A First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership between Syfe and PIMCO To Offer Fixed Income Portfolios

Syfe is launching Income+, fixed income portfolios powered by PIMCO, with monthly payouts ranging 4.0 - 6.0%* p.a.

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syfe, a digital wealth manager headquartered in Singapore, today announced its partnership with PIMCO, a global leader with over five decades of experience in active fixed income, to launch Syfe Income+.

Syfe Income+ is a first-of-its-kind offering built by Syfe, using a unique portfolio construction process that is powered by PIMCO's forward-looking views and time-tested investment approach. PIMCO provides the insights and non-binding asset allocation guidance to Syfe in the portfolio construction process.

Income+ portfolios are non-discretionary in nature, and comprise the best-in-class active funds from PIMCO's fixed income product suite. These constituent funds are actively managed by PIMCO. By combining top-down macroeconomic views with bottom-up research and analysis, PIMCO's portfolio managers are able to respond quickly to surprising events, market interruptions and changing market conditions.

In an industry plagued with high fees and non-transparent commission structures, the launch of Income+ further cements Syfe's commitment to providing access to high quality investment strategies. With Syfe Income+, investors can now tap into these strategies at a fraction of the cost, saving up to ~60% in fees, including full trailer fee rebates where applicable, as compared to investing in these constituent funds by themselves.

"Singapore investors strongly value dividend-yielding investments and are constantly seeking ways to grow their passive income stream. We continue to believe in the important role that fixed income plays in building a diversified portfolio for long-term wealth. With the launch of Income+, investors can now access PIMCO's strategies with the ease and affordability provided through the Syfe platform, at an opportune time where bond markets are offering better value and yields to investors compared to some other asset classes," said Dhruv Arora, CEO and Founder of Syfe.

"PIMCO brings deep expertise and global resources to its investment process, said Marcio Bogoricin, EVP and Head of PIMCO Global Wealth Management, Asia. "At current yield levels, we believe there's a strong case for investing in bonds right now. We're pleased to collaborate with Syfe, helping investors reach their investment goals through active fixed income portfolios."

Income+ Preserve and Enhance, With Monthly Payouts of 4.0 - 6.0%* p.a.

To meet the different needs of investors, Syfe has curated two unique 100% fixed income portfolios - Income+ Preserve and Income+ Enhance.

Every month, investors will receive monthly payouts based on the portfolios they have selected, which can be withdrawn into their bank account, or reinvested. Syfe also takes care of all portfolio related servicing and advisory needs.

Income+ Preserve is built for investors looking to generate a steady regular income while seeking to preserve capital. The portfolio offers 4.0 - 4.5%* p.a.

Income+ Enhance is built for investors seeking to generate higher current income and long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio offers 5.0 - 6.0%* p.a.

"Syfe's investment team has worked closely with PIMCO, leaning on their expert modelling and forward-looking views to construct our Income+ portfolios. The introduction of Income+ Preserve and Enhance covers a good spectrum of different income needs of our clients; from growing their passive income stream, diversifying their portfolio to cushion the impact of today's uncertain markets, to retirement planning. Clients even get the flexibility to choose if they want to receive monthly payouts or to reinvest their money via our auto-invest feature. We are glad to introduce Income+ to better support our investors in achieving their long-term wealth goals," added Ritesh Ganeriwal, Head of Investments and Advisory, Syfe.

High Quality Fixed Income Strategies at a Fraction of the Cost

Income+ portfolios primarily use institutional share classes of the funds to significantly reduce the fees that investors typically pay to access such strategies.

Through this partnership with PIMCO, Syfe continues its commitment to providing affordable institutional access to investors at a low fee. Trailer fees will be rebated to investors in full, which ultimately means lower fees for investors. All in all, investors can expect to save up to 60% in fund level fees when compared to investing on other platforms. Syfe charges one flat fee ranging from 0.35 - 0.65% per annum, depending on client tier.

About Syfe

Syfe is a digital investment platform with a mission to empower people to build their wealth for a better future.

Through Syfe's revolutionary wealth management experience, people can grow their money to its fullest potential and manage wealth in one destination. Syfe offers leading institutional methodologies and partners with global asset managers to achieve the best outcomes for one's money. The company's innovative investment tools, strategies and access to the latest insights, support users in acting for their financial future now.

Across Syfe's markets in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong, the team comprises the brightest talent from leading technology and financial institutions. Currently, over 100,000 investors in Singapore trust Syfe to manage their money.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers.

With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50+ years since, the firm has continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Appendix 1

Monthly payouts:

Monthly payout ranges are computed based on the weighted average of the annualised historical distribution amount or dividend/distribution yield of the constituent funds. The upper and lower bounds of the range are rounded up to the higher 0.5% and down to the lower 0.5% respectively. For example, 4.2% is rounded down to 4.0% while 5.6% is rounded up to 6.0%. Dividends for the constituent funds are declared either on a monthly or quarterly basis. For funds with monthly distribution, the annualized distribution yields are annualised on a 12 month calendar year [Annualised distribution yield= (Dividend Rate * 12) / NAV on ex-dividend day]. For funds with quarterly distribution, the annualised distribution yields are annualised on a 12 month calendar year [Annualised distribution yield= (Dividend Rate * 4) / NAV on ex-dividend day]. The dividend amount or dividend rate/yield of the constituent funds is not guaranteed. The dividend amount or dividend distribution rate/yield is based on historical dividend amount or dividend rate/yield from Dec 2022 to Feb 2023. Past distributions are not necessarily indicative of future trends, which may be lower. A positive monthly payout or distribution yield does not imply a positive return. Distribution payments of the constituent funds where applicable, may at the sole discretion of the constituent funds, be made out of either income and/ or capital of the constituent funds. The constituent funds may at its discretion pay dividends out of capital and charge management and other fees payable by the constituent funds to capital of the constituent funds, thereby resulting in an increase in distributable income available for the payment of dividends by the constituent funds and therefore, the constituent funds may effectively pay dividends out of capital. The constituent funds may also charge other fees to capital and also take into account the yield differential arising from share class currency hedging (which constitutes a distribution from capital). This may result in an immediate reduction of the NAV per share for the constituent funds. Please refer to www.pimco.com.sg for more information on income statistics.

The constituent funds may use or invest in financial derivative instruments and be subject to various risks (including for e.g. liquidity risk, interest rate risk, market risk, credit risk and management risk etc.) associated with such investments in financial derivative instruments. A constituent fund's use of, or investment in, financial derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. Participation in the markets for financial derivative instruments involves investment risks and transaction costs to which a constituent funds may not be subject if such strategies are not used. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the constituent fund's Singapore Prospectus which is available and can be obtained from PIMCO website www.pimco.com.sg.

