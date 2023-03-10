The first "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards Ceremony & Summit Forum 2023"

To commend the elites from different cultures for their contributions to Hong Kong selected by our respectable International Judging Panel

HONG KONG, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second press conference of the "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards Ceremony & Summit Forum 2023" was held in Hong Kong on 6th March 2023.

The first "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards" is an initiative organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Commerce For Small and Medium Enterprises (HCFSME), and is co-organised by One TV Media Global Limited and many other organisations.

As it is a very meaningful event, we found it very encouraging to have received great support from different sectors since our announcement at the last press conference on the 16th January. We are honoured to have many respectable patrons joining our International Judging Panel, including the Consul General of Switzerland, the Consul General of Israel, Consuls of different Countries and the First counsellor of the EU to HK. (Please refer to the attached list of Judging Panel Members, Ambassadors of Ethnic Integration and VIPs for your reference.)

At the press conference Mr. Sam Tam, Chairman of HCFSME, Ms. Elaine Cheng, President of The HCFSME together with Mr. Alvin Lam and Dr. Rita Chiu, the two Co-chairmen of the Organising Committee of HK Ethnic Achievement Award 2023, were delighted to introduce the Judging Panel Members and 2 Ambassadors of Ethnic Integration, who have presented the Certificates of Appointment.

Mr. Kyran Sze MH, Chairman and other members of the Judging Panel were kind enough to attend and deliver speeches expressing their reasons for supporting this great event.

The aim of "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards" is to give due recognition to particular individuals who have distinguished themselves, making a significant contribution to Hong Kong society through their endeavours.

We believe the success stories of our Award Recipients will inspire and encourage more people to ensure Hong Kong, the Pearl of the Orient, glow ever brighter.

It is hoped that more distinguished community leaders and business representatives who are keen to promote social inclusiveness and further encourage ever-greater economic achievements for Hong Kong, will participate in this event or nominate the candidates.

Mr. Kyran Sze, MH, Judging Panel Chairman of HK Ethnic Achievement Award 2023, explained the criteria for the candidates as follows – "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Award" judging criteria:

1. The Nominee must be a Hong Kong permanent resident

2. Over the age of 21 can be nominated for both genders

3. Previous generation/self with a history of starting a business or operating a business in Hong Kong

4. Excellent performance and achievements in the industry

5. Contribute and give back to Hong Kong society for a certain time

6. Dedicated to serving the Hong Kong public or leading the ethnic group to contribute to Hong Kong with outstanding achievements

The "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards" has a total of 25 awards, including the Outstanding Individual Award, Outstanding Entrepreneur Award, etc. All awards will be selected through multiple stages of assessment. Please click on the "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Award 2023" website https://hkeaa.com.hk and facebook for the details and download the application form. Interested candidates can submit the application form by mail or in-person to the Secretariat, the deadline for registration is 30th April.

The judging panel will make the first selection on 5th May, followed by judging on 18th May, and the winners will be announced on 23rd May. The grand award ceremony will be held on 18th June.

Dr. Rita Chiu, Co-Chairman of Organising Committee of HK Ethnic Achievement Award 2023 said that this award also has charitable elements: "We hope to hold a meaningful award ceremony to enhance the social integration of society. The funds raised will help hundreds of families of different communities to integrate into society. For example, free Cantonese Pinyin course designed to help both parents and children to learn the skills to master everyday expressions for easy communication with locals, and thus promote mutual understanding."

It is hoped that more people will support the first "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards", so that the significant contributions of the outstanding individuals can be recognised by the local public and even people around the world. It can also promote the spirit of Hong Kong. The inclusion and active development by all cultural groups will create new heights for Hong Kong's economic prosperity.

The group photo of the Guests of Honour, representatives of the co-organisers and members of the Organising Committee on the Press Conference of the "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Award 2023". Please note the Guests of Honour as follows (right to left). 1. Dr. Shum Wan Lung, VIP, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Yemen in Hong Kong 2. Ms. Elaine Cheng, President of HCFSME 3. Mr. Chan Kwok Ming, Ambassador of Ethnic Integration, the first Chinese Champion, World U21 Snooker Tournament (1996) 4. Prof. Francis Law, Judging Panel Member, Chairman of International Dispute Resolution & Risk Management Institute 5. Mr. Kyran Sze, MH, Judging Panel Chairman 6. Dr. Rita Chiu, Co-Chairman of the Organising Committee 7. Mr. Sam Tam, Chairman of HCFSME 8. Mr. Mak Wah Cheung, Judging Panel Member, Founder and Ex-Managing Director of Hong Kong Economic Times 9. HRH Datu Grand Prince of Orients Dr. Gary Sum, VIP 10. Mr. Ko Chi Sum, MH, Ambassador of Ethnic Integration, Famous Film Director

HCFSME is honoured to have Mr. Amir Lati, Consul General of Israel in Hong Kong (middle), attending the Press Conference and joining the Judging Panel of the "Hong Kong Ethnic Achievement Awards 2023". Mr. Lati receives the Certificate of Appointment from Dr. Rita Chiu, Co-Chairman of the Organising Committee (right) and Ms. Elaine Cheng (left), President of the HCFSME (left), and taking photo together with other members of HCFSME.

