First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Internet Bancorp's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry Clark from Financial Profiles, Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.

Larry Clark: Thank you, Jenny. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss First Internet Bancorp's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon, and it's available on the company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can also access these slides on the website. Joining us today from the management team are Chairman and CEO, David Becker; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Ken Lovik. David will provide an overview, and Ken will discuss the financial results. Then we'll open up the call to your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Internet Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties.

Various factors could cause actual results to materially be different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release, available on the website, contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today, as well as a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

David Becker: Thank you, Larry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today as we discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The fourth quarter was notable for a multitude of reasons, but most importantly because it showed the meaningful progress and early signs of the tangible financial benefits resulting from our efforts to transform our company and balance sheet over the past few years in order to improve returns for our shareholders. We are a little less than a month away from our 25th anniversary. And while each year brings both triumphs and setbacks, I can honestly say that 2023 was peppered with a greater variety of challenges than the rest. It was this time, one year ago, that we announced our decision to exit the residential mortgage business, a cyclical, transactional, low-multiple business.

Also in '23, we managed successfully through a very challenging interest rate cycle, while also navigating an industry liquidity scare. We now stand poised to benefit as debt policy looks set to provide a helpful tailwind, rather than a headwind, to our business. We also effectively turned to battleship and transitioned our loan composition in favor of variable rate and higher-yielding loan products which have helped to diversify our loan portfolio, and significantly improve our interest rate risk profile. Necessary but never easy, these actions have, in the aggregate, improved our balance sheet positioning and financial results. And will enable us to continue to drive improvement in our earnings and profitability. Starting with the highlights on slide three, I'd like to discuss some key themes for the quarter.

As I said, we continue to transition the composition of our loan portfolio and optimize our overall balance sheet mix. We deployed some of the liquidity we had built up in the previous quarter to drive loan growth of $105 million or 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New funded loan origination yields were 8.85%, relatively consistent with the third quarter, and up over 275 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, deposit costs increased at the slowest pace by far in the past six quarters at just five basis points. As a result, net interest income was up 14%, and net interest margin expanded by 19 basis points relative to the prior quarter. We told you on the last quarterly earnings call that we believe net income and net interest margin had bottomed out in the third quarter, and that has proven to be the case.

With our continued focus on improving the loan composition and stabilization in deposit pricing, we are confident that net interest income and net interest margin will continue to trend higher in this calendar year. Another highlight for the quarter was the performance of our SBA business. The team delivered another quarterly record of gain on sale revenue, which was up 8% from the third quarter driven by another strong increase in both origination and sold loan volume. Our nationwide platform continues to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country. With the year-over-year SBA loan originations increasing by almost 140% from the 2022 levels. We generated over $20 million of gain on sale revenue in 2023 from our SBA loan sales, which was up $9 million or more than 80% from 2022.

This increase more than offset the $5.5 million of mortgage banking revenue we earned in 2022 from our former direct-to-consumer mortgage business. We successfully moved away from, again, an over-reliance on the cyclicality of the low-multiple mortgage business in favor of a more consistent, reliable, and growth-oriented revenue stream that can deliver regardless of the interest rate environment. Our small business pipeline continues to flourish, and we remain among the top 10 most active SBA 7(a) lenders in the country. Solid loan growth, net interest margin expansion, net interest income growth, and non-interest income powered by record gain on sale revenue drove a nearly 10% increase in total revenues relative to the prior quarter. While revenue surge costs were held mostly in check as non-interest expense increased by less than 2% compared to the third quarter.

As a result, we delivered positive operating leverage and a significant improvement in operating efficiency. Credit quality remains healthy overall, with non-performing loans to total loans at 26 basis points, and non-performing assets to total assets of 20 basis points at year-end. Non-performing loans did increase from the third quarter due to additions in small business lending, franchise spending on some residential mortgage. But our ratios still remain well below industry averages. Additionally, delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 31 basis points of total loans, while net charge-offs to average loans remain low at 12 basis points. I would also like to remind everyone that our exposure to office commercial real estate is less than 1% of total loan balances, and does not include any central business district exposure.

