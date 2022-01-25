U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.29
    -63.84 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,085.97
    -278.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.20
    -272.93 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.18
    -44.33 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    +1.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.80
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,635.30
    +2,396.14 (+7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.23
    +9.64 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,364.20
    +67.05 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

First National Bank Again Named a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FNB
  • FNB-PE

One of More Than 20 Workplace Awards FNB Has Earned in Its Headquarters City

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania winner in the extra-large category (150 employees and up). FNB was the only bank out of more than 70 companies overall that were named to the annual ranking by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation)

This is FNB's tenth appearance as a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania since 2011. To compile the list, Quantum, a third-party research firm specializing in employee engagement, surveyed Company employees about a variety of factors, including job satisfaction and perspectives on management and work environment.

"Our employees continue to be FNB's most important asset. They make it possible for us to provide innovative solutions and award-winning service that benefit our customers, communities and shareholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The workplace awards we receive in multiple markets show we're doing everything we can to provide a culture where talent can thrive and where employees want to stay and grow a meaningful career."

The Best Places to Work award builds on more than 35 national and regional awards that FNB has earned as a leading workplace, including more than 20 in its headquarters city. FNB is one of the largest banks serving Pittsburgh, with more than 80 branches and 140 ATMs in the region.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-bank-again-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-western-pennsylvania-301467707.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • My 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy in January

    January has not been kind to growth stocks. Longtime investors know that short-term volatility is simply the price of admission for the outsized returns that many growth stocks can produce over the long term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are three growth stocks worth considering for patient investors that can stomach more pain in case the stock market keeps falling.

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Based on its latest clinical trial data, this small-cap biotech could have a best-in-class treatment for advanced skin cancer on the way.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.