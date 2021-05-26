First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights of the First Quarter 2021:

Net earnings of NIS 287 million;

Return on equity 13.0%;

Growth of 1.5% in net credit to the public in the first quarter;

The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and in investment consultation leading to growth of 5.7% in the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities);

Volume of loan repayment deferrals due to the Corona crisis is in a sharp decline: ratio of deferred debts to total credit was 0.5% as compared to 1.9% at the end of 2020;

The Bank maintains its security cushions against credit losses, created during the Corona period;

Continued efficiency improvements: Efficiency ratio improved to 60.4%;

Ratio of Tier I equity to risk components – 11.55%;

Profitability

First quarter 2021 net earnings of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 287 million, as compared to NIS 171 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 67.8%. Return on equity reached 13%, in comparison to 8.2% in the corresponding period of last year.

Growth and efficiency

The total income of the Bank grew by 6% in the first quarter of the year, compared the corresponding period of last year.

Net interest income totaled NIS 670 million, an increase of 1.8%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year, driven by growth in the volume of operations. The total financing income amounted to NIS 721 million, an increase of 10.1%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year and was due to the increase in gains on investment in securities, and an increase in the volume of operations.

The growth in the Group's operations was also evident within the balance sheet data: net credit to the public at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 92.3 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% in the quarter and 2.8% in the past year. The growth was characterized by a continued diversity of credit. This was evident in the corporate business sector, which increased by 2.5% in the quarter; middle market businesses, which increased by 1.8%; housing loans, which increased by 2.6%; and the household sector, which increased by 1.7%.

The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and investment consulting. The customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities) amounted to NIS 560 billion, an increase of 5.6% in the quarter and 38.2% in the past year. Deposits from the public increased by 3.5% in the quarter and 15.5% in the past year. The balance as of March 31, 2021, was NIS 146.6 billion.

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies in accordance with its strategic plan. The efficiency ratio improved to 60.4% in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to 61.8% for 2020.

Financial stability

The upward trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued and in the quarter increased by 3.7% (or NIS 337 million) to NIS 9,478 million. The Tier I equity ratio increased to 11.55%, versus the required regulatory ratio of 8.28%.

Credit losses

Income in respect of credit losses in the first quarter of the year amounted to NIS 9 million, as compared to expenses in the amount of NIS 157 million in the corresponding period of last year. Income in respect of credit losses, recorded in the first three months of the year was due to a decrease in the collective provision, mostly because of improvements in macro-economic indices as well as in indicators representing the level of risk inherent in the Bank's credit portfolio as related to the Corona crisis.

In total during 2020, the Bank set aside provisions amounting to NIS 436 million due to the Corona, of which a total of only NIS 9 million has been released, as stated previously.

The Bank maintained its ratio of the balance of provision for credit losses to total credit to the public. The rate of the provision for credit losses to the total balance of credit to the public was 1.44% at the end of the quarter, as compared to 1.48% at the end of 2020, a ratio which reflects the maintenance of security cushions created during the Corona period.

The volume of debt repayments that had been deferred due to the Corona crisis showed a sharp downward trend, an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The ratio of deferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of March 2021 amounted to 0.5%, as compared to 1.9% as at the end of December 2020.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank Group commented that, "Our financial results for the first quarter of the year are the result of the continued strategic moves we have made focusing on growth, efficiency and innovation."

"The Bank continued to introduce digital innovations into its operations, a field in which we made an additional leap forward during the Corona year, with the aim of providing optimal service to our customers. In the reported quarter, the Bank entered the world of digital wallets with the introduction of FibiPay – an electronic wallet for customers of the First International Bank with Android cell phones, as well as with ApplePay – Apple's wallet for iPhones owners.

"During the first quarter, the State of Israel began showing the first signs of recovery from the Corona pandemic due to the successful vaccination process, which also had a positive impact on the results of the First International Bank. Notwithstanding, the Bank strictly maintains its security cushions for credit losses, in view of the uncertainty, the high unemployment rates in Israel, the impact of the security situation as well as the pandemic situation which remains in large parts of the world. As a vital institution, throughout the crisis we maintained continued service, while at the same time adapting our solutions and services offered to customers, and offering assistance to private and business customers by staying loan repayments and granting loans through State funds. As of the end of the quarter, the volume of loan repayment deferrals showed a sharp downward trend, indicating the quality of our credit portfolio and that of our borrowers, as well as pointing to the recovery of the local economy."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices















