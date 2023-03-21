U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

First International Bank of Israel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full year 2022 Financial Results

PR Newswire
·15 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • Full year 2022 net income of NIS 1,677 million and return on equity of 16.6%;

  • Fourth quarter 2022 net income of NIS 536 million and return on equity 20.7%;

  • Credit to the public increased in 2022 by 14.7% with growth evident in all areas of operation;

  • The Bank continued its drive for efficiency and the efficiency ratio for 2022 amounted to 50.9% and in the fourth the efficiency ratio amounted to 45.2%;

  • The tier-1 equity capital ratio was 10.42%;

  • The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of 50% of net earnings;

Growth

The growth trend presented in First International Bank's financial statements was evident across all areas of the core operation of the Bank:

Credit to the public increased by 14.7% in 2022 and amounted to NIS 117,156 million. The growth in credit was achieved while maintaining proportional risk and was evident across all areas of operation: business credit grew in 2022 by 22.7%, and credit to households and residential loans grew by 7.6%.

Net deposits by the public grew by 9.7% compared with that of the corresponding period last year and amounted to NIS 168,269 million.

Financing income from current operations in 2022 grew to NIS 4,016 million, representing an increase of 41.2% compared with that of 2021.  The growth was due to an expansion of business activity, the impact of the rise of the Israeli shekel and US dollar interest rate, and the impact of inflation. Income from commissions increased by 3.1% over 2021 due to an increase in bank activity.

Profitability

Net income for 2022 of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 1,667 million, growth of 18.6% compared with 2021. Return on equity amounted to 16.6%.

Net income for the fourth quarter amounted to NIS 536 million, representing growth of 61% compared with the corresponding period of last year. Return on equity reached 20.7%.

Credit loss expenses amounted in 2022 to NIS 123 million (representing a rate of 0.11%) in comparison to income of 216 million in 2021, a growth of NIS 339 million, due to an increase in the collective allowance for credit losses. Expenses of NIS 168 million were recorded in 2022, due to growth in the collective allowance following an increase in the volume of performing credit, and due to an increase in the subjective allowance from an expansion of the cushions because of the potential implications of changes in the domestic and global economic environment.

Credit loss expenses in the fourth quarter amounted to NIS 49 million, as compared with income of NIS 10 million in the corresponding period of last year.

A reduction in the volume of troubled credit in 2022 was reported at a rate of 22.7%, in comparison with that of the end of 2021.

Efficiency and technology

The efficiency ratio continued to improve and in 2022 amounted to 50.9%, compared with 58.3% in 2021. In the fourth quarter of the year, the efficiency ratio reached a rate of 45.2%. The Bank continued to invest in efficiency measures that include, amongst others, efficiency in work processes and integration of automation in processes, technological and digital innovation, and cooperation with fin-tech companies. The Bank leverages its data and develops advanced models, with a goal to offer a more advanced, focused and efficient service to its customers.

Financial stability

The capital attributed to the Bank's shareholders reached NIS 10,559 million, comprising growth of 5.6% compared with that of December 31, 2021. The Tier 1 equity capital ratio amounted to 10.42%, higher by 1.18% than the required regulatory ratio. The ratio on December 31, 2021 amounted to 11.46%. The year-over-year decline in the ratio was due to the growth of 16.5% in risk assets, stemming mostly from the growth in credit to the public.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Bank today approved a dividend distribution of 50% of net earnings, in the amount of NIS 268 million. Dividends of NIS 945 million were distributed in 2022. The annual dividend return as of  December 31, 2022, reached 6.82%, comprising the highest dividend return in the Israeli banking system.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "The financial statements for 2022 of our Bank reflect growth and greater efficiency; all while maintaining high financial stability. We presented an improvement in profitability stemming from the continued growth in our diverse operations. This was both in credit – showing impressive growth, while maintaining commensurate risk, though growth, which slowed somewhat in the fourth quarter, mostly on the background of a decline in demand- and in the asset management field, while expanding the capital market operations. The rising interest rates in Israel and in most countries around the world, following many years of activity in a negligible interest-rate environment, also contributed to profitability. Today, we are gearing our offerings towards customers tailored toward the current interest rate environment, with a view of bringing them unique and rewarding investment products that include varied deposits, as well as capital markets activity in Israel and internationally."

