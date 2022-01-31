U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.50
    -20.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    -259.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,437.25
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.70
    -23.90 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    +0.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.09
    -1.40 (-4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,947.22
    -1,083.58 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.87
    +4.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.02
    +0.95 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First National Corporation
·25 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FXNC

STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $1.3 million of merger expenses and provision for loan losses of $350 thousand. This compares to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 that included recovery of loan losses of $200 thousand.

For the year ending December 31, 2021, net income totaled $10.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which included $3.5 million of merger expenses, and resulted in a return on average assets of 0.88% and a return on average equity of 10.30%. This compares to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 0.98% and a return on average equity of 10.92% for the same period of 2020. Recovery of loan losses of $650 thousand and provision for loan losses of $3.0 million were included in net income for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Key highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

  • Completed operational merger of The Bank of Fincastle into First Bank

    • Conversion, employee severance and vendor contract termination costs completed

    • Tangible book value per share from merger less dilutive than initial estimate

    • Goodwill from merger totaled $1.2 million, compared to initial estimate of $3.9 million

  • Completed transaction with SmartBank, which included:

    • Seven-person team lift

    • Assumption of office lease in the Richmond market

    • Acquisition of $82.6 million of loans and branch assets

  • Efficiency ratio of 64.69%

  • Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%

  • Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%

  • Loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%

  • Tangible book value per share increased by 5% to $18.28

“The Company delivered impressive financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the year while absorbing expenses associated with two strategic acquisitions,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “During the quarter, our team successfully completed expansion initiatives into the Richmond and Roanoke markets and began to experience some momentum growing the loan portfolio. We are pleased that we’ve retained the total amount of deposits assumed from the Fincastle acquisition and are optimistic about the impact our newly acquired bankers and markets could have on profitability. With the combination of the dedicated employees and the recent new additions to our team, we believe our banking company is well-positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking and deliver solid returns to our investors.”

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred merger expenses of $1.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The Company estimates it will incur approximately $20 thousand of additional merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain branch assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location. First Bank’s assumption of the SmartBank’s branch office lease, acquisition of the remaining branch assets, and the transition of SmartBank employees to First Bank was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S PPP

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, with $124 thousand scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $12.4 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%, to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $2.6 million, or 32% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $60 thousand, or 9%, decrease in total interest expense. Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $385.5 million, or 43%, increase in average earning assets and was partially offset by the impact of a 17-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.13% when comparing the periods.

Accretion of PPP income, net of costs, and accretion of discounts on purchased loans, net of premiums, were included in interest income and fees on loans. Accretion of PPP income totaled $285 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $388 thousand for the same period of 2020. Accretion of discounts on purchased loans totaled $158 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no accretion of discounts on purchased loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

The provision for loan losses totaled $350 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.7 million, or 0.69% of total loans. The provision for loan losses resulted from $74 thousand of net charge-offs during the quarter and an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, which was partially offset by a decrease in the specific reserve component. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $7.5 million, or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Recovery of loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $3.2 million, or 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $996 thousand, or 0.16% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $315 thousand at December 31, 2021 and $1.4 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.2 million, or 0.30% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.3 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.9 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned that were acquired in the Merger.

During the fourth quarter of 2020 and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2021 and were all in the lodging sector within the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio. All modified loans were either performing under their modified terms or had returned to their original terms as of December 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%, to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 21, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $72 thousand, or 13%, ATM and check card fees increased $318 thousand, or 55%, income from bank-owned life insurance increased $28 thousand, or 23%, and fees for other customer services increased $83 thousand, or 38%, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle. Wealth management fees increased $118 thousand, or 20%, and was attributable to an increase in assets under management from growth in account values and from an increase in the number of clients being served by the wealth management division.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 70%, to $10.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $421 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $1.1 million increase in data processing fees, and a $355 thousand increase in other operating expenses, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the increase in the number of employees, branch offices and customers that resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle, merger expenses related to the acquisition of Fincastle, and the acquisition of the loan portfolio and branch assets from SmartBank in the Richmond market, and the hiring of their team of employees. Merger expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.3 million and had the largest impact on salaries and employee benefits, marketing, supplies, legal and professional fees, data processing and other operating expenses.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $438.5 million, or 46%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $950.9 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits in banks increased $43.1 million, or 38%, total securities increased $168.4 million, or 108%, and loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $247.5 million, or 44% and were partially offset by a $52.3 million decrease in PPP loans during the year. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Total liabilities increased $406.4 million, or 47%, to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $866.0 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $406.3 million, or 48%, to $1.2 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $150.0 million, or 57%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $211.0 million, or 44%, and time deposits increased $45.4 million, or 45%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $32.1 million, or 38%, to $117.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to one year ago, from a $7.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $27.5 million combined increase in common stock and surplus. These increases were partially offset by $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

The acquisitions of Fincastle and the SmartBank loan portfolio had a significant impact on balance sheet growth. On July 1, 2021, the acquisition date of Fincastle, The Bank of Fincastle had total assets of $267.9 million, interest-bearing deposits in banks of $43.5 million, total securities of $12.0 million, loans, net of the allowance for loan losses of $191.5 million, and total deposits of $236.3 million. On September 30, 2021, the acquisition date of SmartBank’s Richmond-area branch loan portfolio, the loans totaled $82.6 million.

On January 1, 2022, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of subordinated debt that it issued on October 30, 2015. The debt was an interest only subordinated term note due 2025 in the aggregate principal amount of $5.0 million. The note had a fixed interest rate of 6.75% per annum. Debt issuance costs related to the note were fully amortized at December 31, 2021. Although the note had a maturity date of October 1, 2025, the Company was able to prepay the note, in part or in full through maturity, at the Company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard

M. Shane Bell

President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

(540) 465-9121

(540) 465-9121

sharvard@fbvirginia.com

sbell@fbvirginia.com

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Income Statement

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,365

$

9,215

$

7,074

$

7,143

$

7,310

Interest on deposits in banks

64

79

37

33

31

Interest on federal funds sold

2

8

Interest on securities

Taxable interest

920

766

697

717

567

Tax-exempt interest

299

242

215

180

163

Dividends

23

21

22

22

24

Total interest income

$

10,673

$

10,331

$

8,045

$

8,095

$

8,095

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

$

355

$

369

$

328

$

363

$

410

Interest on subordinated debt

155

156

154

154

160

Interest on junior subordinated debt

68

68

68

66

68

Total interest expense

$

578

$

593

$

550

$

583

$

638

Net interest income

$

10,095

$

9,738

$

7,495

$

7,512

$

7,457

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

350

(1,000

)

(200

)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

$

9,745

$

9,738

$

8,495

$

7,512

$

7,657

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

625

$

547

$

447

$

442

$

553

ATM and check card fees

894

753

682

601

576

Wealth management fees

716

696

657

643

598

Fees for other customer services

299

434

307

286

216

Income from bank owned life insurance

152

161

100

113

124

Net gains on securities

37

2

Net gains on sale of loans

18

7

10

Other operating income

260

57

224

14

73

Total noninterest income

$

2,946

$

2,648

$

2,435

$

2,143

$

2,152

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,099

$

5,446

$

3,693

$

3,555

$

3,212

Occupancy

510

500

399

447

422

Equipment

527

519

433

431

440

Marketing

179

243

138

106

112

Supplies

168

176

77

88

90

Legal and professional fees

731

586

483

737

310

ATM and check card expense

317

329

268

231

253

FDIC assessment

112

87

78

69

105

Bank franchise tax

172

153

172

168

161

Data processing expense

1,271

465

216

204

196

Amortization expense

4

5

5

14

24

Other real estate owned expense, net

12

14

Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment

(15

)

Other operating expense

924

903

668

600

569

Total noninterest expense

$

10,011

$

9,426

$

6,630

$

6,650

$

5,894

Income before income taxes

$

2,680

$

2,960

$

4,300

$

3,005

$

3,915

Income tax expense

497

562

958

569

759

Net income

$

2,183

$

2,398

$

3,342

$

2,436

$

3,156


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Common Share and Per Common Share Data

Net income, basic

$

0.35

$

0.39

$

0.69

$

0.50

$

0.65

Weighted average shares, basic

6,226,838

6,220,456

4,868,901

4,863,823

4,858,288

Net income, diluted

$

0.35

$

0.38

$

0.69

$

0.50

$

0.65

Weighted average shares, diluted

6,235,907

6,229,524

4,873,286

4,872,097

4,861,208

Shares outstanding at period end

6,228,176

6,226,418

4,870,459

4,868,462

4,860,399

Tangible book value at period end

$

18.28

$

18.11

$

18.21

$

17.65

$

17.47

Cash dividends

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.11

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets

0.63

%

0.71

%

1.31

%

1.00

%

1.31

%

Return on average equity

7.44

%

8.64

%

15.33

%

11.53

%

15.03

%

Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.06

%

3.10

%

3.27

%

3.30

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

64.69

%

64.86

%

63.65

%

64.53

%

61.00

%

Average Balances

Average assets

$

1,366,855

$

1,337,247

$

1,026,583

$

988,324

$

954,810

Average earning assets

1,289,977

1,272,969

976,842

937,199

904,511

Average shareholders’ equity

116,511

110,153

87,442

85,708

83,545

Asset Quality

Loan charge-offs

$

185

$

111

$

1,085

$

66

$

165

Loan recoveries

111

80

64

67

73

Net charge-offs

74

31

1,021

(1

)

92

Non-accrual loans

2,304

2,158

2,102

6,814

6,714

Other real estate owned, net

$

1,848

1,848

Nonperforming assets

4,152

4,006

2,102

6,814

6,714

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

3,235

2,707

550

906

996

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

7

5

302

Troubled debt restructurings, accruing

Special mention loans

Substandard loans, accruing

315

319

322

1,343

1,394

Capital Ratios (2)

Total capital

$

125,934

$

128,197

$

95,856

$

94,044

$

91,243

Tier 1 capital

120,224

122,763

90,391

86,717

84,032

Common equity tier 1 capital

120,224

122,763

90,391

86,717

84,032

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.76

%

14.42

%

16.25

%

16.05

%

15.82

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

14.09

%

13.81

%

15.32

%

14.80

%

14.57

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

14.09

%

13.81

%

15.32

%

14.80

%

14.57

%

Leverage ratio

8.82

%

9.22

%

8.78

%

8.78

%

8.80

%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Balance Sheet

Cash and due from banks

$

18,725

$

19,182

$

13,913

$

11,940

$

13,115

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

157,281

95,459

114,334

164,322

114,182

Federal funds sold

80,589

Securities available for sale, at fair value

289,495

266,600

222,236

159,742

140,225

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

33,441

10,046

10,898

13,424

14,234

Restricted securities, at cost

1,813

1,813

1,631

1,631

1,875

Loans held for sale

245

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

819,408

816,977

611,883

630,716

622,429

Other real estate owned

1,848

1,848

Premises and equipment, net

22,403

22,401

18,876

19,087

19,319

Accrued interest receivable

3,903

3,823

2,662

2,609

2,717

Bank owned life insurance

24,294

24,141

18,128

18,029

17,916

Goodwill

3,030

4,011

Core deposit intangibles, net

154

159

5

19

Other assets

13,641

8,740

10,032

6,625

4,656

Total assets

$

1,389,436

$

1,355,789

$

1,024,593

$

1,028,130

$

950,932

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

413,188

$

411,527

$

290,571

$

292,280

$

263,229

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

689,998

652,624

528,002

526,012

479,035

Time deposits

145,566

148,419

95,732

97,765

100,197

Total deposits

$

1,248,752

$

1,212,570

$

914,305

$

916,057

$

842,461

Subordinated debt

9,993

9,993

9,992

9,992

9,991

Junior subordinated debt

9,279

9,279

9,279

9,279

9,279

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,373

7,041

2,335

6,876

4,285

Total liabilities

$

1,272,397

$

1,238,883

$

935,911

$

942,204

$

866,016

Preferred stock

$

$

$

$

$

Common stock

7,785

7,783

6,088

6,086

6,075

Surplus

31,966

31,889

6,295

6,214

6,151

Retained earnings

76,990

75,554

73,901

71,144

69,292

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

298

1,680

2,398

2,482

3,398

Total shareholders’ equity

$

117,039

$

116,906

$

88,682

$

85,926

$

84,916

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,389,436

$

1,355,789

$

1,024,593

$

1,028,130

$

950,932

Loan Data

Mortgage loans on real estate:

Construction and land development

$

55,721

$

45,120

$

25,035

$

25,720

$

27,328

Secured by farmland

3,708

3,748

495

507

521

Secured by 1-4 family residential

291,990

294,216

235,158

236,870

235,814

Other real estate loans

361,213

358,895

244,960

248,357

246,362

Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)

985

857

232

436

637

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

98,820

104,807

102,734

117,109

109,201

Consumer installment loans

4,963

6,577

5,179

5,684

6,458

Deposit overdrafts

175

172

174

112

143

All other loans

7,543

8,019

3,381

3,407

3,450

Total loans

$

825,118

$

822,411

$

617,348

$

638,202

$

629,914

Allowance for loan losses

(5,710

)

(5,434

)

(5,465

)

(7,486

)

(7,485

)

Loans, net

$

819,408

$

816,977

$

611,883

$

630,716

$

622,429


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

GAAP measures:

Interest income – loans

$

9,365

$

9,215

$

7,074

$

7,143

$

7,310

Interest income – investments and other

1,308

1,116

971

952

785

Interest expense – deposits

(355

)

(369

)

(328

)

(363

)

(410

)

Interest expense – subordinated debt

(155

)

(156

)

(154

)

(154

)

(160

)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt

(68

)

(68

)

(68

)

(66

)

(68

)

Total net interest income

$

10,095

$

9,738

$

7,495

$

7,512

$

7,457

Non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

8

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities

80

64

57

48

43

Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$

88

$

72

$

65

$

56

$

51

Total tax-equivalent net interest income

$

10,183

$

9,810

$

7,560

$

7,568

$

7,508


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Income Statement

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

32,797

$

29,497

Interest on deposits in banks

213

190

Interest on federal funds sold

10

Interest on securities

Taxable interest

3,100

2,448

Tax-exempt interest

936

617

Dividends

88

99

Total interest income

$

37,144

$

32,851

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

$

1,415

$

2,589

Interest on subordinated debt

619

501

Interest on junior subordinated debt

270

293

Total interest expense

$

2,304

$

3,383

Net interest income

$

34,840

$

29,468

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

(650

)

3,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

35,490

$

26,468

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

2,061

$

2,028

ATM and check card fees

2,930

2,314

Wealth management fees

2,712

2,208

Fees for other customer services

1,326

983

Income from bank owned life insurance

526

469

Net gains on securities

37

40

Net gains on sale of loans

25

70

Other operating income

555

113

Total noninterest income

$

10,172

$

8,225

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

$

17,793

$

13,321

Occupancy

1,856

1,666

Equipment

1,910

1,707

Marketing

666

355

Supplies

509

394

Legal and professional fees

2,537

1,152

ATM and check card expense

1,145

980

FDIC assessment

346

247

Bank franchise tax

665

637

Data processing expense

2,156

759

Amortization expense

28

151

Other real estate owned expense, net

26

Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment

(15

)

(29

)

Other operating expense

3,095

2,446

Total noninterest expense

$

32,717

$

23,786

Income before income taxes

$

12,945

$

10,907

Income tax expense

2,586

2,049

Net income

$

10,359

$

8,858


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Common Share and Per Common Share Data

Net income, basic

$

1.87

$

1.82

Weighted average shares, basic

5,550,589

4,878,139

Net income, diluted

$

1.86

$

1.82

Weighted average shares, diluted

5,559,082

4,880,266

Shares outstanding at period end

6,228,176

4,860,399

Tangible book value at period end

$

18.28

$

17.47

Cash dividends

$

0.48

$

0.44

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets

0.88

%

0.98

%

Return on average equity

10.30

%

10.92

%

Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.50

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

64.44

%

62.52

%

Average Balances

Average assets

$

1,182,436

$

901,216

Average earning assets

1,120,647

846,663

Average shareholders’ equity

100,596

81,093

Asset Quality

Loan charge-offs

$

1,447

$

784

Loan recoveries

322

335

Net charge-offs

1,125

449

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

GAAP measures:

Interest income – loans

$

32,797

$

29,497

Interest income – investments and other

4,347

3,354

Interest expense – deposits

(1,415

)

(2,589

)

Interest expense – subordinated debt

(619

)

(501

)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt

(270

)

(293

)

Total net interest income

$

34,840

$

29,468

Non-GAAP measures:

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans

$

32

$

34

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities

249

164

Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$

281

$

198

Total tax-equivalent net interest income

$

35,121

$

29,666

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    A tumbling market has provided the perfect opportunity to put money to work in these top-tier companies.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Risk of Further Stock Market Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin said he sees downside risks to his target for U.S. stocks, adding to a chorus of Wall Street voices becoming more pessimistic.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its Firs

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; Tesla Rises On Upgrade

    Dow Jones futures: Apple is leading but the market rally attempt still needs this. Google earnings loom. Tesla got an analyst upgrade.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • BlackBerry Agrees to Sell Legacy Patents for $600M

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced today that it has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Delaware company, pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?