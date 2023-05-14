First Mid Bancshares Independent Director Acquires 26% More Stock \

Potential First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Robert Cook, recently bought US$225k worth of stock, paying US$22.49 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 26%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Mid Bancshares

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Cook is the biggest insider purchase of First Mid Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$22.67 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.52k shares worth US$296k. But they sold 1.00k shares for US$32k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Mid Bancshares insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of First Mid Bancshares

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Mid Bancshares insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Mid Bancshares Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of First Mid Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Mid Bancshares. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Mid Bancshares you should know about.

