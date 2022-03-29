U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

The first MMORPG of Yulgang

·2 min read

Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global…forecasting jackpot

  • Yulgang Global hits 3 million in a short period of time

  • Tigon Token (TIG) Airdrop event through sharing WEMIX Wallet certification and friend invitation link

SEOUL, Korea, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be serviced by the company has exceeded 3 million.

Tigon Mobitle, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global… forecasting jackpot

Pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global' has passed 1 million pre-registration on the 24th, and the number exceeded 3 million in just three weeks, raising expectations for the box office.

The company announced that the number of pre-registration is rapidly increasing based on the popularity of Yulgang IP in the Southeast Asian market, which is amicable for P2E games, in response to the rapid increase in pre-registration for 'Yulgang Global'.

'Yulgang Global' has gathered 3 million pre-registrations within a short period of time since it began, attracted attention by releasing game introductions and airdrop events through the pre-registration page.

At the same time, Tigon Mobile will hold an event distributing 20 Tigon Tokens through a lottery to players who certify by email, WEMIX wallet and completed their pre-registration. Maximum 100 Tigon tokens will be provided by a first-come, first-served basis to players that shared the friend invitation link.

A company official said, "It's pretty amazing that the number of pre-registrations has passed 3 million in just 3 weeks, which isn't very common in the game industry.", and also mentioned "Yulgang is a game that has been popular for over 5 years and will continue its fame as Yulgang Global."

Pre-book URL : https://bit.ly/3iKcdaR

SOURCE Tigon Mobile

