace, construction continues on new businesses. A Firestone has opened at 12312 Eastlake Blvd. and next door, a Walgreens store is under construction.

