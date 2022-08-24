U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,114.75
    -15.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,783.00
    -118.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,835.00
    -61.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.50
    -8.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.45
    -0.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9952
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1804
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9270
    +0.2050 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,216.84
    -133.47 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.75
    -0.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,359.10
    -93.65 (-0.33%)
     

First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size worth $ 288.38 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.12% - TMR Study

·7 min read

  • Companies lean on technology integration for automated supply chain; collaborations and strategic partnerships to spur adoption of automation solutions in end-use industries, especially in warehouses and logistics services

  • Widespread demand for light duty vehicles in first and last mile delivery market to steer revenue growth; Asia Pacific witnessing massive profitable avenues

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing adoption of slew of automation technologies for supply chain has generated lucrative opportunities for service providers in the first and last mile delivery market. Of note, logistics firms are gearing toward leveraging artificial intelligence, drones, and robotics in warehousing to gain substantial efficiencies in supply chain, in terms of both cost and time. The first and last mile delivery market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2022 to 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Emergence of third-party logistics (3PL) service providers has broadened the canvas for players to capture value, thus will enable them grow their first and last mile delivery market shares during the forecast period. Advancements in first and last mile deliveries of products in the food & beverages industry are reinforcing improvements in food supply chain around the world. The trend has augmented the first and last mile delivery market size.

Top last mile delivery companies are keen on bridging the gap between the first and last mile deliveries by reducing the need for middle mile logistics, which broadened the scope of new technology integrations across the supply chain. In developing countries, rise in transportation of commodities is creating potentially lucrative opportunities for players, notably 3PL companies, thus boosting first and last mile delivery market prospects.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60984

Key Findings of First and Last Mile Delivery Market Study

  • Adoption of Automation Technologies for Warehouses and Logistics Services Generating Revenues: Widespread need for continuous automation of supply chains in various industries has led to technological advancements in warehouse and logistics solutions. Growing uptake of next-gen automation solutions in various industries is propelling revenue generation in first and last mile delivery market. Suppliers and retailers are keen on optimizing last mile deliveries, thereby enriching the entire value chain for market players.

  • Light Duty Vehicles Widely Used for Faster and Cost-effective Delivery: Light duty vehicles have emerged as the popular transport medium, especially for FMCG and food products. Their adoption is anchored in the need for making last mile deliveries fast, economical, and environmentally sustainable. Furthermore, need for sustainable transport solutions around the world underpins abundant opportunities. Of note, the FMCG industry held the leading share of the first and last mile delivery market in 2021.

First and Last Mile Delivery Market: Key Drivers

  • Continuous digitization of processes in the retail industry, coupled with rise in transport of commodities in various countries and internationally, is a key driver for adoption of new technologies in first and last mile delivery market.

  • Steadily rising e-commerce globally is a key driver for efficient and cost-effective first and last mile delivery services. In recent decades, growth in the e-commerce sector has propelled mainly by rise in online shopping.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=60984

First and Last Mile Delivery Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major first and last mile delivery market share globally in 2021, and is estimated to be remain remarkably lucrative during the forecast period. The regional market has witnessed rising demand for first mile logistics software that can be used for obtaining complete visibility over the supply chain.

  • Massive need for warehouse and logistics automation pivots enormous profitable avenues in the Asia Pacific first and last mile delivery market. Evolving e-commerce trends notably on the back of changing online shopping habits of consumers will open up new frontiers in the near future.

  • Europe is expected to account for a key share of the global first and last mile delivery market. The growth is fueled by early uptake of advanced automation solutions in transport and logistics in various end-use industries.

First and Last Mile Delivery Market: Competition Landscape

Top players are focusing on offering cutting-edge logistics solutions as part of competitive strategies in the first and last mile delivery market. Some of the key players are Transtech Logistics, Swift Transport, Procet Freight, DB SCHENKER, TNT Express, Tuma Transport, Interlogix Pty. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., J&J Global Limited, J&J GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED, DHL Global Forwarding, and FedEx Corporation.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=60984

First and Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Vehicle Type

  • End-use

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia & CIS

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • South Korea

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • GCC

  • South Africa

Automotive Research Reports

Car Detailing Market - The global car detailing market is expected to reach US$ 3.35 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031

Solar Powered Car Market - The global solar powered car market is expected to reach US$ 46.11 Bn by the end of 2031, rise at a CAGR of 35.50% from 2022 to 2031

Automotive Electric Water Pump Market - The global automotive electric water pump market is expected to reach US$ 7.74 Bn by the end of 2031, rise at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2022 to 2031

Two-wheeler Services Market - The global two-wheeler services market is expected to reach US$ 43.61 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2031

Shared Mobility Market - The global shared mobility market is expected to reach US$ 397.61 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031

Automotive Camera Market - The global automotive camera market is expected to reach US$ 31.9 Bn by the end of 2031, rise at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031

Caster Wheels Market - The global caster wheels market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2022 to 2031

Yacht Charter Market - The global yacht charter market is expected to reach value of US$ 40.5 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-and-last-mile-delivery-market-size-worth--288-38-billion-by-2031--cagr-6-12---tmr-study-301610793.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Twitter whistleblower adds additional concerns to platform's lawsuit against Elon Musk

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan outlines how security and user data information alleged by a whistleblower will impact Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices fall as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut recede

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a nearly 4% surge the previous day on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $93.64 a barrel, having jumped 3.7% the previous day. Both contracts soared on Tuesday after de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing cuts to balance a market it described as "schizophrenic", with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Oil analyst: OPEC+ reminded markets it’s the ‘central banker to crude’

    CIBC Private Wealth U.S. Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss OPEC+ production, energy markets, gas prices, and oil demand.

  • ‘You don’t want to die at your desk sending an email.’ Beyond the numbers, are you ready to retire?

    Once you determine how much money you need to retire, you need to figure out how you'll actually spend your time.

  • Oil Holds Gains as US Adds to Tightening Global Supply Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near $93 a barrel following an industry report that signaled shrinking US crude stockpiles, adding to a tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged possible production cuts.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Selle

  • Saudis, Allies Open Door to Oil-Output Cut to Keep Prices High

    Saudi Arabia and some of its oil-producing allies have suggested cutting crude production, disappointing U.S. officials who predicted the kingdom would be instrumental in cooling the market.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • German gas storage now more than 80% full, even with Russia deliveries cut

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Twitter’s Ex-Security Head Files Whistleblower Complaint on Spam, Privacy Issues

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, accused the company of failing to protect sensitive user data and lying about its security problems, weeks ahead of its courtroom battle with Elon Musk.

  • Halliburton Leads Energy Stocks Higher on Hints of OPEC+ Production Cut

    FEATURE Energy was the best-performing sector Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that OPEC+ might cut its oil output. In an interview with Bloomberg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recent market volatility means that the futures market has become increasingly disconnected, which could cause OPEC+ to curb production.

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing

  • 3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy in a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Internet software industry participants like Paylocity Holding (PCTY) PayPal (PYPL) and Model N (MODN) benefit from high demand for SaaS due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software as well as cybersecurity applications.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart

    Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group. This should boost demand for relatively cheaper U.S. LNG shipments which have been limited by shutdown of the Freeport plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports.

  • Siemens to Help Rebuild Venezuela’s Electricity Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is in talks with the global energy giant Siemens Energy AG to repair power plants as part of a government plan to rebuild a crumbling electricity grid plagued by constant blackouts and a lack of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap