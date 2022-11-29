U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.63
    -6.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.53
    +3.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,983.78
    -65.72 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.55
    +5.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    +0.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7540
    -0.1470 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,446.22
    +227.42 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.69
    +0.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

First-of-Its-Kind Membership for California Entrepreneurs Takes the Confusion Out of Starting a Business

Ginny Silver, Business Coach for California Entrepreneurs
·2 min read

With the hope of equipping Californians with an easier path to building a business, the California Entrepreneur Collective launches

How to start a business in California

How to start a business in California
How to start a business in California

ELK GROVE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginny Silver has announced the launch of The California Entrepreneur Collective, a membership site for small business owners, entrepreneurs, content creators, and creatives, and is now accepting members for its one-of-a-kind program which offers tools, resources, community, and education aimed at taking the frustration, confusion, and loneliness out of the small business process.

The California Entrepreneur Collective, created by Ginny Silver, is intended as a first-of-its-kind program with access to a growing library of tools that is updated with monthly new additions, monthly group coaching live streams, access to a private member's-only Facebook page, a 20-phase California Small Business Roadmap, and action plans including detailed steps for some of the most common business development steps to walk members through the process of planning, growing, and scaling their small business. The program's goal was to create a membership that was accessible to those with even the most modest of budgets, who may not otherwise be able to pay for one-on-one coaching.  

"When I started my first business over 10 years ago, there was a lot of confusion, frustration, and loneliness. I often wished there was a resource that could provide me with access to an owner's manual for running my business. New business owners often feel overwhelmed at the immense load of tasks needed to build their dream. I wanted to create a community where those planning, launching, or growing their business don't have to feel the overwhelm, loneliness, or uncertainty that often comes along with entrepreneurship, so they can focus on what matters - building their dream business," Silver stated.

Ginny Silver is an entrepreneur and business coach who has reached over 13 million + on her YouTube channel and has been featured in Calmatters, KTVU, ABC, and Yahoo. She specializes in simplifying the process of starting and growing a California small business into easy-to-comprehend, actionable steps.

Contact Information:
Ginny Silver
hello@ginnysilver.com

Attachment


