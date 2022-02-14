U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.97
    +5.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,710.11
    -27.95 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.00
    +103.85 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.72
    +6.58 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.12
    +1.02 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.80
    +23.70 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.43 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    +0.0620 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5900
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,578.41
    +288.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.61
    +17.40 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FMBH
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

MATTOON, Ill., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (“First Mid” or the “Company”) announced today that the acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company (“Delta”), which includes Jefferson Bank and Trust (“Jefferson”), has been completed.

As of December 31, 2021, Delta had approximately $718 million in total assets, $560 million in deposits and $424 million in loans through 5 locations in the St. Louis metro area. With the completion of this acquisition, First Mid has approximately $6.7 billion in total assets.

There are no immediate changes for Jefferson customers. The conversion of accounts from Jefferson Bank and Trust is expected to happen in June of this year. Customers will receive information well in advance of any changes that may affect them.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the St. Louis market area and welcome Jefferson's customers and employees to First Mid. The larger banking network and enhanced products and services, including mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance, will provide Jefferson’s customers and communities with additional benefits,” said Joe Dively, First Mid Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., Jefferson Bank and Trust, First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, planned schedules and impacts from COVID-19. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on First Mid’s operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across First Mid’s business and customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
Director of Investor Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Media Contact:
Laura Zuhone
Director of Marketing
217-258-0675
lzuhone@firstmid.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

    Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year. Updating its valuation to account for new "forecast ... deliveries, capex, and margins," Piper says it expects Tesla to generate more cash going forward, such that the stock is now worth more on a discounted cash flow-based model.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped as Much as 10% Monday

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% early Monday morning after a filing showed one well-known billionaire investor made a large investment in the company in the fourth quarter of 2021. A 13-F filing by Soros Fund Management, the investment fund run by billionaire-investor George Soros, disclosed a nearly 20 million share stake in Rivian as of Dec. 31, 2021. The investment was worth over $2 billion as of the end of the filing period.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Why Bloom Energy Bounced 8% Today

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) got a lift Monday morning, shooting up 8.4% by 10 a.m. ET after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy and helped to pull shares of peer fuel cell company Plug Energy higher as well. The upgrade follows a Thursday-evening earnings report at Bloom that sent the shares up as much as 10% Friday. "Bloom Energy ... delivered an uncharacteristically strong year-end financial performance" in its Thursday-evening earnings report, explains Bank of America, in a note covered by StreetInsider.com.

  • Why JPMorgan is defending Goodyear

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goodyear's earnings with a hit from inflation-related costs.

  • Got $3,000? 4 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors might end up with a severe case of whiplash trying to keep time with the stock market's gyrations. Active customers hit 552.2 million last year, up 25% from 2020, helping to drive third-quarter revenue to $33.9 billion, also a 25% year-over-year gain.