Our capital levels remain sound with a the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.6%, and the tangible common equity ratio increasing 30 basis points to 6.94% at year-end. Tangible book value per share, a key measure of shareholder value creation, increased 4.7% during the quarter, and is up 4.2% year-over-year. I would also like to point out that the prudent conservative management of our investment portfolio and overall balance sheet has resulted in First Internet being among the few banks to have grown tangible book value per share from the start of this historic cycle of interest rate hikes that began in early 2022. We did slow the pace of share buybacks during the fourth quarter, repurchasing 40,000 shares at an average price of $18.78 per share.

For the full-year, we repurchased just over 500,000 shares or approximately five-and-one-half percent of our total common shares outstanding at the start of 2023 at an average price of $18.40 per share, a discount of over 30% relative to the current stock price. Now turning to our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of '23, we reported net income of $4.1 million, and a diluted earnings per share of $0.48 in the fourth quarter, increases of 22% and 23%, respectively, from the third quarter. Total revenue was $27.2 million, up almost 10% from the third quarter, driven by the expansion in net interest income. Operating expenses were in line with our expectations, and non-interest expense to average assets remain low at 1.54%.

We produced solid loan growth during the quarter led by our commercial lending areas, where balances were up $98 million or 13% on an annualized basis, and were up $287 million or almost 11% for the year. During the quarter, we experienced growth in franchise finance, small business lending, commercial and industrial, and construction lending. This was partially offset by declines in the fixed-rate public finance and the healthcare finance portfolios. Our construction team had another great quarter, originating $69 million in new commitments. At quarter-end, total unfunded commitments in our construction line of business increased to $540 million, nearly double the $275 million at year-end 2022, leaving us well-positioned to continue shifting the composition of the loan portfolio towards higher-yielding variable rate loans.

Our consumer loan balances increased $10 million or 5.3% on an annualized basis compared to the prior quarter and grew by $64 million or 9% on a year-over-year basis. We remain focused on high-quality borrowers, while rates on new production were consistent with the third quarter and in the mid-8% range. Furthermore, the delinquencies in these portfolios remain very low at just seven basis points. And lastly, I want to provide some commentary on our fintech partnerships program. In many respects, First Internet Bank was fintech itself when we launched in 1999, with a 25-year track record in innovation in financial services that has included partnerships over the years, it was out of our enduring passion to nurture new ideas that we launched our fintech partnership program two years ago.

The program is a source of inspiration and energy to all of us at First Internet Bank and, importantly, to our shareholders. It will be accretive to earnings in 2024. Ken will provide some details here in just a moment. Today, we have a dozen live programs of varying purpose and scope against the backdrop of a $5 billion balance sheet. The fintech partnership program does not amount to a material part of our business today, but we intend for it to be one component of a well-diversified portfolio of business lines, many of which I've already highlighted for you today. I am a lifelong entrepreneur, and one thing I learned from my years as a tech CEO is not to oversell the pipeline. We have a healthy queue of new programs already in various stages of implementation and our attention is to stay focused there.

If some of the programs are not able to meet the requirements to go live, we may bring in a new program, but overall, we expect the number of programs to be pretty flat over the next few quarters. To wrap up my comments, we performed well in the fourth quarter and entered 2024 with momentum and confidence. From a safety and soundness perspective, liquidity and credit quality remain very strong and the capital levels are sound. With interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve likely now behind us, we expect deposit costs to stabilize. Combined with the continued improvement in our loan portfolio mix, the positive outlook for our SP18 and favorable asset pricing, we should be well-positioned to achieve higher earnings and improved profitability in 2024 and beyond.

A couple of final thoughts before I turn the call over to Ken, many of you will recall that First Internet stock along with many other bank stocks fell out of the Russell 2000 Index around the same time of the regional bank failures in the Spring. We are keeping an eye out as we head into the reconstitution of the Russell Index this year. Of course, there are certainly no guarantees, but it is possible given the recovery in the stock price, especially relative to the small cap universe as a whole that First Internet stock might again qualify for inclusion in the index. Finally, I want to personally thank our clients and the entire First Internet team, without whom, our achievements this quarter and over the past 25 years would not have been possible.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ken for more details on our financial results for the quarter.

