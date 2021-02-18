U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.97
    -17.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,493.34
    -119.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.36
    -100.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.39
    -37.72 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.27
    -0.87 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0102 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6940
    -0.1770 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,810.41
    -543.64 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.83
    +1.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Majestic Silver Corp
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated robust revenues of $363.9 million primarily due to strong silver production and higher metal prices in the second half of 2020 which helped to offset reduced revenues in Q2 2020 due to Mexico’s national COVID-19 shutdown.

  • Mine operating earnings of $105.1 million primarily due to higher silver and gold prices, as well as shifting a greater portion of production to its larger and lower cost operations.

  • Operating cash flows before working capital and taxes of $107.3 million or $0.50 per share.

  • Net earnings of $23.1 million, or basic earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.11, representing a 157% increase compared to 2019.

  • Adjusted net earnings of $37.4 million, or $0.18 per share, after excluding non-cash or unusual items.

  • Cash costs of $5.09 per payable silver ounce representing a 1% decrease compared to 2019 and slightly above the revised guidance range of $3.95 to $4.59 per ounce primarily due to lower than expected gold by-product credits at Santa Elena and San Dimas in the second half of 2020.

  • All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $13.92 per payable silver ounce representing a 10% increase compared to 2019 and slightly above the revised guidance range of $12.29 to $13.45 per ounce.

  • Realized an average silver price of $21.15 per payable silver ounce, representing a 29% increase compared to 2019.

  • Ended 2020 with record cash and cash equivalents of $238.6 million, up from $169.0 million at the end of 2019.

Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues totaled $117.1 million, representing a 21% increase compared to Q4 2019.

  • Mine operating earnings of $43.7 million, representing an 82% increase compared to $23.9 million in Q4 2019.

  • Operating cash flows before working capital and taxes of $48.2 million, or $0.22 per share (non-GAAP).

  • Net earnings of $34.5 million, or EPS of $0.16.

  • Adjusted net earnings $24.2 million, or $0.11 per share, after excluding non-cash or unusual items.

  • Cash costs of $6.53 per payable silver ounce, representing a 75% increase compared to Q4 2019.

  • AISC of $15.92 per payable silver ounce, representing a 30% increase compared to Q4 2019.

  • Realized an average silver price of $24.88 per payable silver ounce, representing a 43% increase compared to Q4 2019.

CEO COMMENTS

“First Majestic finished 2020 with strong silver production and solid financial results despite the early challenges related to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. “We generated 87% of our $105.1 million in operating earnings in the second half of 2020 primarily due to higher silver production and an improved metal price environment. This significant increase in profitability helped to lift our cash balance to a record $238.6 million at the end of the year. We also announced our inaugural dividend policy at the end of 2020 which was a major milestone and something I am particularly proud of as this has been a long-term objective of the Company. Looking ahead, we continue to expect higher prices as silver supplies tighten due to increases in investor demand and the longer-term global transition to greener energy and electric vehicle solutions.”

2020 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Change

Change

Key Performance Metrics

2020-Q4

2019-Q4

Q4 vs Q4

2020

2019

'20 vs '19

Operational

Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled

625,332

626,482

0%

2,213,954

2,831,999

(22%)

Silver Ounces Produced

3,452,959

3,348,424

3%

11,598,380

13,241,118

(12%)

Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced

5,477,492

6,233,412

(12%)

20,379,010

25,554,288

(20%)

Cash Costs per Ounce (1)

$6.53

$3.73

75%

$5.09

$5.16

(1%)

All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce (1)

$15.92

$12.25

30%

$13.92

$12.64

10%

Total Production Cost per Tonne (1)

$85.68

$78.62

9%

$79.59

$75.05

6%

Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce (1)

$24.88

$17.46

43%

$21.15

$16.40

29%

Financial (in $millions)

Revenues

$117.1

$96.5

21%

$363.9

$363.9

0%

Mine Operating Earnings (Loss)

$43.7

$23.9

82%

$105.1

$66.2

59%

Net Earnings (Loss)

$34.5

($39.9

)

NM

$23.1

($40.5

)

157%

Operating Cash Flows before Movements in Working Capital and Taxes

$48.2

$32.9

47%

$107.3

$108.9

(1%)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$238.6

$169.0

41%

$238.6

$169.0

41%

Working Capital (1)

$254.4

$171.1

49%

$254.4

$171.1

49%

Shareholders

Earnings (Loss) per Share ("EPS") - Basic

$0.16

($0.19

)

NM

$0.11

($0.20

)

154%

Adjusted EPS (1)

$0.11

$0.00

NM

$0.18

$0.04

NM

Cash Flow per Share (1)

$0.22

$0.16

36%

$0.50

$0.54

(7%)

"NM" - Not meaningful

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP measures which include cash costs per ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and cash flow per share. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions.

