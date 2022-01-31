First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- FXNC
STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $1.3 million of merger expenses and provision for loan losses of $350 thousand. This compares to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 that included recovery of loan losses of $200 thousand.
For the year ending December 31, 2021, net income totaled $10.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which included $3.5 million of merger expenses, and resulted in a return on average assets of 0.88% and a return on average equity of 10.30%. This compares to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 0.98% and a return on average equity of 10.92% for the same period of 2020. Recovery of loan losses of $650 thousand and provision for loan losses of $3.0 million were included in net income for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Key highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:
Completed operational merger of The Bank of Fincastle into First Bank
Conversion, employee severance and vendor contract termination costs completed
Tangible book value per share from merger less dilutive than initial estimate
Goodwill from merger totaled $1.2 million, compared to initial estimate of $3.9 million
Completed transaction with SmartBank, which included:
Seven-person team lift
Assumption of office lease in the Richmond market
Acquisition of $82.6 million of loans and branch assets
Efficiency ratio of 64.69%
Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%
Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%
Loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%
Tangible book value per share increased by 5% to $18.28
“The Company delivered impressive financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the year while absorbing expenses associated with two strategic acquisitions,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “During the quarter, our team successfully completed expansion initiatives into the Richmond and Roanoke markets and began to experience some momentum growing the loan portfolio. We are pleased that we’ve retained the total amount of deposits assumed from the Fincastle acquisition and are optimistic about the impact our newly acquired bankers and markets could have on profitability. With the combination of the dedicated employees and the recent new additions to our team, we believe our banking company is well-positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking and deliver solid returns to our investors.”
ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE
On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred merger expenses of $1.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The Company estimates it will incur approximately $20 thousand of additional merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022.
ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO
On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain branch assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location. First Bank’s assumption of the SmartBank’s branch office lease, acquisition of the remaining branch assets, and the transition of SmartBank employees to First Bank was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S PPP
The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, with $124 thousand scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $12.4 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%, to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $2.6 million, or 32% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $60 thousand, or 9%, decrease in total interest expense. Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $385.5 million, or 43%, increase in average earning assets and was partially offset by the impact of a 17-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.13% when comparing the periods.
Accretion of PPP income, net of costs, and accretion of discounts on purchased loans, net of premiums, were included in interest income and fees on loans. Accretion of PPP income totaled $285 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $388 thousand for the same period of 2020. Accretion of discounts on purchased loans totaled $158 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no accretion of discounts on purchased loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
The provision for loan losses totaled $350 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.7 million, or 0.69% of total loans. The provision for loan losses resulted from $74 thousand of net charge-offs during the quarter and an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, which was partially offset by a decrease in the specific reserve component. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $7.5 million, or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Recovery of loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $3.2 million, or 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $996 thousand, or 0.16% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $315 thousand at December 31, 2021 and $1.4 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.2 million, or 0.30% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.3 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.9 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned that were acquired in the Merger.
During the fourth quarter of 2020 and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2021 and were all in the lodging sector within the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio. All modified loans were either performing under their modified terms or had returned to their original terms as of December 31, 2021.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%, to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 21, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $72 thousand, or 13%, ATM and check card fees increased $318 thousand, or 55%, income from bank-owned life insurance increased $28 thousand, or 23%, and fees for other customer services increased $83 thousand, or 38%, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle. Wealth management fees increased $118 thousand, or 20%, and was attributable to an increase in assets under management from growth in account values and from an increase in the number of clients being served by the wealth management division.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 70%, to $10.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $421 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $1.1 million increase in data processing fees, and a $355 thousand increase in other operating expenses, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the increase in the number of employees, branch offices and customers that resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle, merger expenses related to the acquisition of Fincastle, and the acquisition of the loan portfolio and branch assets from SmartBank in the Richmond market, and the hiring of their team of employees. Merger expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.3 million and had the largest impact on salaries and employee benefits, marketing, supplies, legal and professional fees, data processing and other operating expenses.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets of First National increased $438.5 million, or 46%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $950.9 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits in banks increased $43.1 million, or 38%, total securities increased $168.4 million, or 108%, and loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $247.5 million, or 44% and were partially offset by a $52.3 million decrease in PPP loans during the year. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021.
