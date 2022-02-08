U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

First-of-its-Kind Texas Energy Provider, OhmConnect Energy, to Pay Customers to Save Electricity

·3 min read

Fixed rate, no hidden fees, and a "get paid to save energy" model will support Texans in changing times

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest retail electricity provider in Texas, OhmConnect Energy (OCE), has entered the market with a unique business proposition: pay Texans to save energy.

OhmConnect Energy
OhmConnect Energy

OCE delivers reliable and affordable fixed-rate electricity across Texas and encourages customers to reduce their energy use during peak energy times when stress on the electric grid is highest.

In return for their energy-saving efforts, OCE gives its customers reward points that can be turned into cash, converted into credits on their electricity bills, entered into prize drawings, or used to buy smart devices that further reduce their energy use. This saves customers money while relieving pressure on the Texas grid.

When customers participate in OCE's events, which are typically one hour long, they can reduce their annual energy bill by 10-15%, but there are no limits to a customer's earning potential. The more you participate, the more you can lower your electric bill and earn rewards.

"Texans are seeing a series of highly disruptive extreme weather events as of late," said Don Whaley, President of OhmConnect Energy. "Whether it's freeze-outs or heat waves, OCE offers Texas consumers the chance to be a part of the solution needed to stabilize the grid: we'll pay you to help us keep the lights on. This is how we're bringing innovation to an industry untouched by change for the last 20 years."

This "flexible demand" program is modeled after parent company OhmConnect's business in California, where its nearly 200,000 customers played an integral role in helping prevent blackouts the last two summers. OhmConnect's impact was recognized in March of 2021, when it won Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award.

All Texas residents within the competitive regions of ERCOT are eligible to receive service from OCE and participate in the company's demand response programs. OCE can sync with the customer's smart devices (i.e., smart thermostat and smart plug) to automatically reduce your energy use at peak times, which makes getting paid even easier. Customers will always know when their thermostat will be turned up a few degrees and can very easily – and with no penalties – opt out of an event.

"OCE is not your average energy provider," continued Whaley. "We're fusing proven innovation with Texas style to give customers what they need. This is how we'll mitigate the effects of extreme weather for Texas residents and bring the state closer to a stable, reliable energy future."

To sign up for OhmConnect Energy, go to tx.ohmconnect.com.

About OhmConnect Energy
OhmConnect Energy is a new kind of retail electricity provider (REP) bringing innovation to a 20-year-old market. OhmConnect Energy delivers value to its customers and to the grid, by paying them to save energy in times of high energy demand.

OhmConnect, Inc., OhmConnect Energy's parent company and winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award, helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. Today, OhmConnect enables nearly 200,000 customers in California to conserve energy in periods of high demand and to be rewarded for timely, smarter, home energy use. OhmConnect Energy is bringing this proven model to Texas to help Texans deal with the changing realities of the ERCOT grid.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Pony
329224@email4pr.com
250.858.0656

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-of-its-kind-texas-energy-provider-ohmconnect-energy-to-pay-customers-to-save-electricity-301476659.html

SOURCE OhmConnect Energy

