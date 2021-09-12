U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,922.55
    +292.11 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

The first International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Closes with 10 Consensus on Food Loss and Waste

·2 min read

JINAN, China, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first International Conference on Food Loss and Waste closed on Sept. 11 in Jinan, Shandong, with 10 consensuses built on joining hands to reduce food loss and waste.

First International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Closes
First International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Closes

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter for the conference. Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, delivered a speech. The conference attracted 300 attendees including government officials, scholars from over 50 countries and regions. The ambassadors of 16 countries, Ministers of Agriculture from 24 countries, Deputy Ministers of Agriculture from 6 countries addressed through live or video connections. 70 guests delivered speeches.

The conference has achieved 10 consensuses.

First, taking actions to reduce loss and waste. The conference released "Jinan Initiative of the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste "which proposed the key areas and cooperation directions.

Second, establishing a mechanism to promote international cooperation. The conference is a milestone in the field of global in reducing food loss and waste. The second International Conference will be held at an appropriate time.

Third, setting up the platform. The conference announced to establish an international food loss and waste R&D platform in Weifang, Shandong, to promote the innovation and experiment of relevant science and technology.

Fourth, advocating sustainable production practices. Building high-standard farmland to prevent drought and flood, promote precision sowing, improve the level of mechanized and standardized operation.

Fifth, preventing food loss in harvest process. Promoting fine harvest, strengthen integration, encourage socialized machine harvest services, and "Bring in every single grain".

Sixth, preventing storage losses. Applying new storage technologies and improve the construction of facilities and loading, promote new technologies for safe, efficient and energy-saving storage and logistic systems.

Seventh, preventing grain processing losses. Promoting moderate processing and improving standard systems and adopting comprehensive utilization of byproducts of grain.

Eighth, logistic losses reduction. Improving grain transportation logistics systems, develop modern technologies and devices, building a special platform for grain loading and unloading, and carrying out logistics standardization.

Ninth, consumption waste reduction. Spreading the knowledge on food saving and healthy food consumption. Advocating dining system, healthy diets, and Clean Place activity.

Tenth, raising awareness of food saving. Food loss reduction is a systematic project. The efforts of enhancing legislation, regulation and long-term mechanisms for food saving need to be made.

Contact:

Zijian Liu
+86-13910966131
2658986795@qq.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-international-conference-on-food-loss-and-waste-closes-with-10-consensus-on-food-loss-and-waste-301374795.html

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

Recommended Stories

  • A fleeing Afghan teen, and the UK's border crisis

    The stench of urine hangs in the air and soiled tissue litters the ground.Some are living in tents. The less fortunate rest on plastic sheets.These are the outskirts of Calais, France, on the coast, where for years migrants of many nationalities have tried to cross the water illegally into the UK.Now there's another surge, and it's here we found Ali Husseini."My name is Ali Husseini. I'm from Afghanistan, and I'm 16 years old."Husseini says his parents urged him to flee Afghanistan only weeks earlier, in the chaos as U.S., British, and other allied troops left -- and the Taliban completed their takeover. But the family didn't have the money to get his siblings out. Now he says he doesn't understand why the British government wants to clamp down harder on the crossings. The UK threatened days ago to send any migrant boat it catches back to France. "I'm trying to find somewhere, a new country, a new life, without any war, or someone who telling everything by force, and also we are trying to help our family, who left behind, and some good place to live.""Britain is my final destination, because I think it's the best country. It's very good. I can continue my education and to be safe in that country.""Why are they trying to stop us? Because we really need to be helped by another people, another country, so I don't know. I decided before, and I just want to try it. I don't know what will happen to me, and what will they do with me. But I'm just trying to, just do it, for one time."Over 13,000 migrants have tried to cross into Britain so far this year, sparking daily headlines over the crisis, and calls for action from the prime minister's Conservative party.Part of Brexit was a promise by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take back control of its borders.

  • I Can't Get Behind this TikTok Organizing Trend—Here's Why

    That’s a hard pass on “decanting” for me.

  • Transform your beauty routine with these zero-waste products

    Stock your beauty routine with zero-waste products from Ethique, HiBar, Makeup Eraser, UpCircle, BareMinerals, Peach Not Plastic, Eve Lom and more.

  • As Part of Its Commitment to Sustainability, GLS Updates Its Fleet With 120 IVECO S-WAY LNG and Bio-LNG Powered Vehicles

    GLS, one of the main express couriers in Italy, has updated its fleet with a greater focus on environmental sustainability, thanks to its partnership with IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CN...

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Sells Off On Judge Ruling

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • 41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

    Gainers IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares climbed 64.4% to $14.29 after Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported results from its Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy. IVERIC Bio, a competitor to Apellis, is also working on a product to treat geographic atrophy, called Zimura. Stifel initiated coverage on IVERIC bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) surged 53.8% to $48.16 after the company agreed to be acquired by priva

  • Thoma Bravo Turns Back to Wall Street to Refinance Private Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo is a fan of multibillion-dollar private loans to fund buyouts -- the kind that bypass Wall Street’s syndicated-lending desks altogether. But it’s not turning its back on banks for good.The private equity firm has tapped a group of lenders led by Bank of America Corp. to refinance a unitranche loan for software company ConnectWise LLC. It’s a win for a leveraged loan market that’s lost out on a slew of debt deals this year for big acquisitions that were funded by the pr

  • Plant-based meat creeps its way into McDonald, fast food — becoming a $14B opportunity

    McDonald's enters the plant-based competition, but there is a lot more room to grow.

  • Orange's Stephane Richard says wants 4th term as CEO - JDD

    Orange's Stephane Richard said he wants a fourth term as chief executive of France's biggest telecoms operator after his mandate ends next May, he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) on Saturday. Speaking to the JDD, he said recent changes in the governance of top French firms had led to the separation of the functions of chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, opening the door for dual leadership. "That will of course be up to Orange shareholders to decide when the time comes," he said, adding that he would like to stay on in his role.

  • Apellis Loses A Third Of Its Value; Are Its Mixed Results Enough To Win FDA OK?

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported mixed results for an eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash on Friday.

  • Sumo Logic stock sheds nearly 10% following two Wall Street downgrades

    Sumo Logic Inc. shares closed down nearly 10% Friday after two Wall Street analysts downgraded the data-analysis company's stock on concerns about customer retention rates.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • DigitalBridge Exploring Sale of Andean Telecom Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- An affiliate of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is exploring the sale of Andean Telecom Partners, an owner of infrastructure including telecommunications towers and fiber networks in Colombia, Peru and Chile, according to people with knowledge of the matter.DigitalBridge, working with an adviser, has begun soliciting interest in the Hollywood, Florida-based company from potential suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Andean Telecom Partn