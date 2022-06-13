U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,794.98
    -105.88 (-2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,800.38
    -592.41 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.71
    -385.32 (-3.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.55
    -69.73 (-3.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.16
    +0.49 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    -43.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.65 (-2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3480
    +0.1920 (+6.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0131 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0510
    -0.3690 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,477.79
    -4,631.38 (-16.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.93
    -49.95 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

This is the first look at the Chevrolet Blazer EV

Matt Burns
·2 min read

GM's CEO Mary Barra just revealed the upcoming Blazer EV, and it's a looker. I love the styling, though I still wish General Motors made the off-roader Blazer from the '70s and '80s instead of the people mover from the '90s.

This is just a first look at the vehicle. Chevy is scheduled to reveal more details at its official unveiling on July 18, and it will be available for sale starting in the Spring of 2023.

Several design elements stick out from the teaser image. As previously announced, this vehicle carries the SS badge and ultra-thin tires, seemingly indicating a high performance trim level. Two, the Blazer EV has a completely different design from the gas-powered Blazer currently on the market -- everything from the headlights to the taillights are different. Lastly, the Chevy Blazer EV sports the same grill-spanning lighting scheme found on the Chevy Silverado EV seemingly suggesting this will be a unified design element across GM's Chevy EV offering.

The Blazer EV is set to be built on GM's Ultium EV platform. This is the same platform used from the monstrous, 10,000 lbs Hummer EV to the sleek Cadillac Lyriq. The automaker hopes this unified platform will enable it to quickly scale development and production of electric vehicles.

It's likely the Blazer EV will take center stage among General Motor's electric lineup. The gas-powered variant is already among GM's top selling vehicles, sitting in a sweet spot as a mid-size, sporty crossover that's well-equipped and competitively priced. The Blazer nameplate is well-known, too, going back to Chevy's answer to the Ford Bronco, the 1969 Chevy K5 Blazer.

Pricing will be key here. I expect the SS trim to be expensive, and positioned as a halo product -- something to get people's attention. There will likely be a less-expensive option that offers most of the range but less of the breakneck speed found in other EVs.

https://twitter.com/mtbarra/status/1536374451377700864/photo/1

Recommended Stories

  • The cars, trucks and SUVs with the best resale value

    These vehicles retain their value better than 95% of all other models. The list includes EVs, minivans and the two brands that retain value best.

  • Chef scores $1 million North Carolina lottery prize. ‘Thought I was hallucinating’

    He hit the jackpot after he switched up his routine.

  • Astra’s latest launch for NASA also ends in failure

    Rocket launch company Astra isn’t starting out with the best track record, after it’s latest mission for NASA ended in failure — just a few months after its last rocket carrying payloads for the agency failed to reach orbit. The TROPICS mission included two cubesats intended to join NASA’s existing constellation by the same name. Astra Rocket 3.3 launch vehicle took off as planned from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Sunday, but despite what Astra characterized as good first stage performance, the second stage encountered a problem and shut down prior to delivering its payload to their intended orbit.

  • Brie Larson shows off 'washboard' abs and bruises in bikini photo: 'Summer is here'

    "The hair, the bod, the abs!'

  • Lightyear Debuts With Features Other Electric Vehicles Don't Have

    Lightyear rolls out a new production vehicle that has features not available in any other electric vehicle.

  • Turkey Credit Default Swaps Jump to 19-Year High Amid Lira Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraThe cost to insure against a debt default by Turkey’s government in the next five years surged, heading for the highest closing level in almost two

  • Horizon Call Of The Mountain

    Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in an unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay.

  • Exclusive-U.S. automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, citing higher costs to produce zero-emission vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The CEOs -- GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, Stellantis' Carlos Tavares and Toyota North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa -- said in the joint letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Asked Biden for Re-Election Help Against Lula

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked US President Joe Biden for help in his re-election bid during a private meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit this week, portraying his leftist opponent as a danger to US interests, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupB

  • The Most Expensive Homes in Every U.S. State

    Scroll and dream.

  • How to Make Tutti Frutti Pound Cake

    The exceptionally moist cream-cheese pound cake in this recipe video gets split and filled -- three times -- with a luscious mousse flavored with pureed cooked peaches and studded with chopped fresh peaches and cherries.

  • Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

    Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed are capped at 200,000 per company.

  • The S&P 500 loses all of its gains since Biden took office

    Backward momentum comes as index falls back into bear market territory.

  • Patrick Peterson picks the best highlight from Vikings minicamp

    Here's a hint: It's on the defensive side of the ball.

  • How hot is the St. George area housing market? Median asking price rises to $762,500

    Housing prices keep rising in and around St. George, with a median price of $321 per square foot well above Utah's average of $264.

  • List names most improved teams for this season

    Which teams are expected to make the biggest improvements from last season?!

  • Man attacked by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

    He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him in the calf, according to police.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Bashes Former Parent Company AT&T Over Past Business Practices

    John Oliver did not mince words for his show’s former owners. In a tirade attacking companies that have committed unsavory business practices, the Last Week Tonight host zeroed in on AT&T’s monopoly status before their 1982 anti-trust settlement and called them “our business daddy who left for cigarettes and never came home.” “They were actually […]

  • Taylor Swift Wears a Pinstripe Vest Suit to the Tribeca Film Festival

    The pop star participated in a screening and talk for her directorial debut, 'All Too Well: The Short FIlm.'

  • Two Pittsburgh restaurants make DoorDash 100 Most Loved list

    On Monday, popular online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash Inc. released its first “100 Most Loved All Stars” list.