"The Bank has recently approved the corporate strategy for the upcoming years of 2023 to 2025, a program whose purpose is to forge us ahead in an increasingly competitive banking environment. The program emphasizes growth, while providing our customers with added-value services in accordance with their needs, including in the digital and technological response fields. An additional emphasis in our program is maintaining our leadership in the capital market and in private banking, alongside continued development and innovation in these fields; we are placing an important emphasis on leading with efficiency measures and exposing ourselves to new areas, all the while cooperating and leveraging our data with a goal to provide an optimal and personal service to our customers, as well as adjusting our branch network to the new digital world."

 

 

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES












Principal financial ratios


2022


2021


2020


2019


2018











percent

Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank

16.6 %

14.7 %

8.6 %

10.5 %

9.3 %

Return on average assets

0.89 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.63 %

0.54 %

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.42 %

11.46 %

11.18 %

10.81 %

10.51 %

Leverage ratio

5.19 %

5.34 %

5.29 %

5.81 %

5.76 %

Liquidity coverage ratio(1)

127 %

128 %

150 %

128 %

122 %

Net stable funding ratio(2)

133 %

*139%




Ratio of total income to average assets

2.9 %

2.6 %

2.7 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets

2.0 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

1.8 %

Ratio of fees to average assets

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.9 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

Efficiency ratio

50.9 %

58.3 %

61.8 %

64.4 %

68.4 %

Credit quality indices






Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.02 %

1.05 %

1.38 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or
 more to credit to the public

0.48 %

**0.63%

0.86 %

1.08 %

0.83 %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing
 credit to the public

220 %

**244%

221 %

131 %

186 %

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public

0.03 %

(0.01 %)

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.16 %

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average
 total credit to the public

0.11 %

(0.23 %)

0.52 %

0.16 %

0.20 %

 

 













Principal data from the statement of income



2022


2021


2020


2019


2018












NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank



1,667


1,405


750


865


733

Interest Income, net


3,803

2,794

2,637

2,602

2,486

Expenses (income) from credit losses


123

(216)

464

138

166

Total non-interest income


1,611

1,756

1,523

1,520

1,637

   Of which:  Fees


1,489

1,444

1,371

1,286

1,325

Total operating and other expenses


2,755

2,652

2,569

2,654

2,819

   Of which:  Salaries and related expenses


1,680

1,601

1,532

1,601

1,696

                       Dismissal expenses


4

36

26

48

35

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)


16.62

14.00

7.48

8.62

7.31

 

 












Principal data from the balance sheet


2022


2021


2020


2019


2018











NIS million

Total assets


195,955


180,470


167,778


141,110


134,120

 of which: Cash and deposits with banks

57,130

57,370

57,802

37,530

31,303

                       Securities

16,010

15,091

13,105

10,995

12,595

                       Credit to the public, net

115,961

101,164

90,970

87,899

84,292

Total liabilities

184,920

170,033

158,243

132,186

125,707

   of which:   Deposits from the public

168,269

153,447

141,677

120,052

111,697

                       Deposits from banks

4,821

5,144

2,992

1,137

1,150

                       Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,749

3,356

4,394

3,674

4,989

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

10,559

10,003

9,141

8,568

8,093

 












Additional data


2022


2021


2020


2019


2018

Share price (0.01 NIS)


13,900


12,950


8,514


9,989


7,860

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

942

543

125

410

355

Average number of positions (3)                                  

3,676

3,715

3,895

4,086

4,285

 

*       

Restated.

**     

Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on non-accruing debts instead of impaired debts, since January 1, 2022. Comparative data for 2018, 2019 and 2020 have not been restated.

(1)

The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(2)

According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021, Therefor no comparative data is stated.

