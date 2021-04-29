U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.24
    +31.06 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.32
    +141.94 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,183.54
    +132.51 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.26
    +1.40 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0590 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1560
    +0.5590 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,010.40
    -774.11 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,286.14
    +11.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.70
    +41.03 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims reach pandemic-era low

Another 553,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, declining over the prior week

Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems, which can provide users with better wireless connections that have lots of bandwidth and lesser interference. In particular, the company has started selling the Hydra Pro 6E router and the Atlas Max 6E mesh system it introduced at CES earlier this year on its website. Both products offer access to the newly opened 6 GHz band that quadruples the amount of airwaves routers and other devices can use, leading to a more reliable and faster connection.

The Qualcomm-powered Linksys Hydra Pro 6E is capable of WiFi speeds up to 6.6Gbps. It can cover 2,700 square feet of space and can connect to more than 55 devices at one time. Meanwhile, the Atlas Max 6E is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform and was designed specifically for bandwidth—heavy homes. 

A one—pack system can cover up to 65 devices, while a two-pack system is enough for 130 devices. For huge homes with a ton of gadgets, Linksys is also selling a three-node system that can connect up to 195 devices. Take note that each node can cover up to 3,000 square feet. Other features include a 5 Gbps WAN port, a USB 3.0 port and four Gigabit LAN ports for hardwire connections. 

Since there aren't a lot of devices that can take advantage of the less congested 6 GHz wireless spectrum yet, both products still support the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. Those looking to prepare their homes or offices for devices that do support 6 GHz WiFi can now get the Linksys Hydra Pro 6E router from the company's website for $500 and the Atlas Max 6E for $1,200 for a three-node package. 

Linksys Hydra Pro 6E
Linksys Hydra Pro 6E

