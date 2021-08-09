U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

First Horizon Bank's VirtualBank Brand Goes Live on Finxact Core

·3 min read

Successful Conversion Marks Milestone for Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the leader in Core as a Service banking, announced today that First Horizon Bank, the super-regional bank based in Memphis, Tennessee, successfully converted its VirtualBank brand from its legacy core to the Finxact cloud-core over the July 4th holiday weekend.

www.finxact.com (PRNewsfoto/Finxact)
www.finxact.com (PRNewsfoto/Finxact)

The successful conversion marks a major milestone for the era of cloud computing in financial services. With the conversion, the regional bank becomes the first US financial institution to convert an existing line of business from a legacy core to the Finxact core, the next-gen core that was natively designed for the cloud. The successful conversion occurs within eight months of the bank's project team signing Finxact as the go-forward core for its VirtualBank brand. With First Horizon live, the number of US Finxact clients operating in production is now 10.

"We congratulate the First Horizon team for being the first bank to convert from a legacy core to the Finxact platform. Many of our clients begin core transformation by creating new digital banks, and that's a pragmatic approach. But First Horizon built customer momentum into their transformation by identifying and migrating an existing line of business that was running on a legacy core. The industry should take note of their approach," said Frank Sanchez, CEO and Founder of Finxact.

"Our conversion to the Finxact core over the weekend was completed expertly and precisely. I congratulate the teams, both internal and external to the bank, on the careful planning and preparation that ensured that," said Anthony Restel, Chief Operating Officer for First Horizon. "This is the front-foot start we wanted in our transformation journey, positioned from the core to lean into all the tech and innovation that's coming to banking."

Finxact is a high performance, highly scalable, real-time position keeping platform that includes a comprehensive and extensible financial services model exposed as APIs. By accessing its open APIs and extensible components, banks are able to invent, curate, and launch products at the speed required to meet customer expectations in today's marketplace.

About Finxact
Finxact is innovating the first enterprise class cloud-native Core-as-a-Service platform with a 100 percent accessible open banking API. Finxact's modern architecture enables banks to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. The Finxact team has been at the forefront of banking software for 35+ years, and together with its best of breed partners is disrupting core banking so financial institutions can truly transform on their terms. Learn more at www.Finxact.com.

About First Horizon Bank
First Horizon Corp., with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gregory Gethard
gregg@0to5.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-banks-virtualbank-brand-goes-live-on-finxact-core-301351352.html

SOURCE Finxact