Ken Lovik: Thanks, David. Since David covered the loan portfolio, let's jump to deposits on slides five through seven. Deposit balances declined slightly from the prior quarter as we deployed some of the liquidity built up in the prior quarter to fund loan growth and to pay down higher cost broker deposits. Non-maturity deposits were up over $82 million or 4.6% due to increases in fintech partnership deposits and money market balances. Deposits from our fintech partners were up 34% from the third quarter and totaled $218 million at quarter-end. Additionally, these partners generated over $4.7 billion in payments volume, which was up 23% from the volume we processed in the third quarter. Total fintech partnership revenue almost doubled quarter-over-quarter to $414,000 with the large majority of the increase consisting of recurring interest income, oversight and transaction fees.

Related to CD activity during the quarter, total balances were down about $19 million from the linked quarter. We originated $278 million in new production and renewals during the fourth quarter at an average cost of 5.03% and a weighted average term of 15 months. These were more than offset by maturities of $297 million with an average cost of 4.34%. Looking forward, we have $466 million of CDs maturing in the first quarter of 2024 with an average cost of 4.61% and $337 million maturing in the second quarter with an average cost of 4.81%. So, as we noted last quarter, the repricing gap between the cost of new CDs and the cost of maturing CDs is closing, which will contribute significantly to the continued pace of slowing deposit costs. Additionally, as I noted earlier, we use liquidity to pay down broker deposits, which decreased $79 million from the end of the third quarter as we continue to reduce higher cost portions of our deposit base.

As we discussed on the prior quarter's calls, our expectation was that when the Federal Reserve was done raising rates, we should see stability in the cost of our deposit funding. This was the case in the fourth quarter as the cost of interest bearing deposits increased only five basis points, which as David mentioned is by far the slowest pace of growth over the last six quarters. Looking at slide six, at quarter-end, we estimate that our uninsured deposit balances were just over $1 billion, or 25% of total deposits, which is up from $948 million, or 23% at the end of the third quarter. The increase was due primarily to new customer balances and growth in existing depositor balances. After adjusting for Indiana-based municipal deposits and larger balance accounts under contractual agreements, our adjusted uninsured balances dropped to $774 million, or 19% of total deposits, which compares favorably to the rest of the industry.

Moving to slide seven, at quarter-end, total liquidity remains very strong as we had cash and unused borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion. As we mentioned a moment ago, we deployed some of the liquidity we built up in the prior quarter to pay down broker deposits and also to fund loan growth. As a result, the loans-to-deposits ratio increased to 94.4%. At quarter-end, our cash and unused borrowing capacity represents 156% of total uninsured deposits and 208% of adjusted uninsured deposits. Turning to slides eight and nine, net interest income for the quarter was $19.8 million and $21 million on a fully taxable equivalent basis, up 14% and 12.9% respectively from the third quarter. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.28%, from 5.02% in the linked quarter, due primarily to a 26 basis point increase in the yield earned on loans, a 40 basis point increase in the yield earned on securities, and a 27 basis point increase in the yield earned on other earning assets.

The higher yields on interest earning assets, combined with the growth in average loan and securities balances, produce strong top-line growth in interest income, increasing over 5% compared to the linked quarter. As deposit costs and average interest bearing balances were up modestly, net interest income grew during the quarter, reversing a trend that began in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 1.58% and 1.68% on a fully taxable equivalent basis in the fourth quarter both of which were 19 basis points -- increases of 19 basis points from the third quarter. The net interest margin roll forward on slide nine highlights the drivers of change in the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin during the quarter.

Last quarter we told you we believed the third quarter would be the inflection point for net interest income and net interest margin as long as the Federal Reserve rate cycle was near completion. The stability and deposit costs is highlighted in the graph on slide nine that tracks our monthly rate on interest-bearing deposits against the Fed Funds rate, which is a significant catalyst in driving net interest margin expansion going forward. With our focus on improving the composition of the loan portfolio and replacing lower-yielding assets with higher yielding and variable rate production, we continue to forecast growth in total interest income in the first quarter of 2024 and throughout the year. Currently, we expect the yield on the loan portfolio to be up around 20 to 25 basis points for the first quarter.

