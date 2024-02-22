First major US offshore wind farm sending power to 30,000 homes

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale U.S. offshore wind farm, is sending enough power from five turbines off the Massachusetts coast to power 30,000 homes, the project's owners said on Thursday.

The announcement is a key milestone for both the project and the budding U.S. offshore wind industry, which has been plagued by soaring costs and delays. The sector is a critical part of President Joe Biden's goal to decarbonize the U.S. power sector and combat climate change.

Vineyard Wind is providing 68 megawatts of electricity to the New England grid, according to join owners Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Once it is completed, it is expected to supply 806 MW from 62 turbines, enough to power 400,000 homes and businesses.

"This marks a turning point in the clean energy transition. After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America's offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality," Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said in a statement.

Vineyard Wind is located 15 miles (24 km) off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. So far nine of the expected 62 turbines have been installed, and each will begin generating power as they are completed. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)