First Hydrogen Corp. : First Hydrogen Appoints Chief Engineer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FHYDF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pendrey as Chief Engineer - Vehicle Program for its Automotive division. His appointment to the company's UK-based technical team signifies further growth and commitment to delivering the brand's first hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emissions utility vehicles. With 35 years of experience in cutting-edge product development for the automotive sector, Stephen has previously worked on projects for Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks and Volvo.

His most recent role, Automotive Programmes Director at Belcan Global Engineering (Belcan) saw him establish and grow the Belcan Automotive Division in the UK. Stephen has worked on a number of innovative electric vehicle projects, developing products including high-performance sports cars, light-duty trucks, buses and military vehicles. Prior to Belcan, Steve was European Programmes Director at Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group of companies. Here, Steve was responsible for all major deliverable-based programmes worldwide, including the Polestar 600bhp PHEV based in Sweden, an 8x8 military vehicle-based in the U.A.E, and the management and coordination of key accounts of Aston Martin and McLaren Automotive. In his role at First Hydrogen, Stephen is responsible for managing the program engineering and development activities as well as supporting the company to meet its ambitions to mass manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Steve Gill, Director and CEO of First Hydrogen Automotive, says : "We're delighted to welcome Stephen aboard. We were hugely impressed with his strengths as a team leader, communicator and project manager. He brings knowledge and expertise across the complete product development process, having led teams to successfully deliver many high-value, complex projects. His experience in supervising the build of simulator and prototype vehicles from concept, will also prove invaluable in our next milestone - the development and delivery of our hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator vehicles, which enter road testing in just a couple of months, and which will be available to prospective customers for road testing in September 2022."

Stephen Pendrey, Chief Engineer for First Hydrogen Automotive, comments: " Zero emissions and the role transportation plays in carbon reduction is a huge and complex challenge for the automotive industry, so it's fantastic to work with a brand developing a direct solution and a proven team of automotive professionals. I am excited to help drive First Hydrogen forward in the development and roll-out of its first hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles, drawing on my skills and experience to deliver high-quality products to market."

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com )

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:

Balraj Mann
First Hydrogen Corp.
604-601-2018
investors@firsthydrogen.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: First Hydrogen Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698134/First-Hydrogen-Corp-First-Hydrogen-Appoints-Chief-Engineer