Total liabilities increased $406.4 million, or 47%, to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $866.0 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $406.3 million, or 48%, to $1.2 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $150.0 million, or 57%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $211.0 million, or 44%, and time deposits increased $45.4 million, or 45%.
Shareholders’ equity increased $32.1 million, or 38%, to $117.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to one year ago, from a $7.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $27.5 million combined increase in common stock and surplus. These increases were partially offset by $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.
The acquisitions of Fincastle and the SmartBank loan portfolio had a significant impact on balance sheet growth. On July 1, 2021, the acquisition date of Fincastle, The Bank of Fincastle had total assets of $267.9 million, interest-bearing deposits in banks of $43.5 million, total securities of $12.0 million, loans, net of the allowance for loan losses of $191.5 million, and total deposits of $236.3 million. On September 30, 2021, the acquisition date of SmartBank’s Richmond-area branch loan portfolio, the loans totaled $82.6 million.
On January 1, 2022, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of subordinated debt that it issued on October 30, 2015. The debt was an interest only subordinated term note due 2025 in the aggregate principal amount of $5.0 million. The note had a fixed interest rate of 6.75% per annum. Debt issuance costs related to the note were fully amortized at December 31, 2021. Although the note had a maturity date of October 1, 2025, the Company was able to prepay the note, in part or in full through maturity, at the Company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date.
ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONTACTS
Scott C. Harvard
M. Shane Bell
President and CEO
Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121
(540) 465-9121
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Income Statement
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,365
$
9,215
$
7,074
$
7,143
$
7,310
Interest on deposits in banks
64
79
37
33
31
Interest on federal funds sold
2
8
—
—
—
Interest on securities
Taxable interest
920
766
697
717
567
Tax-exempt interest
299
242
215
180
163
Dividends
23
21
22
22
24
Total interest income
$
10,673
$
10,331
$
8,045
$
8,095
$
8,095
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
$
355
$
369
$
328
$
363
$
410
Interest on subordinated debt
155
156
154
154
160
Interest on junior subordinated debt
68
68
68
66
68
Total interest expense
$
578
$
593
$
550
$
583
$
638
Net interest income
$
10,095
$
9,738
$
7,495
$
7,512
$
7,457
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
350
—
(1,000
)
—
(200
)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
$
9,745
$
9,738
$
8,495
$
7,512
$
7,657
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
625
$
547
$
447
$
442
$
553
ATM and check card fees
894
753
682
601
576
Wealth management fees
716
696
657
643
598
Fees for other customer services
299
434
307
286
216
Income from bank owned life insurance
152
161
100
113
124
Net gains on securities
—
—
—
37
2
Net gains on sale of loans
—
—
18
7
10
Other operating income
260
57
224
14
73
Total noninterest income
$
2,946
$
2,648
$
2,435
$
2,143
$
2,152
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
5,099
$
5,446
$
3,693
$
3,555
$
3,212
Occupancy
510
500
399
447
422
Equipment
527
519
433
431
440
Marketing
179
243
138
106
112
Supplies
168
176
77
88
90
Legal and professional fees
731
586
483
737
310
ATM and check card expense
317
329
268
231
253
FDIC assessment
112
87
78
69
105
Bank franchise tax
172
153
172
168
161
Data processing expense
1,271
465
216
204
196
Amortization expense
4
5
5
14
24
Other real estate owned expense, net
12
14
—
—
—
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment
(15
)
—
—
—
—
Other operating expense
924
903
668
600
569
Total noninterest expense
$
10,011
$
9,426
$
6,630
$
6,650
$
5,894
Income before income taxes
$
2,680
$
2,960
$
4,300
$
3,005
$
3,915
Income tax expense
497
562
958
569
759
Net income
$
2,183
$
2,398
$
3,342
$
2,436
$
3,156
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Net income, basic
$
0.35
$
0.39
$
0.69
$
0.50
$
0.65
Weighted average shares, basic
6,226,838
6,220,456
4,868,901
4,863,823
4,858,288
Net income, diluted
$
0.35
$
0.38
$
0.69
