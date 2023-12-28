First JetBlue flight touches down in Tallahassee on Jan. 4, city announces

For more than two years, Tallahassee courted bargain-priced air carrier JetBlue.

Almost a year after the deal was first announced, JetBlue will be the newest air service provider at Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) as of next Thursday, Jan. 4, the city announced Thursday.

The New York-based, lower-cost airline "will provide daily, nonstop service between TLH and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)," according to a news release.

“This new service is the result of strategic investments in our airport and a focus on building strong business relationships to bring value to our community and further establish Tallahassee as a hub for economic activity,” Mayor John Dailey said in a statement.

Added David Pollard, City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation: “With terminal renovations nearing completion and new air service options with JetBlue, we look forward to sharing TLH’s fast, friendly and convenient travel experience with even more passengers in 2024.”

The city has organized "a celebration and reception," free and open to the public, at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the main airport terminal. The first inbound flight is scheduled to land at 9:40 a.m.

Dailey; "City Manager Reese Goad; Robert Land, head of government affairs and associate general counsel at JetBlue; and Pollard will all provide remarks during the reception," according to the city.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Years in the making, first JetBlue flight set to land at TLH on Jan. 4