First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) is Struggling with the Ongoing Banking Sector Challenges

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Billings, Montana, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is a bank holding company for First Interstate Ban. On July 31, 2023, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock closed at $28.73 per share. One-month return of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was 18.77%, and its shares lost 29.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has a market capitalization of $2.999 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors in Q2 included First Interstate BancSystem, Taseko Mines and WNS (Holdings) Limited. Regional bank First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is struggling with the ongoing challenging backdrop for banks and has lowered revenue guidance twice, dampening the market’s confidence in its ability to weather the downturn. "

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 9 hedge fund portfolios held First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) at the end of first quarter which was 20 in the previous quarter.