$
0.50
$
0.65
Weighted average shares, diluted
6,235,907
6,229,524
4,873,286
4,872,097
4,861,208
Shares outstanding at period end
6,228,176
6,226,418
4,870,459
4,868,462
4,860,399
Tangible book value at period end
$
18.28
$
18.11
$
18.21
$
17.65
$
17.47
Cash dividends
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.11
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.63
%
0.71
%
1.31
%
1.00
%
1.31
%
Return on average equity
7.44
%
8.64
%
15.33
%
11.53
%
15.03
%
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.06
%
3.10
%
3.27
%
3.30
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
64.69
%
64.86
%
63.65
%
64.53
%
61.00
%
Average Balances
Average assets
$
1,366,855
$
1,337,247
$
1,026,583
$
988,324
$
954,810
Average earning assets
1,289,977
1,272,969
976,842
937,199
904,511
Average shareholders’ equity
116,511
110,153
87,442
85,708
83,545
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$
185
$
111
$
1,085
$
66
$
165
Loan recoveries
111
80
64
67
73
Net charge-offs
74
31
1,021
(1
)
92
Non-accrual loans
2,304
2,158
2,102
6,814
6,714
Other real estate owned, net
$
1,848
1,848
—
—
—
Nonperforming assets
4,152
4,006
2,102
6,814
6,714
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
3,235
2,707
550
906
996
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing
—
7
5
—
302
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
—
—
—
—
—
Special mention loans
—
—
—
—
—
Substandard loans, accruing
315
319
322
1,343
1,394
Capital Ratios (2)
Total capital
$
125,934
$
128,197
$
95,856
$
94,044
$
91,243
Tier 1 capital
120,224
122,763
90,391
86,717
84,032
Common equity tier 1 capital
120,224
122,763
90,391
86,717
84,032
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
14.76
%
14.42
%
16.25
%
16.05
%
15.82
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
14.09
%
13.81
%
15.32
%
14.80
%
14.57
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
14.09
%
13.81
%
15.32
%
14.80
%
14.57
%
Leverage ratio
8.82
%
9.22
%
8.78
%
8.78
%
8.80
%
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Balance Sheet
Cash and due from banks
$
18,725
$
19,182
$
13,913
$
11,940
$
13,115
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
157,281
95,459
114,334
164,322
114,182
Federal funds sold
—
80,589
—
—
—
Securities available for sale, at fair value
289,495
266,600
222,236
159,742
140,225
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
33,441
10,046
10,898
13,424
14,234
Restricted securities, at cost
1,813
1,813
1,631
1,631
1,875
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
245
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
819,408
816,977
611,883
630,716
622,429
Other real estate owned
1,848
1,848
—
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
22,403
22,401
18,876
19,087
19,319
Accrued interest receivable
3,903
3,823
2,662
2,609
2,717
Bank owned life insurance
24,294
24,141
18,128
18,029
17,916
Goodwill
3,030
4,011
—
—
—
Core deposit intangibles, net
154
159
—
5
19
Other assets
13,641
8,740
10,032
6,625
4,656
Total assets
$
1,389,436
$
1,355,789
$
1,024,593
$
1,028,130
$
950,932
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
413,188
$
411,527
$
290,571
$
292,280
$
263,229
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
689,998
652,624
528,002
526,012
479,035
Time deposits
145,566
148,419
95,732
97,765
100,197
Total deposits
$
1,248,752
$
1,212,570
$
914,305
$
916,057
$
842,461
Subordinated debt
9,993
9,993
9,992
9,992
9,991
Junior subordinated debt
9,279
9,279
9,279
9,279
9,279
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,373
7,041
2,335
6,876
4,285
Total liabilities
$
1,272,397
$
1,238,883
$
935,911
$
942,204
$
866,016
Preferred stock
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Common stock
7,785
7,783
6,088
6,086
6,075
Surplus
31,966
31,889
6,295
6,214
6,151
Retained earnings
76,990
75,554
73,901
71,144
69,292
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
298
1,680
2,398
2,482
3,398
Total shareholders’ equity
$
117,039
$
116,906
$
88,682
$
85,926
$
84,916
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,389,436
$
1,355,789
$
1,024,593
$
1,028,130
$
950,932
Loan Data
Mortgage loans on real estate:
Construction and land development
$
55,721
$
45,120
$
25,035
$
25,720
$
27,328
Secured by farmland
3,708
3,748
495
507
521
Secured by 1-4 family residential
291,990
294,216
235,158
236,870
235,814
Other real estate loans
361,213
358,895
244,960
248,357
246,362
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)
985
857
232
436
637