Furthermore, with short-term interest rates stabilized and the narrowing repricing gap in CDs, we anticipate only a modest increase in interest-bearing deposit costs, similar to what we experienced in the fourth quarter. Turning to non-interest income on slide 10, non-interest income for the quarter was $7.4 million, consistent with the third quarter, and up $1.6 million, or 27%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sale of loans totaled $6 million for the quarter, up 8% over the third quarter, and setting another quarterly record for our SBA team. Loan sale volume was nearly $90 million for the quarter, an increase of over 11% when compared to the linked quarter. We also saw net gain on sale premiums stabilize, up a modest 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

However, the increase in gain on sale revenue was almost entirely offset by a decline in the net servicing revenue due to a lower fair value adjustment to the loan servicing asset. Moving to slide 11, non-interest expense for the quarter was $20.1 million, up $300,000 from the third quarter. We saw increases in premises and equipment due to a lower property tax accrual in the third quarter, consulting, and professional fees due to the timing of third-party loan review and stress testing, and deposit insurance premium as assessments have increased due to year-over-year asset growth and loan composition. These increases were partially offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits due to lower incentive compensation and lower benefits costs, and lower data processing costs driven by lower variable deposit account opening costs related to lower new CD production.

Turning to asset quality on slide 12, David covered the major components of asset quality for the quarter in his comments, so I will just add some commentary around the allowance for credit losses and the provision for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.01% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 0.98% in the third quarter. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the addition of specific reserves related to small business lending and franchise finance, as well as loan growth and portfolios with higher ACL coverage ratios. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter was $3.6 million, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter. The provision for the fourth quarter includes the additional specific reserves and net charge-off activity, as well as the ACL bill related to the healthy pace of loan growth during the quarter.

If you exclude the balances and reserves on our public finance and residential mortgage portfolios, which have modest coverage ratios given their lower inherent risk, the allowance for credit losses represented 1.21% of loan balances. Furthermore, with minimal office exposure, we do not require the excess reserves around that asset class that many other banks have. Moving to capital on slide 13, our overall capital levels at both the company and the bank remain solid. The tangible common equity ratio increased 30 basis points to 6.94%. This was due primarily to the decline in the accumulated other comprehensive loss as interest rates declined during December, as well as net income earned during the quarter. If you exclude accumulated other comprehensive loss and adjust for normalized cash balances of $300 million, the adjusted tangible common equity ratio would be 7.66%.

From a regulatory capital perspective, the common equity tier one capital ratio remains solid at 9.6%. At quarter-end, tangible book value per share was $41.43, which is up almost 5% from the third quarter. Before I wrap up, I would like to provide some commentary on our outlook for 2024. Our current forecast conservatively assumes that the Federal Reserve maintains a higher-for-longer outlook and does not lower the Fed funds rate during 2024. We expect loan yields to increase as we continue to remix the portfolio while we expect deposit costs to stabilize. Assuming loan growth in the range of 5% to 6% for the year, we expect that annual net interest income will increase by a minimum of 20%, and fully taxable equivalent net interest margin will increase throughout the year and should be in the range of 1.95% to 2% by the fourth quarter of 2024.

If the Federal Reserve were to begin reducing short-term interest rates, our net interest income and net interest margin would likely exceed these projections. With regard to non-interest income, as our SBA team continues to grow and deliver consistently higher origination activity, we expect annual non-interest income to be up by at least 30% over our reported amount in 2023. A primary risk to this forecast will be loan sale pricing in the secondary market. While gain on sale premiums stabilized in the fourth quarter and we are encouraged by pricing received on our January sales, higher interest rates have created volatility in gain on sale premiums and if pricing were to soften, it may make economic sense to hold a loan yielding 11% or more versus selling for a premium far below the annual spread income we would earn.

And of course, a government shutdown would bring a temporary halt to secondary market sales that would impact all SBA lenders equally. In connection with the continued investment in personnel to support the planned increase in the level of SBA origination as well as additional personnel and risk management and compliance to support our fintech partnership initiatives, we do expect compensation expense to increase in 2024. All in, we expect annual non-interest expense to be up in the range of 8% to 10%. With that, I will turn it back to the operator so we can take your questions.

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group. Please ask your question.

