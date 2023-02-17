First KEENON Robots Showroom Unveiled to Revitalize Hospitality Industry in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With exclusive distributor Diverse Supply Chain Sdn Bhd (DSC) in Malaysia, the first KEENON robots showroom in Southeast Asia officially opened. At the opening event, DSC entered into a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Association (MYBHA), Malaysia Association Tourism Agency (MATA) and the ASEAN Retail-Chains and Franchise Federation (ARFF) with a goal of driving automation and digitalization in the hospitality industry through the use of KEENON Robotics' technologies and automation solutions.

Chairman Honorary of the Malaysia Franchise, and Digital Association Yang Mulia Dato' Paduka Seri Hasnizal Haji Hassan was among the attendees at the signing ceremony, along with other representatives from the hospitality and food and beverage industries.

The introduction of KEENON's robots especially the BUTLERBOT W3 is aimed to revitalize the tourism industry in Malaysia by delivering an unparalleled and safe guest experience. The BUTLERBOT W3's exceptional features, such as autonomous elevator use and zero-contact privacy-focused room delivery, make it the ideal solution for hotels and tourism businesses. This advanced technology exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering efficient and elevated hospitality services to guests. With fully autonomous positioning and navigation systems, these service robots can adapt to various real-life scenarios and situations.

While having introduced the service robots to over 60 brands in industries such as food & beverage and retail in Malaysia, the opening of the showroom also marks the next level of collaboration between DSC and KEENON with the former also being appointed as the exclusive distributor in Singapore.

"We are delighted to be able to help support the Malaysian hospitality industry to increase productivity and deliver consistent guest experiences with our robotic solutions. The first year with DSC was fruitful and fulfilling and we thank you DSC for the trust in us and for further strengthening the partnership and cooperation to the neighboring country Singapore. We look forward to reimagining our futures together," said Mr. Enzo Wang, Regional Sales Director, South East Asia of KEENON Robotics.

Story continues

According to DSC Managing Director, Mr. Kayden Ong, "With Malaysia working its way to become a fully developed nation, we want to help empower companies, especially small and medium enterprises, to move up the value chain through automation and robotics. Automation in the workplace is now more important than ever as manpower is no longer as readily available as before in the aftermath of COVID-19."

End

About Diverse Supply Chain

Diverse Supply Chain Sdn Bhd (DSC) helps organisations of all sizes identify and resolve problems, improve inventory and fulfilment efficiency, optimize asset utilization and increase revenue. DSC provides general and tailor-made business solutions to optimize productivity across the full spectrum of supply chains for various industries.

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics is a global, award-winning pioneer in the field of indoor, intelligent, autonomous, service robots. With a dedicated in-house R&D technology team, the company has over 35,000 robots operating in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. KEENON offers a wide range of safe, reliable and efficient robotic solutions for various application scenarios, including restaurants, hotels, nursing homes, factories and so on.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics