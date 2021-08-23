U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.25
    +35.58 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,358.43
    +238.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,882.20
    +167.54 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.61
    +32.01 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.30
    +3.16 (+5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +16.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0091 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7840
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,948.77
    +1,203.19 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.20
    +2.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.64
    +26.74 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

First of Its Kind in Calgary First Street Market Urban Food Hall Opening in Victoria Park

Western Securities Ltd.
·3 min read

Contemporary Urban Food Hall set to open its doors in Victoria Park

CALGARY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary’s culinary scene is growing! First Street Market is pleased to announce a soft opening on August 24 - offering a taste of the delicious food from talented vendors - with an official public opening August 30. Bringing local food purveyors together, First Street Market is the first of its kind urban food hall designed with community in mind. In the base of The Underwood, the food hall will serve as a gathering space for all ages in an unparalleled setting in the centre of Calgary’s Beltline located directly on the only activity park in the area.

The licensed food hall will host nine chef-inspired cuisine vendors and a full-service bar specializing in local craft beer and cocktails. In addition to local eats and treats, First Street Market will offer an open concept dining environment serving up some amazing park views from its 50-seat patio backing onto Calgary’s well-known Haultain Park.

“Calgary is known for its progressive local food scene and we are so excited to add this concept to the city’s culinary space,” said Ryan O’Connor, President and Owner. “We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to First Street Market for an immersive and versatile dining experience.”

The innovative and vibrant food destination will include a variety of exclusive vendors offering fresh pasta, specialty breakfast, contemporary eats, vegan options, drinks, superfoods and more. Vendors include:

“My vision for First Street Market has been to create a welcoming and inclusive gathering space for all, with exceptional cuisine. After years of preparation, we are finally ready to unveil this new concept for Calgarians to enjoy,” says O’Connor.

With a selection of menu items from all over the world under one roof, Calgarians won’t have to travel far to get an assortment of food and beverages well beyond traditional food hall offerings. Redefining what it means to dine in a food hall, First Street Market caters to both dine in or pickup up of countless creative dishes.

To learn more about First Street Market, visit fsmyyc.com or Instagram for updates on opening events.

About First Street Market
First Street Market is the first of its kind Urban Food Hall in Calgary, offering both convenience and quality. Located in the centre of Calgary’s Beltline backing on to Haultain Park, First Street Market features an atmosphere and cuisine that lives up to Calgarians’ expectations. With menu items from nine vendors ranging from comfort food to contemporary eats and vegan options, the food hall offers unparalleled variety. For more information about First Street Market, visit: fsmyyc.com.

Media inquiries
Amanda Upshaw
Brookline Public Relations
403-389-2291
aupshaw@brooklinepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pop-up restaurants may stick around as COVID sees resurgence

    Pop-up restaurants, many started as stopgap measures by struggling chefs and owners, may have staying power as consumers continue to embrace takeout and delivery and the delta variant threatens to make dining in less of an option. Pop-up restaurants can take a variety of forms, from a ramen maker appearing for one-night only at an established bar or restaurant, to a taco maker using an unused space to temporarily host diners, to a chef offering meatballs for delivery only. Cheaper to operate than regular restaurants because they have less overhead and staffing costs, pop-ups let chefs and owners keep working and making a living during the early part of the pandemic when dining rooms were closed and the economy was teetering.

  • Why This Michelin-Starred San Diego Restaurant Gave Up French Classics for ‘California Gastronomy’

    Not content with his one Michelin star, chef William Bradley has refocused his restaurant to better showcase a sense of place.

  • Gordon Ramsay is about to open a new seafood-focused restaurant inside The Savoy

    Gordon Ramsay is to open a second eatery inside iconic London hotel, The Savoy. The celebrity chef already operates the hotel's Savoy Grill, and next month will open sister site The River Restaurant. The new site will be located at the heart of the hotel with views over the Thames and offer a seafood-focused menu in a "classic yet stylish and relaxed all day dining environment", Ramsay's eponymous restaurant group said on Monday.

  • Earls Restaurant Group expand with two new locations in Toronto

    Earls Restaurant Group is pleased to announce its highly anticipated launch of two new restaurant locations: Earls Sherway, set to open September 15, 2021 and a flagship Earls at Yorkdale in 2023. As a part of the company's mission to unchain the chain, both locations are inspired by and created for the community it resides in. The two new locations will mark the group's 68th and 69th North American locations.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Is the Fed overdoing it on stimulus? A majority of business economists think so

    For the first time since the pandemic began a majority of business economists believe the Federal Reserve is providing too much stimulus, a marked shift from last spring that reflects growing worries about high U.S. inflation.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • Cross-Border Pot Deals Getting More Creative

    (Bloomberg) -- The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the cannabis industry. The 49th parallel used to be a big deal for marijuana growers. Canada’s legalization in 2018 spurred a generation of startups north of the border and investors flooded in with the hope they would follow the path of Canadian alcohol companies, which got a head start on U.S. competitors before prohibition was repealed. Now, as more U.S. states have legalized cannabis, American fir

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Bitcoin Topping $50,000 Stirs Forecast of Run Toward Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time since May as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced 3.8% to $50,272 as of 6:53 a.m. in New York, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. The revival in virtual currencies has excited the animal spirits of the crypto faithful, putting predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the volatile asset carving out

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Nvidia: Taking Another Look at Its Bullish Charts

    On August 13 we checked in on the charts of Nvidia Corp. to see how they looked after its stock split. We wrote that, "Traders may have been stopped out in late July. Traders who are flat could go long NVDA at current levels with a $184 stop now.

  • Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

    Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned.

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised