First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, January 31. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrea Walton. Please go ahead.

Andrea Walton: Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter earnings conference call. As we begin, please note that the information provided during this call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed by those statements. I'd like to direct all listeners to read the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in our earnings release as well as the risk factors identified in the annual report and our more recent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements are included in the earnings release and in our SEC filings.

The company does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements made today. A copy of our earnings release, which contains non-GAAP financial measures, is available on our website at fibk.com. Information regarding our use of the non-GAAP financial measures may be found in the body of the earnings release, and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the earnings release for your reference. Joining us from management this morning are Kevin Riley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Marcy Mutch, our Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our management team. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Kevin Riley. Kevin?

Story continues

Kevin Riley : Thanks, Andrea. Good morning, and thanks again to all of you for joining us on our call today. Again, this quarter, along with our earnings release, we have published an updated investor presentation that has some additional disclosures which we believe will be helpful. The presentation can be accessed on our Investor Relations website. If you have not downloaded a copy yet, I would encourage you to do so. I'm going to start today by providing an overview of the major highlights of the quarter. And then I'll turn the call over to Marcy to provide more details on our financials. Our fourth quarter performance reflected our ability to generate strong financial results in this challenging economic environment. In the fourth quarter, we generated $61.5 million in net income or $0.59 per share.

There were some moving parts on both the balance sheet and the income statement that Marcy will go over in her remarks. For the quarter, we remain disciplined in our new loan underwriting and pricing criteria. The new production rate, excluding draws on construction lines approximated about 7.8% during the quarter. This reflects our efforts to generate strong risk-adjusted returns on new production. Additionally, as with the prior quarter, we continue to see construction projects being completed and moving into the commercial real estate portfolio, while undrawn construction lines also declined. We also saw the expected seasonal declines in deposits in December and utilized our strong liquidity profile to selectively allow some high-cost time deposits to lead the balance sheet while remaining focused on retaining our relationships.

And lastly, you probably saw the 8-K we filed in December, where we were able to repurchase 1 million shares during the quarter. Even with this, capital ratios continue to increase modestly providing us with the ability to pay a healthy dividend while maintaining flexibility going forward. The challenging banking and rate environment is resulting in near-term earnings pressure but we are confident these pressures will lessen in the back half of 2024, setting us up for a strong 2025. Over the course of last year, we invested in areas to drive future efficiencies and profitability. As we noted previously, we standardized and streamlined our mortgage process. We also realigned operational support and line of business functions. These improvements have allowed us to provide an enhanced suite of products and services to our clients, such as our consumer credit card, which we discussed last quarter.

At the same time, we delivered on our promise to evaluate the existing cost structure of the company, resulting in a reduction of workforce in December. In short, we continue to make strategic decisions to strengthen the long-term value and profitability of our franchise. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Marcy, so she can provide some additional details around our fourth quarter results. Go ahead, Marcy.

Marcy Mutch : Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. As I walk through our financial results, unless otherwise noted, all of the prior period comparisons will be to the third quarter of 2023, and I'll begin with our income statement. Our net interest income decreased $5.9 million as the increase in our average yield on earning assets was outpaced by the increase in our total funding costs. Our reported net FTE interest margin was 3.01%, a decrease of 6 basis points from the prior quarter as we continue to see less pressure on our net interest margin than we did in the first half of 2023. Our adjusted net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, also decreased by 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.94% due to higher overall funding costs, which offset our loan yield expansion and a 1 basis point reduction from reinvesting cash flows back into the investment portfolio, which I'll discuss in a minute.

Looking ahead, we anticipate deposit costs moderating in the first half of the year as the majority of our time deposits have already repriced near market rates and the customer mix shift into higher cost deposits has slowed. That, along with the repricing of our adjustable rate and maturing assets, supports our confidence that both the margin and net interest income will begin to increase in the second half of 2024. Our total noninterest income increased $2.5 million quarter-over-quarter. Our fee business performed generally in line with our expectations, with the increase driven by a net gain on the sale of fixed assets. Moving to total noninterest expense. We had an increase of $4.9 million from the prior quarter, but there's a lot of noise in that number.

A banker speaking with an elderly couple discussing the benefits of a savings accounts.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was lower as a result of lower incentive accruals of $11.5 million, which was partially offset by higher severance costs of $3.6 million as a result of the reduction in workforce Kevin mentioned earlier. Other expenses were higher and included the special FDIC assessment of $10.5 million and an increase in our credit card rewards accrual of $2.1 million as we saw higher engagement from our clients in our new rewards program. Adjusting for the items noted, our quarterly noninterest expense would approximate $161 million. Moving to the balance sheet. Loans held for investment increased modestly by $66 million from the end of the prior quarter. As Kevin indicated, much of the growth in commercial real estate loans was driven by the movement of completed construction projects into permanent financing.

