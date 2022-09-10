The First Interlocking Plastic Bottle Is Launched by Saniton Plastic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / New York-Consumers and businesses alike may soon see a different kind of plastic bottle on store shelves: one that is interlocking and has the potential to lessen the pollution caused by the transport of water, soft drinks, and other liquids. Saniton Plastic LLC ("Saniton Plastic"), which works to find solutions to the logistical and environmental problems caused by plastic bottles, has released its patented interlocking design that eliminates wasted space between bottles.

Saniton Plastic states that approximately 40% of global transport emissions are attributed to the worldwide plastic bottle industry, which is also responsible for 8% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. It became the company's goal to see if those numbers could be lowered by finding a way to use fewer pallets to ship the same number of plastic bottles.

"While plastic is a significant contributor to the world's pollution problem, we can all agree that it is unlikely to be eliminated from supply chains anytime soon. With that in mind, we decided to attack the issue from a different angle: shipping pallets," Saniton Plastic explains. "Our engineers studied pallets of bottled water and noticed one crucial detail: there was a lot of wasted space between the bottles."

Until now, bottle designs have been circular, the company continues, meaning that plastic bottles never fully touched each other or made use of all shipping space. Saniton Plastic says that its design eliminates that empty space by allowing plastic bottles to fully touch each other on all sides.

"That potentially adds up to 35% more room on a pallet," the company states. "Even better, because the bottles interlock, they stabilize each other, which we hope will lead to less shrink wrapping and fewer shipping cartons. Eliminating wasted space on pallets may lead to the reduction of storage and shipping costs by up to 35% per square foot and up to 35% in emissions from logistics."

Saniton Plastic is currently working to introduce its new interlocking bottles to a worldwide plastic bottling industry worth $171.2B. The company's main goal is to lower the logistical and environmental impact of plastic by up to 35% around the world.

"Our future, and that of our planet, will be shaped by the decisions we make today," says Saniton Plastic. "We remain committed to doing what we can to innovate possible solutions to the problem of plastic and pollution. As we explore ways to incorporate our interlocking design into aluminum and glass bottles, we hope other companies will join us in our goal: to use our resources and talents to leave a healthier planet for future generations."

Saniton Plastic LLC is the only plastic bottle manufacturing company in the world with patented technology used to manufacture the interlocking plastic bottle. Founded by CEO Alaa Hattab, the company is reducing the logistical costs of shipping plastic bottles worldwide and is lowering carbon emissions by up to 35%.

