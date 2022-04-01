U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.25
    +17.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,744.00
    +126.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,930.25
    +61.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.70
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.91
    -0.37 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -14.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6580
    +0.9700 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,576.44
    -2,624.59 (-5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.79
    -59.47 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,618.27
    -203.16 (-0.73%)
     

The first MMORPG of Yulgang

·2 min read

Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, 'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market… break through 5 million pre-registration

  • 'Yulgang Global' has surpassed 5 million pre-registration before release, expectations of success are rapidly rising

  • 'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market at 1st April

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of Longtu Korea's mobile MMORPG 'Yulgang Global' officially launched on the global market at 1st April.

Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, &#39;Yulgang Global&#39; official launch on global market&#x002026; break through 5 million pre-registration
Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, 'Yulgang Global' official launch on global market… break through 5 million pre-registration

Martial arts comic IP 'Yul-hyul Kangho', which is the based on 'Yulgang Global' that recorded more than 5 million global pre-registration right before the release, has records of over 6 million global martial arts publications, 7 million paid digital downloads, and 1 billion paid subscriptions.

'Yulgang Global' is a game that added a payment method called Tigon Token (TIG) to 'Yul-hyul Kangho for kakao', which Longtu Korea recorded 3rd place in Google Play sales and 1st place in One Store sales at the time of its launch in year 2017. The game industry is paying attention to the future performance of 'Yulgang Global', which has a solid player base.

'Yulgang Global' applied 'Tigon Token (TIG)', a utility token of the WEMIX platform, and P2E currency Crystal. From now on, Tigon Token (TIG) is a standard currency that will be used in P2E games based on the WEMIX platform released by Longtu Korea and Tigon Mobile.

Longtu Korea and its subsidiary Tigon Mobile are expected to accelerate on launching P2E games based on the WEMIX platform later on, starting with the launch of 'Yulgang Global'.

A company official said, "Korea's leading martial arts comic IP Yul-hyul Kangho is standing on a new starting line. We will do our best to make this game beloved world-wide with an attitude not to compromise on stability and quality."

YULGANG GLOBAL DOWNLOAD : https://bit.ly/3IOmEVn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-mmorpg-of-yulgang-301515488.html

SOURCE Tigon Mobile

Recommended Stories

  • SPAC Tied to Trump’s Social Media Venture Sinks as Downloads Slump 95%

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public are sinking with daily downloads for the former president’s social media app declining 95% since launching last month.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive R

  • Bezos Poised to Clash With Asia’s Richest Man in Cricket Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, billionaires who have been battling for years in India, are headed for a ferocious new clash over rights to the country’s cricket matches.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: UN’s Aid Convoys Unable to Reach MariupolPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat Inflati

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • Better learning through 'complex dough-manipulation'

    A disproportionate number of the early industrial food-making robots we’ve seen have been focused on pizza. Americans alone eat three billion pizzas a year. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale.

  • Intel confirms acquisition of AI-based workload optimization startup Granulate, reportedly for up to $650M

    Well today, that trend is touching the startup itself: chip giant Intel has announced that it is acquiring Granulate, to continue extending both its operations in Israel and the tools that Intel provides to customers to better manage traffic on Intel-powered kit. The acquisition had been a badly kept secret in Granulate's home market, with a number of publications reporting that it was in the works for about a week now. Well-placed sources tell us the acquisition is a $650 million deal, although Intel and Granulate do not give an actual number in their press release today confirming the news.

  • Intel Gave CEO Pay Package Worth Nearly $180 Million Amid Turnaround Effort

    The chip giant tied compensation for Pat Gelsinger in part to whether he can engineer a revival in its stock.

  • The latest Wall Street estimate for the metaverse is that it could be a $13 trillion market

    The latest Wall Street bank to try to make sense of the metaverse is Citi, which says the market for it might reach $13 trillion.

  • 'Durable and so comfortable': These Adidas slides are on sale for $18 at Amazon

    You'll love these classics, marked down from $25. Grab them before they're gone!

  • Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP, end-to-end encryption and more

    Google announced a major update to Google Meet today that includes a number of long-requested features and plenty that you didn't even know you needed. There is a long list here, but the main additions are likely in-meeting reactions to give immediate updates to the Meet companion mode, emoji-based feedback, the ability to use Meet right inside of Docs, Sheets and Slides, as well as a new picture-in-picture mode so you can more easily ignore a meeting and the ability to stream a meeting to YouTube. Starting in May, Google is rolling out client-side encryption in Meet, which is currently still in beta.

  • We found a secret Amazon section full of incredible sales on devices — save up to 40%

    Score big on Toshiba Fire TVs, Eero mesh WiFi routers, Blink Cams and more.

  • Satellite modems were nexus of devastating cyberattack as Ukraine war started

    A malicious software command that immediately crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded, the satellite owner disclosed Wednesday.

  • Chinese tech hub Shenzhen offers prime example of new normal under country's dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy

    Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province, has become the prime example of how Beijing's dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy is implemented on the ground, after the metropolis put the highly contagious Omicron variant outbreak under control after a week-long lockdown. The new normal for the city of 17.6 million residents, where people are now able to move around and return to work, means continued vigilance that requires a negative nucleic acid test result t

  • Intel releases first Arc GPUs following Nvidia 3090 Ti launch

    Nvidia might have wowed the masses with the release of the RTX 3090 Ti yesterday, but Intel is trying to steal its thunder today. For months, we’ve watched as previews and teasers about Intel’s “GPU revolution” have hit. It looks like the company is tired of waiting around, though, as it finally released more details … The post Intel releases first Arc GPUs following Nvidia 3090 Ti launch appeared first on BGR.

  • Hackers accessed information from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and Apple

    Hackers pretended to be law enforcement officials and gained access to users’ data.

  • The Morning After: The effects of working in space

    Today’s tech headlines: Intel teases first Arc A-series desktop GPU, Canada will ban sales of combustion engine cars by 2035, Here’s why your iPhone auto-updates often arrive late.

  • A robot-assisted way of life is becoming more and more the norm

    A robot-assisted way of life is becoming more and more the norm as companies have improved their technologies and the cost of those technologies have come down. Why it matters: As employers continue to struggle to find workers to fill certain jobs, and the world's population ages creating a smaller future workforce, automation in many fields is a necessity.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Walgreens Boots Alliance has opened new prescrip

  • Google launches new logo for Chrome in the 100th version of browser

    The new logo flattens it entirely, bringing it in line with the logos for Google’s other services

  • Experience a vibrant world of color with the OPPO Find X5 Pro Billion Colour Bionic Display

    SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 31 March 2022 - The OPPO Find X5 Pro has the most advanced display ever seen in an OPPO phone: The 1 Billion Colour Bionic Display. It uses a 120Hz Adaptive Dynam...