Our outstanding commitments on commercial construction lines totaled just under $700 million at the end of the fourth quarter at a weighted average rate of approximately 5.7%. This represents about a $200 million decline from the previous quarter. We expect the impact on our margin from this portfolio to lessen in the back half of 2024, as those lines continue to fund up and we're seeing limited new commitments. We had $162 million increase in the securities portfolio, which was primarily due to an increase in fair market value. We chose to reinvest approximately $135 million of cash flows back into securities, locking in a weighted average yield of 5.5% during the quarter. Going forward, we may selectively reinvest cash flows depending on the returns available in the market at the given time.

I would note that the decision to reinvest some of the cash flows, along with the increased fair market values in the fourth quarter, will contribute to a roughly 4 basis point reduction in our net interest margin in the near term. On the liability side, total deposits decreased by $356 million as we saw seasonal deposit outflows during the latter half of the fourth quarter. As Kevin pointed out, we also let some higher cost retail CDs runoff given the high level of liquidity we have on our balance sheet. Moving to asset quality. This is a little noisy as well. While we reported an increase in criticized and nonperforming loans, we are seeing positive underlying and overall credit trends. We moved $35 million of held-for-sale loans back into the held for investment portfolio as the opportunity arose to restructure these loans for a more favorable outcome.

This transfer accounted for the increase in nonperforming loans. Excluding this transfer, nonperforming loans declined $2 million. The transfer also accounted for most of the increase in criticized loans. Finally, total watch loans decreased by more than $90 million in the quarter, which was the second consecutive quarter of improvement. Through our normal course workout process, we will enter agreements with these borrowers to improve the quality of the underlying credits and we anticipate the associated credits will either be upgraded or exit the bank in the second half of 2024. In summary, we believe total credit quality performed well this quarter, showing underlying improvement, and we remain confident in our near- and long-term credit outlook.

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.4 million, which increased our allowance for credit losses by 1 basis point to 1.25% of total loans held for investment. Net charge-offs in the quarter remained low at $4.8 million or 10 basis points of average loans. And finally, the leverage ratio was flat quarter-over-quarter with all other regulatory capital ratios modestly increasing as we continued to manage our risk-weighted asset exposure. Tangible book value increased due to a positive shift in AOCI and the earnings generated during the quarter. Going forward, our strong capital position continues to give us the flexibility to take advantage of growth opportunities and allows us to remain dedicated to serving the needs of our customers and attracting new households to the bank.

And lastly, we declared a dividend of $0.47 per common share, which equates to a 7.2% annualized yield on the average closing price of our stock in the period. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Kevin. Kevin?

Kevin Riley : Thanks, Marcy. Now I'll wrap up with a few comments on our outlook and priorities for the coming year. We are entering 2024 with a high level of capital liquidity as well as a conservatively underwritten loan portfolio. This positions us well to perform this year even if economic conditions remain challenging. In 2023, one of our goals was to manage our expense levels, which we did well. This will continue to be a focus in 2024. As mentioned, in December, we completed a reduction in workforce and some organizational restructuring that will enhance our efficiencies. The cost savings from these actions as well as leverage from our automation and process improvements will help offset our investment in technology and risk management.

These efforts are reflected in our expense guidance. In the near term, we are still seeing some reluctance from potential borrowers, but expect this to change as economic conditions and the weather improves. Given that outlook, we are expecting total loan balance to be flat or up low single digits in 2024. However, given the strength of our balance sheet, if market demands increase, we'll be able to respond quickly to additional growth opportunities. As always, customer relationships are top of mind. Considering this, we continue to make improvements in the delivery of our products and services. We recently restructured our Treasury Solutions business, bringing in new leadership, aligning our business development efforts and expanding our offerings.

We are investing in a new consumer and small business loan origination system, which will allow us to streamline our client experience and speed up our origination process. We are enhancing our business credit card offerings as we did with the consumer card in 2023. This will allow us to offer a more attractive, comprehensive suite of products to our business clients. We are also continuing our journey to automate manual processes to make us more efficient. While the environment is tough right now, we are taking advantage of this time to capitalize on these opportunities so that we can deliver more effectively when the environment improves. In closing, we believe that revenue growth will return in the second half of 2024. Coupled with our ongoing expense discipline, this sets us up well for a strong back half of the year with improving operating leverage and notably improved profitability run rate as we look into 2025.

We believe our diverse footprint, the talent of our people and our disciplined culture positions us well to win. We remain focused on the long-term value of our franchise and are optimistic and confident in the future earnings power. So with that, we'll open the call up for questions.

See also 15 High Quality Flannel Shirts for Men and 15 Countries With Highest Mortgage Rates.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.