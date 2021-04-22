Ogling Apple's purple iPhone 12

BGR

It goes without saying that some of the most useful things you've ever bought didn't necessarily cost a lot of money. And now, we're about to add a bunch of new entries to that list. We've rounded up 10 different gadgets and gizmos that are all super useful and yet shockingly affordable. These popular products are already priced so low that they don't need extra savings to make them appealing — though many of them actually do have added discounts right now at Amazon. And when you finally get your hands on them, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them! Most people who hunt for deals on Amazon probably have their hearts set on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Sure, it's great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you're not going to wow anyone with them. There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be total game-changers for you, but you'll never come across them if you don't know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome $30 galaxy star projector that just went mega-viral on TikTok and is selling like crazy? Kids love it so much, and so do adults even if they won't admit it. Or how about this awesome 22-in-1 screwdriver set that costs just $22.99 on Amazon right now — or under $20 thanks to an extra discount you can get if you're a Prime member? And that's just the tip of the iceberg! Check out our roundup below to see 10 different devices you'll wish you had all along. Some are novel gadgets that you've probably never heard of and others are key essentials that cost way less than popular rivals. In either case, you should definitely take advantage of these excellent Amazon finds. Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set 2-year-warranty of screwdriver: We use solid materials and solid engineering so our products will last long time— for years, not those cheap made tools; High Hardness Performance Screwdriver Bits:22 magnetic screwdriver bits(weakness magnetic to protect your electronics) made from alloy S2 steel, HRC 58-62, anti-rust treatment and hardness heated treatment finished. Ergonomic Elegance Screwdriver: Full metal screwdriver with anti-slip area & smoothly swivel top provides best feeling in your hand. Eicaus Star Galaxy Projector Star Projector + Ocean Wave Projector: Eicaus night light projector can not only emits an array of twilight stars to project a starry scene, but also transforms your room into a tranquil & relaxing underwater oasis. Turning your place into a magical experience. Dimmable & 10 Colors Options: Choose your mood with red, blue, green, white or multicolor shows and pick your desired brightness. The colorful light casts on ceilings or walls and will create the romantic, relaxation, or cozy ambiance you need. Built-in Music Speaker: Works with smartphones via Bluetooth or just insert TF card, you can enjoy the music to relax, or play sleep sound to help your baby/kids stay asleep peacefully. With unique sound-activated mode, the lights flicker and change patterns with the beat of the music, resulting in a starry sky projection. LETSCOM 15W Ultra-Slim Fast Wireless Charging Pad This is one of the fastest and most popular wireless chargers on Amazon's entire site, and yet it's also one of the cheapest. High Charging Speed: High-speed output charging(Using a QC2.0/3.0 or PD adapter; Recommend iPhone 11 Pro /11 Pro Max PD adapter, Samsung Note 10/10+ PD adapter) 15W compatible with LG V50/V40/V35/V30/G8/G7; 10W compatible with Samsung Note 10+/Note 10/Note 9/Note 8/S20+/S20/S10+/S10/S10E/S9+/S9/S8+/S8; 7.5W compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro /11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8+/8 with latest iOS system and 5W compatible with Google Pixel 3/3XL/4/4XL or other Qi-enabled devices. Ultra-thin: This wireless charging pad is just 0.3inch super slim, makes it easier to put it in pockets, a high-speed wireless power charging pad can be carried on anywhere. Type-c cables (included) allows our qi wireless charger to work at a faster rate. Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit INCREDIBLE ADHESIVE - When fully cured, Bondic is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and nontoxic. Dries clear and can be sanded or painted after it hardens to customize any project QUICK REPAIRS AND EASY TO OPERATE: The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button and when the liquid is exposed to the UV light it cures in seconds to form a permanent bond FlipBelt You're going to be spending a lot of time exercising outside this summer since only a crazy person would go to the gym these days. This belt with tons of hidden pockets to hold all your stuff is definitely a must-have. Multi-access pocket openings throughout belt No buckles to cause uncomfortable chafing No-Bounce, Even Design Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones These Bluetooth earbuds have thousands of 5-star reviews, and yet they're less than $20 on Amazon. THE MOST ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0: Mpow Flame adopts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a more stable connection and stronger signal transmission. It supports various Bluetooth-enabled devices and you can stay connected to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time. IMMERSIVE SOUND WITH POWERFUL BASS: With 11mm dynamic drivers, built-in cVc 6.0 noise canceling microphones and chip of SBC & AAC audio, Mpow Flame provides the fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound and crystal-clear voice calls at any volume. The vocals won't blend together with instruments. Choose the suitable ear tips (XS/S/M/L) to get a better sealing and listening experience for intensified workouts. AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go? Don't spend $5 a cup at Starbucks. Popular with coffee enthusiasts worldwide, the patented AeroPress is a new kind of coffee press that uses a rapid, total immersion brewing process to make smooth, delicious, full-flavored coffee without bitterness and with low acidity. Good-bye French Press! The rapid brewing AeroPress avoids the bitterness and high acidity created by the long steep time required by the French press. Plus, the AeroPress paper Microfilter eliminates grit and means clean up takes seconds. Makes 1 to 3 cups of American coffee per pressing in about a minute, and unlike a French press, it can also brew espresso style coffee for use in lattes, cappuccinos, and other espresso-based drinks. BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush Don't sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won't fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead. Handy power scrubber for cleaning without all the work Fully submersible design; Durable scraper edge Rubber over molded handle ensures a secure, comfortable grip 4 AA batteries and 2 heavy duty scrub pads included HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space-Saving Clothes Hangers No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $20. Magic Cascading Hangers for space saving Ideal for apartments, dorms, small houses Can be hung vertically or horizontally to maximize home space Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Tired of taking selfies that never look as good as the ones you see on Instagram? This tiny accessory is a trick of the trade that tons of influencers use. Look Flawless in Your Selfies: This little light is all about making your selfies best! The light gives soft illumination without harsh light. It’s like having a professional studio photographer whenever you feel the sudden urge to selfie. Step Up Your Selfie Game: Photos are all about lighting! Using the flash that comes with cell phones is a big no-no. This is why you need this selfie ring light! Just clip it on your phone and you are on your way.