First Internet (INBK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) reported $27.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.5 million, representing a surprise of +11.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

Total noninterest income : $7.40 million compared to the $6.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income (FTE): $21.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19 million.

Shares of First Internet have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