2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Full year revenues totaled $363.9 million as higher silver and gold prices were offset by reduced production rates due to Mexico’s national COVID-19 suspensions and reduced worker availability. The average realized silver price increased 29% to $21.15 per ounce during the year compared to $16.40 in 2019. However, strong silver production from La Encantada and San Dimas in the second half of 2020 helped to also offset some of the production losses resulting from the COVID-19 shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020. At the end of 2020, approximately 9% of the Company's workforce at its three operating mines remained vulnerable under Mexico’s national decree, an improvement from 18% at the end of the second quarter.

Annual mine operating earnings totaled $105.1 million compared to $66.2 million in 2019. The increase in mine operating earnings was primarily driven by higher silver and gold prices, as well as shifting a greater proportion of the Company's production to its larger and lower cost operations.

Cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes during the year was $107.3 million ($0.50 per share) compared to $108.9 million ($0.54 per share) in 2019.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), normalized for non-cash or unusual items such as impairment of non-current assets, share-based payments and deferred income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.18 compared to $0.04 in 2019.

The Company ended 2020 with $238.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $169.0 million at the end of 2019. In addition, the Company ended the year with working capital of $254.4 million compared to $171.1 million at the end of 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily attributed to $79.7 million generated from its operating activities, $126.1 million raised through prospectus offerings and its “at-the-market distributions” equity financing program, proceeds of $14.0 million from exercise of stock options, net of $127.1 million spent on investing activities primarily relating to mining interests and property, plant, and equipment.

FULL YEAR 2020 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Annual Production Summary

San Dimas

Santa Elena

La Encantada

Consolidated

Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled

713,064

640,276

860,613

2,213,954

Silver Ounces Produced

6,399,667

1,692,761

3,505,953

11,598,380

Gold Ounces Produced

71,598

28,242

241

100,081

Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced

12,670,526

4,181,708

3,526,776

20,379,010

Cash Costs per Ounce*

$2.04

$5.81

$10.27

$5.09

All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce*

$8.75

$12.78

$12.43

$13.92

Total Production Cost per Tonne

$127.91

$78.44

$40.37

$79.59

*Cash Cost per Ounce and All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce are calculated on a per payable silver ounce basis.

Total silver production reached 11.6 million ounces achieving the top-end of the Company’s guidance of 11.0 to 11.7 million silver. Strong silver production from La Encantada and San Dimas in the second half of 2020 helped to offset some of the production losses during the Mexican national COVID-19 shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Total gold production reached 100,081 ounces slightly below the Company’s guidance range of producing between 106,000 to 112,000 ounces. The slight miss was primarily due to lower production rates at Santa Elena and lower gold grades at San Dimas in the second half of 2020. The La Encantada mine achieved its highest annual silver production since 2014 with 3.5 million ounces of silver produced during the year, representing a 14% increase from the prior year, and beating the Company’s revised production guidance of 3.1 to 3.3 million silver ounces.

Cash cost per ounce in the year was $5.09, a slight decrease compared to the previous year. The decrease in cash cost was primarily due to cost savings from the suspension of higher cost mines in 2019 and a 12% weaker Mexican Peso, partially offset by lower by-product credits and decrease in production attributed to the COVID-19 suspensions, as well as higher mining contractor costs and COVID-19 related costs.

AISC per ounce in 2020 was $13.92, compared to $12.64 in the previous year. The increase in AISC per ounce was primarily attributed to an increase in fixed overhead costs, such as general and administration expenses and annual workers participation benefits, being divided by 12% less silver ounces produced due to the required COVID-19 suspensions.

The Company’s total capital expenditures in 2020 was $125.0 million consisting of $31.7 million for underground development, $43.6 million in exploration and $28.5 million in property, plant and equipment, and $21.2 million in innovation projects. Total investments in 2020, on a mine-by-mine basis, primarily consisted of $43.8 million at San Dimas, $33.7 million at Santa Elena (including $14.6 million for the Ermitaño project), $10.7 million at La Encantada, $2.8 million at La Parrilla, $1.2 million at Del Toro and $0.3 million at San Martin.

Q4 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues generated in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $117.1 million, representing a 21% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a 43% increase in average realized silver price compared to the same quarter of the prior year, plus a 13% decrease in silver equivalent ounces sold compared to the same quarter of 2019.

Mine operating earnings were $43.7 million, representing an 82% increase compared the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in mine operating earnings in the quarter was primarily attributed to higher metals prices.

The Company recorded net earnings of $34.5 million (EPS of $0.16) compared to net loss of $39.9 million (EPS of ($0.19)) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to a $52.4 million after-tax impairment loss taken in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Cash flows before movements in working capital and income taxes were $48.2 million ($0.22 per share), compared to $32.9 million ($0.16 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million (Adjusted EPS of $0.11) compared to adjusted net earnings of $0.3 million (Adjusted EPS of $0.00) in the fourth quarter of 2019, after excluding non-cash or non-recurring items.