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)
98,820
104,807
102,734
117,109
109,201
Consumer installment loans
4,963
6,577
5,179
5,684
6,458
Deposit overdrafts
175
172
174
112
143
All other loans
7,543
8,019
3,381
3,407
3,450
Total loans
$
825,118
$
822,411
$
617,348
$
638,202
$
629,914
Allowance for loan losses
(5,710
)
(5,434
)
(5,465
)
(7,486
)
(7,485
)
Loans, net
$
819,408
$
816,977
$
611,883
$
630,716
$
622,429
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income – loans
$
9,365
$
9,215
$
7,074
$
7,143
$
7,310
Interest income – investments and other
1,308
1,116
971
952
785
Interest expense – deposits
(355
)
(369
)
(328
)
(363
)
(410
)
Interest expense – subordinated debt
(155
)
(156
)
(154
)
(154
)
(160
)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt
(68
)
(68
)
(68
)
(66
)
(68
)
Total net interest income
$
10,095
$
9,738
$
7,495
$
7,512
$
7,457
Non-GAAP measures:
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans
$
8
$
8
$
8
$
8
$
8
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities
80
64
57
48
43
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$
88
$
72
$
65
$
56
$
51
Total tax-equivalent net interest income
$
10,183
$
9,810
$
7,560
$
7,568
$
7,508
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Income Statement
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,797
$
29,497
Interest on deposits in banks
213
190
Interest on federal funds sold
10
—
Interest on securities
Taxable interest
3,100
2,448
Tax-exempt interest
936
617
Dividends
88
99
Total interest income
$
37,144
$
32,851
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
$
1,415
$
2,589
Interest on subordinated debt
619
501
Interest on junior subordinated debt
270
293
Total interest expense
$
2,304
$
3,383
Net interest income
$
34,840
$
29,468
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(650
)
3,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
35,490
$
26,468
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
2,061
$
2,028
ATM and check card fees
2,930
2,314
Wealth management fees
2,712
2,208
Fees for other customer services
1,326
983
Income from bank owned life insurance
526
469
Net gains on securities
37
40
Net gains on sale of loans
25
70
Other operating income
555
113
Total noninterest income
$
10,172
$
8,225
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
17,793
$
13,321
Occupancy
1,856
1,666
Equipment
1,910
1,707
Marketing
666
355
Supplies
509
394
Legal and professional fees
2,537
1,152
ATM and check card expense
1,145
980
FDIC assessment
346
247
Bank franchise tax
665
637
Data processing expense
2,156
759
Amortization expense
28
151
Other real estate owned expense, net
26
—
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment
(15
)
(29
)
Other operating expense
3,095
2,446
Total noninterest expense
$
32,717
$
23,786
Income before income taxes
$
12,945
$
10,907
Income tax expense
2,586
2,049
Net income
$
10,359
$
8,858
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Net income, basic
$
1.87
$
1.82
Weighted average shares, basic
5,550,589
4,878,139
Net income, diluted
$
1.86
$
1.82
Weighted average shares, diluted
5,559,082
4,880,266
Shares outstanding at period end
6,228,176
4,860,399
Tangible book value at period end
$
18.28
$
17.47
Cash dividends
$
0.48
$
0.44
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.88
%
0.98
%
Return on average equity
10.30
%
10.92
%
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.50
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
64.44
%
62.52
%
Average Balances
Average assets
$
1,182,436
$
901,216
Average earning assets
1,120,647
846,663
Average shareholders’ equity
100,596
81,093
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$
1,447
$
784
Loan recoveries
322
335
Net charge-offs
1,125
449
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income – loans
$
32,797
$
29,497
Interest income – investments and other
4,347
3,354
Interest expense – deposits
(1,415
)
(2,589
)
Interest expense – subordinated debt
(619
)
(501
)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt
(270
)
(293
)
Total net interest income
$
34,840
$
29,468
Non-GAAP measures:
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans
$
32
$
34
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities
249
164
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$
281
$
198
Total tax-equivalent net interest income
$
35,121
$
29,666
(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.
(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.