Principal financial ratios

For the three months ended

For the year

ended



2021

2020

2020











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 13.0% 8.2% 8.6% Return on average assets(1) 0.68% 0.49% 0.49% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.55% 10.28% 11.18% Leverage ratio 5.31% 5.52% 5.29% Liquidity coverage ratio 140% 130% 150% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.6% 3.0% 2.7% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.6% 1.9% 1.7% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.9% 1.1% 0.9% Efficiency ratio 60.4% 62.2% 61.8%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.35% 1.15% 1.38% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.88% 1.07% 0.86% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 204% 146% 221% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.03% 0.15% 0.10% Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) (0.04%) 0.71% 0.52%











Principal data from the statement of income

For the three months ended



2021

2020







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

287

171 Interest Income, net 670 658 Expenses (income) from credit losses (9) 157 Total non-Interest income 416 366 Of which: Fees 361 368 Total operating and other expenses 656 637 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 398 379 Dismissals expenses 3 2 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 2.86 1.70















Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



31.3.21

31.3.20

31.12.20











NIS million Total assets

172,475

149,531

167,778 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 59,471 41,933 57,802 Securities 14,705 10,824 13,105 Credit to the public, net 92,321 90,028 90,970 Total liabilities 162,590 140,624 158,243 of which: Deposits from the public 146,600 126,977 141,677 Deposits from banks 3,326 1,129 2,992 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,716 3,754 4,394 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,478 8,542

9,141















Additional data





As of



31.3.21

31.3.20

31.12.20 Share price (0.01 NIS)

9,313

8,676

8,514 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) - 125 125



(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)



















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year

ended

December 31



2021

2020

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 729 715 2,878 Interest Expenses 59 57 241 Interest Income, net 670 658 2,637 Expenses (income) from credit losses (9) 157 464 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 679 501 2,173 Non- Interest Income





Non-Interest Financing income (expenses) 51 (3) 148 Fees 361 368 1,371 Other income 4 1 4 Total non- Interest income 416 366 1,523 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 398 379 1,532 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 85 86 344 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 26 24 96 Other expenses 147 148 597 Total operating and other expenses 656 637 2,569 Profit before taxes 439 230 1,127 Provision for taxes on profit 153 48 368 Profit after taxes 286 182 759 The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes 13 (2) 29 Net profit:





Before attribution to non–controlling interests 299 180 788 Attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (9) (38) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 287 171 750











NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 2.86 1.70 7.48

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)



















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31

2021

2020

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

299

180

788 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (9) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 287 171 750 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 11 (247) (4) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 66 139 (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 77 (108) (78) Related tax effect (26) 36 26 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes 51 (72) (52) Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests 1 - - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 50 (72) (52) Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 350 108 736 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (13) (9) (38) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 337 99 698

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)



















31.3.21

31.3.20

31.12.20

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 59,471 41,933 57,802 Securities 14,705 10,824 13,105 Securities which were borrowed 244 82 11 Credit to the public 93,581 91,075 92,247 Provision for Credit losses (1,260) (1,047) (1,277) Credit to the public, net 92,321 90,028 90,970 Credit to the government 659 1,114 656 Investments in investee company 648 603 636 Premises and equipment 954 989 965 Intangible assets 265 246 272 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,603 2,551 1,897 Other assets(2) 1,605 1,161 1,464 Total assets 172,475 149,531 167,778 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 146,600 126,977 141,677 Deposits from banks 3,326 1,129 2,992 Deposits from the Government 694 553 459 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,716 3,754 4,394 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,554 2,586 2,314 Other liabilities(1)(3) 6,700 5,625 6,407 Total liabilities 162,590 140,624 158,243 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,478 8,542 9,141 Non–controlling interests 407 365 394 Total equity 9,885 8,907 9,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 172,475 149,531 167,778

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 88 million and NIS 64 million and NIS 86 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 78 million and NIS 247 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 111 million and NIS 258 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)































For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the period - - 287 287 12 299 Other comprehensive income, net after tax effect - 50 - 50 1 51 Balance as at March 31, 2021 927 (133) 8,684 9,478 407 9,885





























For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited) 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the period - - 171 171 9 180 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, net after tax effect - (72) - (72) - (72) Balance as at March 31, 2020 927 (203) 7,818 8,542 365 8,907





























For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other comprehensive

loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the year - - 750 750 38 788 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (52) - (52) - (52) Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

Contacts:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-924

