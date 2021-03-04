U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    -30.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,055.00
    -181.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,542.75
    -139.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.80
    -24.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.73
    +0.45 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0550 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    +2.57 (+10.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.0430
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,596.49
    +949.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.16
    +5.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.37
    -793.73 (-2.69%)
     

First hydrogen car fleet registered in Australia, with 20 Hyundai NEXO SUVs set to hit ACT roads

·4 min read

  • 20 zero-emission Hyundai NEXO fuel cell electric vehicles have been registered and are set to hit the road in March as part of the ACT government fleet

  • The NEXO fleet represents the first deployment of fully certified, ADR-approved Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in Australia and the first use of hydrogen vehicles by a Government in Australia

  • The arrival of NEXO on ACT roads is the first realisation of Hyundai's and the ACT Government's long-term commitment to developing a hydrogen economy in Australia

SYDNEY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 20 zero-emission Hyundai NEXO hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles have been registered and are set to hit the road in March as part of the ACT government fleet.

Hyundai NEXO FCEV
Hyundai NEXO FCEV

The NEXO fleet represents the first deployment of fully certified, ADR-approved Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in Australia, as well as the first use of hydrogen vehicles by a Government in Australia.

The arrival of NEXO on ACT roads is a milestone in the march towards a new era of vehicle transport, further developing opportunities for a hydrogen economy in Australia.

ACT Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, Shane Rattenbury MLA, said that the NEXO fleet deployment is a positive step towards mitigating climate change.

"Tackling climate change means tackling transport pollution, and zero-emission vehicle technology is a key part of this," Mr Rattenbury said.

Australia's first publicly available hydrogen station is scheduled to open in Canberra later this month (March 2021) and will provide the capability for 700-bar rapid refueling of the NEXO fleet.

The Lennock Hyundai dealership in the ACT suburb of Phillip is the first dealership in Australia capable of servicing hydrogen-powered vehicles, as the provider of service and support for the government NEXO fleet.

The initial 20 ACT government NEXO vehicles will be followed by a fleet of five of the FCEVs for the QLD government, which are presently on a ship to Australia.

Queensland Treasurer, Cameron Dick MP said the aim is to demonstrate the viability of an FCEV for normal road use, whether for private motorists or the government.

"We want to demonstrate to the Queensland community that these vehicles can be on the road like any other vehicle," Cameron Dick MP, QLD Treasurer said.

"They'll be seamlessly introduced into the QFleet range of vehicles to show the public that hydrogen can be used safely," he said.

The futuristic NEXO is Hyundai's second-generation mass produced fuel cell electric vehicle from the company that pioneered the mass production FCEV.

NEXO has a range of 666km (WLTP), with a refueling time of three to five minutes, in an SUV that emits only water vapour from its exhaust and purifies the air as it drives.

With drive from a near-silent electric drivetrain, NEXO creates far less external noise than a conventional vehicle, which is an especially important benefit in urban environments.

NEXO features the latest autonomous driving capabilities and is extremely safe, as the first FCEV to score the ANCAP maximum five-star safety rating.

"The deployment of 20 NEXO fuel cell electric vehicles for the ACT government is a significant milestone in Hyundai's long-term commitment to hydrogen as a key to zero-emissions transport solutions for Australia," Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Jun Heo said.

"As part of a line-up that includes the hybrid and plug-in hybrid IONIQ, and the pure electric IONIQ and Kona models, NEXO also underscores Hyundai's leadership in eco-mobility," he said.

"As a co-founder of the Australian Hydrogen Council, Hyundai is proud of the work carried out to date, to help develop and grow a sustainable hydrogen industry in Australia."

The deployment of NEXO forms part of Hyundai Motor Company Australia's continuing work with governments and stakeholders on the implementation of the CSIRO's Hydrogen Road Map and the Government's National Hydrogen Strategy, towards establishing Australia at the forefront of the global hydrogen industry by 2030.

Download Links

Images: Hyundai NEXO Images
Video editing package: Hyundai NEXO Video Package

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia's first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company Australia