Q4 2020 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Production Summary

San Dimas

Santa Elena

La Encantada

Consolidated

Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled

208,648

168,276

248,408

625,332

Silver Ounces Produced

1,941,286

418,153

1,093,521

3,452,959

Gold Ounces Produced

19,980

6,294

69

26,343

Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced

3,477,061

901,630

1,098,800

5,477,492

Cash Costs per Ounce*

$3.23

$11.69

$10.39

$6.53

All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce*

$10.09

$23.02

$12.37

$15.92

Total Production Cost per Tonne

$135.13

$86.32

$43.72

$85.68

*Cash Cost per Ounce and All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce are calculated on a per payable silver ounce basis.

Total production in the fourth quarter of 2020 reached 5.5 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.5 million ounces of silver and 26,343 ounces of gold. Quarterly silver and gold production increased 9% and 2%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter.

Cash cost per ounce for the quarter was $6.53 per payable silver ounce, compared to $2.49 per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in cash cost was primarily due to higher gold by-product credits realized in the third quarter attributed to inventory that rolled over from the second quarter, which contributed an additional $7.4 million or $2.34 per ounce in by-product credits in the previous quarter, a 6% stronger Mexican Peso against the U.S. Dollar compared to the previous quarter, as well as higher COVID-19 related expenses.

AISC per ounce in the fourth quarter was $15.92 per ounce compared to $9.94 per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in AISC per ounce was primarily attributed to increase in cash cost per ounce, higher sustaining development and capital expenditure activities as the mines ramp up operations after the COVID-19 suspensions.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $43.7 million, an increase of 24% compared to the prior quarter, primarily consisting of $14.1 million at San Dimas, $13.8 million at Santa Elena (including $6.6 million for the Ermitaño project), $3.6 million at La Encantada, $0.9 million at La Parrilla, $0.4 million at Del Toro and $11.0 million for innovation projects.

ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Thomas Fudge as a Director of the Company effective February 17, 2021.

Mr. Fudge brings over 42 years of professional mining experience having previously worked with companies including Tahoe Resources, Alexco Resources, Hecla Mining, and Sunshine Precious Metals. Mr. Fudge holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technological University and has overseen numerous major mining construction projects in the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, Yukon Territory, Guatemala, and Peru.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Thomas to the First Majestic team,” said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Thomas’s wealth of mining and construction experience will make him a valuable contributor to the Board as we work towards our goal of becoming a 30 million ounce producer.”

INAUGURAL DIVIDEND POLICY

As previously announced on December 7, 2020, the Board of Directors had adopted a dividend policy under which the Company intends to pay quarterly dividends of 1% of net revenues commencing after the completion of the first quarter of 2021. The initial quarterly payment for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be paid in May. In accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange the Company will issue a press release at the time each quarterly dividend is declared. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

“signed”

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and "forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; capital expenditures; the timing and amount of estimated future production; recovery rates; mine plans and mine life; the future price of silver and other metals; costs; costs and timing of the development of new deposits; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; completion of technical reports and the timing of release. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward‐looking statements”.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics or public health crises on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; fluctuations in costs; labour relations; availability and performance of contractors; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation including appeals of judgments; resolutions of claims and arbitration proceedings; negotiations and regulatory proceedings; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.


Latest Stories

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • When will your next stimulus check arrive? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now as it tests key support?

  • Natural Gas Prices Plunge 99% in Oklahoma as Supply Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the squeeze on natural gas supplies appears to have passed as spot prices in Oklahoma plunged 99% on Thursday, ending a dramatic rally amid the chaos caused by extreme cold weather in the central U.S.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago.The extreme price reversal comes as temperatures rise in Texas following several days of frigid conditions. Data published early on Thursday from state grid operator Ercot showed electricity demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. About 400,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.The drop in Oklahoma prices also followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order less than a day earlier that gas in the state be offered to state power generators before it can be shipped out of Texas.Production of the fuel is also starting to recover from the cold, Output from the Lower 48 U.S. states rose 2.4% Thursday, BloombergNEF data show. Supply had tumbled as the polar blast triggered blackouts and caused liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells to shut. Flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals also climbed as power was restored to the Cameron plant in Louisiana.Natural gas futures fell 4.3% in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in stockpiles of the heating fuel for last week. The report doesn’t reflect this week’s extreme cold, however.The Oneok system is a key link between Great Plains gas fields and major population centers in the Midwest and East. The network has about 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometers) of pipe connecting to 130 gas fields, six major storage facilities and a dozen interstate systems that carry the fuel to Chicago and other cities.(Updates with futures settlement in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Roku posts surprise profit, gives upbeat outlook

    Roku Inc. delivered a surprise profit for the fourth quarter while issuing an upbeat forecast for the current period.

  • Tilray stock loses steam as analysts say company not compelling as stand-alone business, look to Aphria deal

    Tilray Inc. shares fell on Thursday, as analysts weighed in on the company's latest quarterly earnings with most looking ahead to the company's pending merger with Aphria Inc., saying Tilray looks less compelling on its own.