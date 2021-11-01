U.S. markets closed

First Horizon Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that President of Regional Banking and interim Chief Financial Officer Anthony Restel will participate at the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference on November 9, 2021 at 11:20 am ET.

A live webcast of the event along with an audio replay will be available via the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com.

The presentation and any related materials may include forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may include cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K reports. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, 901-523-4450

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, 337-278-6868