(3)

The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

 

 

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)
















Consolidated


The Bank


2022


2021


2020

2022


2021


2020

Interest Income


5,161


3,150


2,878


4,833


2,907


2,647

Interest Expenses

1,358

356

241

1,339

358

253

Interest Income, net

3,803

2,794

2,637

3,494

2,549

2,394

Expenses (income) from credit losses

123

(216)

464

118

(213)

443

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

3,680

3,010

2,173

3,376

2,762

1,951

Non-Interest Income







Non-Interest Financing income

113

303

148

111

301

148

Fees

1,489

1,444

1,371

1,331

1,285

1,234

Other income

9

9

4

66

49

45

Total non-Interest income

1,611

1,756

1,523

1,508

1,635

1,427

Operating and other expenses







Salaries and related expenses

1,680

1,601

1,532

1,564

1,491

1,429

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

332

340

344

306

313

316

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

113

105

96

111

103

94

Other expenses

630

606

597

604

584

570

Total operating and other expenses

2,755

2,652

2,569

2,585

2,491

2,409

Profit before taxes

2,536

2,114

1,127

2,299

1,906

969

Provision for taxes on profit

884

728

368

801

656

315

Profit after taxes

1,652

1,386

759

1,498

1,250

654

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

74

69

29

169

155

96

Net profit:







Before attribution to non-controlling interests

1,726

1,455

788

1,667

1,405

750

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(59)

(50)

(38)

-

-

-

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

1,667

1,405

750

1,667

1,405

750

 








Consolidated and The Bank


2022


2021


2020

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

NIS

Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value


16.62


14.00


7.48

 

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)










Consolidated



2022


2021


2020

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

1,726

1,455

788

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(59)

(50)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

1,667

1,405

750

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(441)

27

(4)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

235

(24)

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(206)

3

(78)

Related tax effect

71

(1)

26

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes

(135)

2

(52)

Less other comprehensive loss attributed to non-controlling interests

(13)

-

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(122)

2

(52)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

1,591

1,457

736

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(46)

(50)

(38)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

1,545

1,407

698

(1)     Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding
 defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

 

 

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)












Consolidated


The Bank


2022


2021

2022


2021

Assets









Cash and deposits with banks

57,130

57,370

56,403

56,601

Securities

16,010

15,091

15,215

14,348

Securities which were borrowed

12

845

12

845

Credit to the public

117,156

102,240

111,019

96,599

Provision for Credit losses

(1,195)

(1,076)

(1,115)

(1,010)

Credit to the public, net

115,961

101,164

109,904

95,589

Credit to the government

866

811

158

48

Investment in equity-basis investees

687

713

1,403

1,351

Premises and equipment

902

931

879

906

Intangible assets

317

300

311

294

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

2,825

1,709

2,825

1,712

Other assets(2)

1,245

1,536

1,166

1,460

Total assets

195,955

180,470

188,276

173,154

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public

168,269

153,447

161,540

147,012

Deposits from banks

4,821

5,144

7,223

7,578

Deposits from the Government

237

960

237

960

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,749

3,356

2,365

962

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

2,322

2,038

2,332

2,038

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,522

5,088

4,020

4,601

Total liabilities

184,920

170,033

177,717

163,151

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

10,559

10,003

10,559

10,003

Non-controlling interests

476

434

-

-

Total equity

11,035

10,437

10,559

10,003

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

195,955

180,470

188,276

173,154

(1)     Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 117 million
 and NIS 79 million (consolidated) and NIS 112 million and NIS 76 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 26 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.21 - NIS 333 million
 consolidated and the Bank).

(3)     Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 26 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.21 - NIS 641
 million consolidated and the Bank).

 

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)
















Share capital and premium (1)


Accumulated
other comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings(2)


Total share-holders' equity


Non- controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2020


927


(131)


7,772


8,568


356


8,924

Changes during 2020 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

750

750

38

788

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(52)

-

(52)

-

(52)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

Changes during 2021 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

1,405

1,405

50

1,455

Dividend

-

-

(545)

(545)

(10)

(555)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

2

-

2

-

2

Balance as at December 31, 2021

927

(181)

9,257

10,003

434

10,437

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation*

-

-

(44)

(44)

(4)

(48)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation

927

(181)

9,213

9,959

430

10,389

Changes during 2022 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

1,667

1,667

59

1,726

Dividend

-

-

(945)

(945)

-

(945)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(122)

-

(122)

(13)

(135)

Balance as at December 31, 2022

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

*       Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326). For details, see Note 1.c below.

(1)     Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.


 

 

 

Contact:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
Tel: +1 212 378 8040
e-mail: fibi@ekgir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301777225.html

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

