First of its kind AI technology for SME's launched free of charge by BrightHR

·3 min read

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightHR, the international HR software and support service, has today launched the UK's first real-time, HR support and compliance AI platform for business owners. Powered by Bright Intelligence, the industry's first AI driven advice engine leverages over 20 million HR queries to give businesses reliable, accurate and FREE business advice and answers wherever and whenever they need it. With Bright Lightning, rapid and reliable HR answers are just a click away.

Any employer, director, or senior manager with a question about an HR issue can simply type it into Bright Lightning to get instant and accurate answers.

Alan Price is CEO at BrightHR. He says: "We are living in unprecedented times. The last 18 months have been incredibly hard for businesses of all sizes, especially SME's. Never has it been more important or harder for business owners to stay on top of the ever-changing world of HR, so we've developed Bright Lightning as a way of giving back. We understand how tough it is for SME's - we were one ourselves - so have set out to develop tools and technology to help business owners sleep at night.

"We've logged millions of calls over the years and noticed certain themes developing. That gave us the idea for Bright Lightning – and our developers have worked hard to build the AI platform containing answers to thousands of the most commonly sought-after pieces of HR advice. We truly believe that Bright Lightning will be a game changer for the business community and become an essential tool in the armoury of all successful businesses."

Andy Reid owns REDS café in Rainford, North West. He has been a BrightHR client for 4 years and says: "As a small business owner, there's not enough hours in the day for me to be picking up the phone for every issue I encounter. Having access to instant answers at your fingertips will be an absolute gamechanger for business owners like me. Bright Lightning is another example of BrightHR putting SME's first, giving us the support we need to succeed, saving us time, money and a whole lot of stress."

Link to the Bright Lightning platform: https://lightning.brighthr.com/

About BrightHR

BrightHR is an international HR software and employment law and HR advice service. Our cloud-based software offers users a single place to record their employees' absences, respond to annual leave requests, and make shifts and rosters. BrightHR also offers 24/7 employment law and HR advice, expert health & safety support, a confidential employee wellbeing service and much more.

As a company, we think big, and our ambition is for every single small business owner to receive end-to-end support in running their business and managing their employees. We do this by listening to what small business owners and employers want and continuing to create and develop software and support services that respond to this demand.

For more information, visit: https://www.brighthr.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628573/BrightHR.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628576/BrightHR_AI_Technology.jpg

First of its kind AI technology for SME’s launched free of charge by BrightHR

    The Japanese investment conglomerate just announced it has launched its second Latin America-focused fund with a $3 billion capital commitment from the company that may grow as the fund explores "options to raise additional capital," according to SoftBank. The vehicle follows hot on the heels of SoftBank's debut Latin America-focused fund, announced in March 2019 with an initial $2 billion in committed capital. Led by Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and COO of SoftBank Group Corp., the outfit's roughly four dozen employees -- who operate out of Miami, São Paulo and Mexico City -- have helped SoftBank identify and fund 48 startups into which it has plugged $3.5 billion and, according to the firm, which feature a combined (on paper, notably) net IRR of 85%.