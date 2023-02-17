U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.50
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,418.25
    -64.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.50
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.85
    -0.64 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    -15.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.94 (+10.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6550
    +0.7050 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,875.30
    -819.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.86
    -15.53 (-2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,515.64
    -180.80 (-0.65%)
     

First KEENON Robots Showroom Unveiled to Revitalize Hospitality Industry in Malaysia

·3 min read

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With exclusive distributor Diverse Supply Chain Sdn Bhd (DSC) in Malaysia, the first KEENON robots showroom in Southeast Asia officially opened. At the opening event, DSC entered into a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Association (MYBHA), Malaysia Association Tourism Agency (MATA) and the ASEAN Retail-Chains and Franchise Federation (ARFF) with a goal of driving automation and digitalization in the hospitality industry through the use of KEENON Robotics' technologies and automation solutions.

Chairman Honorary of the Malaysia Franchise, and Digital Association Yang Mulia Dato' Paduka Seri Hasnizal Haji Hassan was among the attendees at the signing ceremony, along with other representatives from the hospitality and food and beverage industries.

The introduction of KEENON's robots especially the BUTLERBOT W3 is aimed to revitalize the tourism industry in Malaysia by delivering an unparalleled and safe guest experience. The BUTLERBOT W3's exceptional features, such as autonomous elevator use and zero-contact privacy-focused room delivery, make it the ideal solution for hotels and tourism businesses. This advanced technology exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering efficient and elevated hospitality services to guests. With fully autonomous positioning and navigation systems, these service robots can adapt to various real-life scenarios and situations.

While having introduced the service robots to over 60 brands in industries such as food & beverage and retail in Malaysia, the opening of the showroom also marks the next level of collaboration between DSC and KEENON with the former also being appointed as the exclusive distributor in Singapore.

"We are delighted to be able to help support the Malaysian hospitality industry to increase productivity and deliver consistent guest experiences with our robotic solutions. The first year with DSC was fruitful and fulfilling and we thank you DSC for the trust in us and for further strengthening the partnership and cooperation to the neighboring country Singapore. We look forward to reimagining our futures together," said Mr. Enzo Wang, Regional Sales Director, South East Asia of KEENON Robotics.

According to DSC Managing Director, Mr. Kayden Ong, "With Malaysia working its way to become a fully developed nation, we want to help empower companies, especially small and medium enterprises, to move up the value chain through automation and robotics. Automation in the workplace is now more important than ever as manpower is no longer as readily available as before in the aftermath of COVID-19."

End

About Diverse Supply Chain

Diverse Supply Chain Sdn Bhd (DSC) helps organisations of all sizes identify and resolve problems, improve inventory and fulfilment efficiency, optimize asset utilization and increase revenue. DSC provides general and tailor-made business solutions to optimize productivity across the full spectrum of supply chains for various industries.

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics is a global, award-winning pioneer in the field of indoor, intelligent, autonomous, service robots. With a dedicated in-house R&D technology team, the company has over 35,000 robots operating in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. KEENON offers a wide range of safe, reliable and efficient robotic solutions for various application scenarios, including restaurants, hotels, nursing homes, factories and so on.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • Tesla Recalls Cars With Self-Driving Flaw. Elon Musk Is Paying Attention.

    The stock has fallen in response, Elon Musk is commenting on it, and the move affects the company’s most advanced self-driving software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a recall notice affecting Tesla (ticker: TSLA) vehicles equipped with FSD Beta, the company’s fanciest self-driving software. Investors should note the number of cars involved—362,758—because that is likely the number of vehicles in the U.S. using FSD Beta.

  • T-Mobile and Apple Team on a Huge Gift to Customers

    The mobile-service provider has been a leader in adding value for subscribers, and its latest giveaway is one of its biggest ever.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Jab at Google

    The internet giant is currently under pressure from its rivals, which are attacking its core business thanks to new conversational robots.

  • Elon Musk, Others Call For Microsoft to Shut Down ChatGPT in Bing: 'Clearly Not Safe Yet'

    After the new AI-powered Microsoft search engine rolled out last week, users testing it are finding some unexpected results.

  • Seeking AI Exposure? 3 Stocks to Consider

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's new shiny toy in 2023, with investors clamoring to find exposure to the technology. After all, it's easy to understand why following ChatGPT's explosion in popularity.

  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

    OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said it is developing an upgrade to its viral chatbot that users can customize, as it works to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence. The San Francisco-based startup, which Microsoft Corp has funded and used to power its latest technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases but also wanted to accommodate more diverse views. ChatGPT, released in November last year, has sparked frenzied interest in the technology behind it called generative AI, which is used to produce answers mimicking human speech that have dazzled people.

  • Inside Meta’s Push to Solve the Noisy Office

    The Facebook and Instagram parent needed a new setup for the loud hybrid workplace. Here’s a first look at the quieter cubicle.

  • McLean's Iridium reports double-digit revenue growth, eyes more with smartphone deal

    McLean satellite company Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) posted record revenue in 2022 and saw its subscriber base near the 2 million mark — a number it has since surpassed. The company’s record $721 million in 2022 revenue — a 17% increase from 2021 — comes a month after it announced a deal with San Diego chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to add capacity for its satellite-based emergency communications to certain smartphones. Its products include satellite phones, tracking devices and other tools for a range of clients, including public and private sector organizations.

  • Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot

    Microsoft’s newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the internet. The tech company said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing. In racing the breakthrough AI technology to consumers last week ahead of rival search giant Google, Microsoft acknowledged the new product would get some facts wrong.

  • Microsoft says Bing can be provoked to respond outside of its 'designed tone'

    Microsoft has acknowledged reports of Bing's strange responses to some queries over the past week since the launch of the updated search engine. In a new blog post, Microsoft said it's listening to feedback from users about their concerns about the tone of Bing's responses. The company says it didn't envision Bing being used for "general discovery of the world" or for social entertainment.

  • Texas Instruments plans to build its newest wafer fab facility in Utah

    The new fab will be located next to Dallas-based Texas Instruments' existing wafer fab in Lehi, Utah. When completed, the two factories will operate as a single fab.

  • Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

    Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) ChatGPT-style project ahead of an expected launch in March. China's Shaolin Temple, the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate Ernie Bot into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports. Over a dozen Chinese media outlets also said they cut deals with Baidu, including the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal. Also Read:

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy On Improved 2023 Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Tencent Teams Up With MultiversX to Expand Web3 Strategy

    The Chinese technology company behind the popular messaging app WeChat will utilize the MultiversX network infrastructure to build new products in the Web3 and metaverse spaces.

  • It 'Gaslights' Me – The First Reviews on the New AI-Powered Bing

    Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) received an overwhelming response with more than 1 million applications for its Bing testing program powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The software giant is in the beta phase of its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine and has started to send invitations to select users around the world who signed up for the testing program. In the coming weeks, millions are set to receive an invitation to test out the “new Bing.” The idea behind this project was to bui

  • Blur Surpassed OpenSea in Daily NFT Trading Volume Wednesday, Nansen Shows

    NFT marketplace OpenSea’s dominance in the NFT ecosystem faces a growing challenge from Blur’s rapid ascent.

  • Wireless laser communications startup Transcelestial raises $10 million

    Singapore-based startup Transcelestial, which makes wireless laser communications equipment, said on Thursday it raised $10 million in a funding round led by Airbus Ventures. The funding will be used to boost internet infrastructure in Southeast Asia and India, Rohit Jha, CEO and co-founder of Transcelestial, said. The high cost of putting fibre optic cables under the sea or underground is a barrier to getting poorer countries and rural America onto a speed of internet that works, Jha told Reuters.

  • Microsoft and Google are in a ‘Game of Thrones’ battle over A.I.— but Apple and Amazon still have huge roles to play, according to Wedbush

    Tech companies are racing to figure out how to implement A.I. in their products, and it’s not just about search engines.

  • Singapore-based Transcelestial uses lasers to build affordable internet networks

    Today, the Singaporean-based startup announced it has raised $10 million, with the goal of expanding its wireless laser communications system in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States. The company’s A2 round was led by aerospace venture firm Airbus Ventures, with participation from Kickstart Ventures, Genesis Alternative Ventures, Wavemaker, Cap Vista and Seeds Capital. CEO Rohit Jha told TechCrunch that he and co-founder Mohammad Danesh believe “connectivity is a human right" and improving internet connections for at least a billion people drives all their commercial and technical decisions.